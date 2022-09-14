ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

DNA leads to an arrest in 2014 killing of Houston family

ABC News
 4 days ago

Authorities say newly tested DNA evidence helped them make an arrest in the killings more than eight years ago of a family, including two boys, who were shot in their suburban Houston home.

Feng Lu, 58, who had long been considered a suspect in the case, was arrested on Sunday by police in San Francisco after his arrival from China , according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Lu has been charged with capital murder in the deaths of Maoye Sun and his wife Mei Xie and the couple’s two sons, 7-year-old Titus and 9-year-old Timothy, the sheriff said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Lu was being held Wednesday at a jail in San Mateo County, California, pending extradition to Texas. Court records did not list an attorney for Lu who could speak on his behalf.

The bodies of all four family members were found on Jan. 30, 2014, in their home in the Houston suburb of Cypress. All had been shot in the head. Investigators said Sun was last seen alive leaving work on Jan. 24.

Lu was linked to the killings after new forensic testing done in January on samples that previously were not able to be identified showed that Lu’s DNA was found on a purse that belonged to Xie, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The DNA testing contradicted statements Lu had made previously to investigators in which he had said he did not know Xie or her children and didn’t know where the family lived, according to the affidavit.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the killings, but according to the affidavit, Lu had unsuccessfully tried to get Sun’s help with a promotion at work. Both had worked at Cameron International, which provides products and services to oil and gas companies.

Lu “stated he believed that (Sun) made derogatory comments about him to fellow co-workers ... which may have been the reason he did not get the promotion,” according to the affidavit.

Investigators say Lu had bought a handgun a week before the killings and then returned it five days after the killings without the weapon’s barrel. Authorities allege Lu gave inconsistent stories about what happened to the gun’s barrel. Investigators also allege that bullets Lu had bought with the gun had likely been manufactured on the same machine as the bullet that killed one of the boys, Titus.

CBS Sacramento

UPDATE: School staff member shot trying to break up fight outside Vallejo High

VALLEJO (CBS SF) --  A school staff member trying to break up a fight was shot in front of Vallejo High, Tuesday afternoon.Disturbing video has surfaced of the shooting just outside the school gates..KPIX Chopper 5 was on the scene as units from both the Vallejo police and fire departments responded around 3:45 p.m. to reports of the disturbance outside the campus,Tuesday afternoon.Police said several students were fighting and a school staff member tried to break it up. Gunshots were fired from a dark-colored sedan fleeing the scene, striking the staff member a least once.The school was immediately placed on...
VALLEJO, CA
CBS DFW

Teen shoots two men during Texas home invasion

A 17-year-old was at a Channelview, Texas, residence when three armed men wearing masks forced their way into the home. The teen subsequently grabbed a shotgun and shot at the men, hitting and killing two of them, authorities said Saturday.Another 17-year-old, a 12-year old and an adult woman were also in the home during the Friday night incident, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The two men were declared dead at the scene, and the third man fled in what authorities described as a dark-colored, four-door sedan. No one else was injured, police said.Gonzalez said the case will be presented to a grand jury.Channelview, a suburb of Houston, is home to about 45,000 people. Texas ranked No. 1 in gun ownership last year, according to data from the Rand Corporation. The state issued more than 1 million gun licenses in 2021, and 45.7% of adults say they live in homes with guns.Earlier this year, a Houston homeowner shot and killed an alleged home invader and a man shot and killed a man who allegedly forced his way into his mother's Houston home.
CHANNELVIEW, TX
CBS San Francisco

Human remains found in San Bruno those of missing woman Lorie Esposito

SAN BRUNO -- The remains of a woman found in San Bruno last month have been positively identified as those of Lorie Esposito, a San Bruno woman missing since 2019.In a press statement Tuesday, San Bruno police said the utility crew discovered the remains crew on August 29 in a wooded area next to the Shelter Creek apartment complex where she lived on the 700 block of Shelter Creek Lane.The county coroner's office later made the determination that the remains were those of Esposito. The 61-year-old was reported missing in December of 2019. The cause of death has not yet been determined and remained under investigation by the coroner's office and the police department. No foul play is suspected at this time, police said.Anyone with any information related to this investigation is urged to contact the police department at (650) 616-7100 or email to sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. 
SAN BRUNO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Murder suspect arrested for San Carlos woman's reported beheading

SAN CARLOS -- A young mother was beheaded in an attack with a "stabbing instrument" outside her home in San Carlos Thursday morning and a suspect who was in a relationship with her has been arrested.According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were flagged down in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Laurel Street around 11:50 a.m. after witnesses reported an assault in progress. When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead at the scene."The deputies that first arrived on the scene were a little beset by the scene," Lt. Eamonn Allen of the sheriff's office said....
SAN CARLOS, CA
Fox News

Texas woman attacked, shoots and kills assailant

A woman fatally shot a man early Wednesday outside a Houston-area business when he attacked her and crashed into several parked cars. Officers in the suburb of Pasadena responded to reports of a shooting just after midnight 1400 block of South Houston Road. An employee at a laboratory business was...
PASADENA, TX
