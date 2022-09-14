ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Local’s first season racing in Utah Sportbike Assoc. ends in first place finish

By TownLift // Michele Roepke
 4 days ago
TOOELE, Utah — At the Utah Motorsports Campus on Thursday, Chris Mousley won his race in the Novice GTO Class, a combined class of displacement (engine size unrestricted) in the annual Utah Sportbike Association (USBA) , Masters of the Mountain, multi-day event. He rides a 1000 cc 2018 Yamaha YZF-R1.

“It was a thrilling race series as the weather went from cold to rain, from an extreme wind event to a monsoon. I was lucky to clinch the championship in Round five as I finished p1 in the rain after a red flag restart,” Mousley told TownLift.

In the winter months, Mousley has worked at Deer Valley as a ski instructor for the last 25 years. Offsetting the cold months with warm weather and dry roads racing makes for a perfect seasonal balance. When not enjoying the mountains and motorsports, Mousley can be found at his contracting business, Crossbeam Builders , with projects throughout Park City.

During the race, Mousley’s top competitor was his good friend and garage mate, who finished in p3 after not being able to start Round five due to mechanical issues.

This was Mousley’s first full-season racing in the USBA.

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

