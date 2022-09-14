ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showtime Cancels 'Flatbush Misdemeanors' After 2 Seasons

By BreAnna Bell
 4 days ago
Showtime will not be moving forward with a third season of “ Flatbush Misdemeanors ,” Variety has confirmed. The news comes after the network aired the series’ Season 2 finale on Aug. 21.

The Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman comedy series followed the two creators as they settled into their new lives, struggling to survive in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Kristin Dodson, Hassan Johnson and Kareem Green were amongst the cast.

“We would like to thank the creators, executive producers and stars Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman, along with fellow executive producer Keith Heisler, our partners at Avalon, as well as our scene-stealing supporting cast of Kristin Dodson, Hassan Johnson and Kareem Green,” said a Showtime spokesperson in a statement. “We’re very proud to have taken Kevin and Dan’s distinctive shorts and expanded it into two seasons of excellent television. Those two funny and inventive seasons will live on our site for audiences to continue to discover and enjoy.”

The series was co-produced by Showtime and Avalon. Iso and Perlman executive produced the series alongside Richard Allen-Turner, Jon Thoday, David Martin and Chloe Pisello for Avalon.

“Flatbush Misdemeanor” now joins the likes of “Black Monday” and “Work in Progress” which the network canceled in January, as Showtime proceeds to move forward with its other comedy projects such as “The Wood” pilot starring Richard T. Jones and Tamala Jones, and “Seasoned.” The latter show will feature real-life husband and wife stars Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody in the pilot. “Seasoned” comes from co-creators Ewen Wright and Gideon Grody-Patinkin, the couple’s son.

Deadline first reported this news.

