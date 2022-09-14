ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Disney, Amazon Studios, Warner Bros Discovery and Others Pledge Support for Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet School

By EJ Panaligan
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Disney, Amazon Studios, Fox Corp., Warner Bros. Discovery and other major Hollywood players are pledging support for the Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet, a major educational outreach initiative championed last year by George Clooney and others.

Paramount and NBCUniversal/Telemundo Enterprises are also signing on to become founding partners of the Los Angeles Unified School District magnet facility.

These companies join previously announced founding partners History Channel /A+E Networks, Netflix and Sony Pictures Entertainment. The group has committed to providing more than $4 million in funding for the school, which opened in August with 150 students at the Edward G. Roybal Learning Complex in downtown Los Angeles.

Charlie Collier, CEO of FOX Entertainment, Craig Robinson, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Office for NBCUniversal and Marva Smalls, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Inclusion at Paramount and Executive Vice President, Public Affairs, Nickelodeon have joined the Roybal Advisory Board to work alongside a member coalition that includes actors and industry executives.

The Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet was founded in 2021 by Clooney, Grant Heslov, Don Cheadle, Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling, Nicole Avant, Eva Longoria, Working Title Films founders Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner and CAA chieftain Bryan Lourd in partnership with LAUSD, the nation’s second-largest public school system. The school, overseen by principal Blanca Cruz, aims to build an inclusive pipeline of historically underrepresented college- and career-ready students interested in the film and television industries, providing them with resources and mentors that have been historically unavailable to them.

“A year ago, ten of us set out establish a clear pathway to good-paying jobs for students in underserved communities by supporting them with a robust academic education and practical training. Today, we welcome these companies into the Roybal family. Together, our collective resources will help deliver on the promise of a more inclusive industry,” Lourd said of the new support. “Roybal is just the beginning and we welcome all those who share in our mission to join us.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Key Takeaways From Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit

At Variety‘s Entertainment and Technology Summit presented by City National Bank, which took place in West Hollywood on Thursday, entertainment industry executives and visionaries came together to discuss the growth of technology and how it’s affecting TV, film, gaming, music, digital media and consumer brands.  Leaders from brands such as Disney, Universal Television, Mattel, NBA, Twitch, Paramount, Taco Bell and many others took part in panels that highlighted the different ways in which new technology is being implemented in their fields of work. Read on below to see what the entertainment industry’s leading figures had to say about the evolving intersection of...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Variety

James Cromwell Talks Getting Arrested for Compassionate Food Choice Advocacy at Mercy for Animals Gala: ‘There Is Progress Being Made’

It’s been over 25 years since actor and activist James Cromwell played one of his most indelible roles, the kindly farmer Arthur Hoggett in ”Babe,” but he’s been both a friend of animals and a champion of their rights for even longer. During Friday evening’s 23rd annual gala for Mercy for Animals – dedicated to preventing cruelty to farmed animals and advocating for compassionate food choices – Cromwell received the organization’s Hope Award for his steadfast commitment to furry and feathered causes, a dedication that’s seen him frequently ending up in handcuffs as a result of his passionate protests. He was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Kane Brown to Receive Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Champion of Youth Award (EXCLUSIVE)

Kane Brown is set to receive the 2022 Champion of Youth Award at Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s 75th National Youth of the Year gala, Variety has learned exclusively. The award will be presented to Brown, an avid supporter of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, by Courtney B. Vance. The ceremony, which is typically held in Washington, D.C., will take place in Los Angeles, with Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner set to host and name the 2022 National Youth of the Year. The annual event honors teens awarded on the local, state and regional levels, where one finalist will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Drake, Diddy and Yung Miami Attend Jessie Reyez’s ‘Yessie’ Album Release Party

Jessie Reyez marked the release of her highly-anticipated sophomore album, “YESSIE,” by hosting an exclusive album release party at No Vacancy in Los Angeles on Thursday night (Sept. 15), which drew the likes of Drake, Diddy, Yung Miami from CityGirls, Cordae, Diplo, Murda Beatz, Ty Dolla $ign and many more.  While the Canada connection was immediately apparent as Drake made his entrance, the two Toronto artists connected on a leaked track by Drizzy called “Zodiac Sign.” Reyez, whose album is out via FMLY / Island Records, has been making waves in the industry since first arriving on the scene, thanks to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Variety

82K+
Followers
60K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy