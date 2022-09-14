ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Gregory scores 5 as Wildcats top Hurricane

WILMINGTON — Kaitlyn Gregory scored five goals as Williamsburg defeated Wilmington 8-2 Saturday in girls soccer action at Alumni Field. Kiley Caudill had four assists for the Wildcats, who are now 6-3 on the year. Wilmington falls to 3-7 with the loss.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Brausch, Beam lead way for locals at Friendship Invitational

CEDARVILLE — Runners from Clinton-Massie and Wilmington took part Saturday in the night races at the Friendship Invitational cross country meet at Cedarville University. Wilmington had eight personal best runs among the high school boys and girls. “It was a solid night of running,” WHS coach Karen Heslop said....
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

City seeks Davids Drive dollars for Phase 2

WILMINGTON — With funding ready to go for Phase 1 of a much-needed Davids Drive reconstruction project, the financial backing situation is altogether different for Phase 2, reported the city service director. Wilmington City Council passed legislation Thursday to proceed with the reconstruction — not simply repaving — of...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Farm Science Review ‘22: Embracing change

“Embracing Time and Change” is this year’s theme for the 60th Ohio State University Farm Science Review. Plans for this year are to highlight its decades of providing valuable information to farmers and producers, while focusing on continuing to educate for the future of agriculture. Farm Science Review...
LONDON, OH
wnewsj.com

Week 5 Final: Wilmington 49, Aiken 0

WILMINGTON – Wilmington pitched its second straight shutout, blanking Cincinnati Aiken 49-0 Friday at Alumni Field. The Hurricane (2-3) cashed three Falcon interceptions in for scores. Caydn Denniston scored three touchdowns and Thad Stuckey added a pair. Denniston scored on a 13-yard run two plays after a Jonathan Custis...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Wyss, Seabaugh lead local runners at BT invite

BETHEL — Molly Seabaugh and Drew Wyss led local runners Saturday at the Bethel-Tate Invitational cross country meet. Seabaugh, an East Clinton junior, was fifth in 22:41 in the girls race. Wyss, of Blanchester, was ninth in the boys race in 18:57. Kaci Grillot was the only BHS runner...
BETHEL, OH
wnewsj.com

ODOT sets roadwork for next week

Through the week ending Sept. 24, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County, according to ODOT. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com. New impacts. I-71...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Public sewer project sought for I-71 interchange in Clinton County

WILMINGTON — The county is seeking financial assistance through the Ohio EPA for a potential public sewer project at or near the Interstate 71 / State Route 73 interchange. Clinton County commissioners recently nominated the project via the Ohio EPA’s Water Pollution Control Loan Fund (WPCLF). The fund provides financial and technical assistance for wastewater infrastructure and restoration projects, according to the agency’s website.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Quakers pick up road win in Pennsylvania 4-1

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team netted two goals in each half of a 4-1 victory Geneva College Saturday afternoon. “I honestly think this win came from yesterday’s practice session as we had one of our best sessions of the year,” WC head coach Cory Bucur said. “Every single guy on the roster showed up to compete. We came out quite sharp and Grant Murray made an excellent run to finish a great goal. From that point on we rode the wave into a very complete performance.”
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

LOCAL BRIEFS

A 15-year-old turned himself in after the Wilmington Police Department went public late Thursday afternoon, identifying him the male and stating that he was “considered armed and dangerous.”. He is a suspect in the shooting Monday night around Reba Drive in which two juveniles were injured, police said.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Wooster edges Wilmington women at Townsend Field

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team scored on each of its two penalty kicks, but the Fightin’ Quakers were unable to find their way to a third goal and fell to the College of Wooster 3-2 Saturday evening. The Wilmington defense was tested early as...
WOOSTER, OH
wnewsj.com

Quaker football rallies for Homecoming win 32-26

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College football team overcame a 13-point deficit at halftime to defeat Otterbein University 32-26 in an Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) contest on Homecoming Weekend on Saturday. “The crowd and the atmosphere today was incredible,” Acting Head Coach Corey Fillipovich said. “Coach Doup and his staff...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Week 5 Final: Minford 41, East Clinton 7

MINFORD — A week after being shutout by Washington, Minford bounced back Friday with a 41-7 win over East Clinton. The Falcons (4-1) led right from the start, securing a 14-0 advantage after one quarter. East Clinton scored its only touchdown in the second quarter when Isaiah Conger reached...
MINFORD, OH
Politics
wnewsj.com

EC honors Henderson, Robarts at Volley for the Cure

LEES CREEK — With Jim Henderson and Kay Robarts honored guests, the East Clinton volleyball team defeated Bethel-Tate 25-10, 25-14, 25-9 Thursday in SBAAC National Division play. Henderson and Robarts were honored as part of the program’s Volley For The Cure, a night that raises money and awareness for...
SABINA, OH
wnewsj.com

WC volleyball with big bounce back at Olivet

OLIVET, Mich. — The Wilmington College volleyball team rebounded from a pair of defeats Friday to end the Albion-Olivet Tournament with an even 2-2 record. On Saturday, the Fightin’ Quakers swept the host Comets 25-13, 25-19, 25-17 and edged Spalding University in five sets 25-15, 23-25, 25-13, 24-26, 15-3.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Massie girls notch 5-1 win over Seven Hills

CINCINNATI — Five players scored goals Saturday as Clinton-Massie routed Seven Hills 5-1 in girls soccer action. Clinton-Massie is 8-0-1 on the year. Marina Feldhaus, Aiden Eades, Bre Pyburn, Kayla Wilson and Danica Bullock found the back of the net for the Falcons. Sydney Crowe had two assists while...
SEVEN HILLS, OH
wnewsj.com

WHS boys end 7-game winless streak with 3-2 win

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School boys soccer team ended its season-opening seven-match winless streak with a 3-2 win over Goshen Thursday at Alumni Field. The SBAAC American Division win puts the Hurricane at 1-4-3 overall and 1-2-2 in the American. Goshen is 1-5 overall, 1-4 in the division.
WILMINGTON, OH

