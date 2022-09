The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined members of the royal family for a service at Westminster Hall honoring the late monarch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined members of the royal family for a service at Westminster Hall to honor Queen Elizabeth. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a short service for the late monarch on Wednesday. Led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and accompanied by the Dean of Westminster, it lasted about 20 minutes. Afterward, the couple left hand-in-hand as they walked behind Prince William and Kate Middleton. Before the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO