Top 20 performances from Week 5 in Utah high school football

Brighton’s Kace Gurr (0) runs for a touchdown against the Olympus Titans in Holladay on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Bengals won 28-17. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

Here’s a look at some headliner performances from Week 5. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for offense, defense and special teams.

Class 6A

Easton Wight, Farmington — Completed 11 of 23 passes for 257 yards and five touchdowns as Farmington dominated Clearfield in Week 5 for the 42-13 win.

Skyler Armenta, Cyprus — Had a huge day on the ground leading Cyprus to the 26-19 region win over Taylorsville as the Pirates’ QB carried the ball 21 times for 218 yards and two touchdowns

Isaiah SueSue, West — Completed 16 of 25 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns and then also rushed for 192 yards and two more scores to lead West to the easy 49-19 win over Roy.

Aiden Bayless, Westlake — Played a huge role in Westlake’s 43-42 overtime win over Mountain Ridge as he passed for 311 yards and four touchdowns and then also rushed for 114 yards and another score.

Nate Kitchen, Copper Hills — Had a strong day at the office carrying the ball 16 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns to pace the Grizzlies to the 42-0 win over Jordan.

Class 5A

Kade Edwards, Payson — Completed 14 of 20 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half, as Payson rolled all over Timpanogos for the 49-6 victory.

Kace Gurr, Brighton — Carried the ball 20 times for 160 yards and a touchdown as Brighton pulled away from Olympus for the 28-17 win in Week 5.

Maci Kelson, Wasatch — Had a big day through the air as he completed 26 of 40 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns to lead Wasatch to the 63-26 blowout win over Salem Hills.

Walker Deede, Springville — Only caught four passes but he absolutely made the most of them finishing with 127 yards and three touchdowns as the Red Devils beat Spanish Fork 35-21.

Same Havili, Bonneville — Recorded nine tackles and three sacks and then also rushed the ball eight times for 55 yards to spearhead Bonneville’s 24-21 region win over Viewmont.

Miles Hall, Skyline — Hauled in 10 catches for 235 yards and three touchdowns to lead Skyline to the 41-24 victory over Highland.

Class 4A

Koden Lunt, Cedar — Only threw the ball 15 times in a 38-0 win over Hurricane, but did plenty of damage when he did completing 10 of those passes for 209 yards and five touchdowns.

Gavin Christiansen, Green Canyon — Rushed the ball 24 times for 101 yards and four touchdowns as the Wolves scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away from Bear River for the 43-14 victory.

Seth Takau, Dixie — Did a bit of everything in Dixie’s 51-13 win over Pine View. Defensively he recorded one of the Flyers’ two interceptions and then offensively he caught a 15-yard touchdown pass and then also had five rushes for 46 yards and another score.

Class 3A

Emery Thorson, Richfield — Carried the ball 13 times for 256 yards and three touchdowns as Richfield ran all over South Sevier for the 53-12 victory.

Alex Jackson, Juab — He completed 21 of 34 passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns as Juab rolled by Union 48-19 to improve to 5-0 on the season.

Nick Despain, Morgan — Had another incredibly efficient outing for the Trojans as he completed 10 of 13 passes for 163 yards and three scores and then rushed for another TD as Morgan blanked Manti 42-0.

Class 2A

Parker Snyder, San Juan — Enjoyed another absurd day offensively in San Juan’s 35-28 win over Canyon View as he completed 33 of 53 passes for 468 yards and five touchdowns.

Wade Stilson, Emery — Completed 25 of 38 passes for 305 yards and six touchdowns as Emery used a big second half to pull away from Carbon for the 42-20 victory.

Class 1A

Tyrek Hopkins, Gunnison Valley — Carried the ball 13 times for 134 yards and three touchdowns and then he also recorded four tackles defensively as Gunnison Valley blanked Grand 35-0.

Kilo Tsosie, Milford — Completed 74% of his passes (20 of 27) for 321 yards and three touchdowns as Milford rolled past Delta for the 48-6 victory.