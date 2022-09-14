Read full article on original website
Wilmington College celebrates Homecoming ‘22: In photos, Part 1 — Aggieville to fun & games to food trucks
WILMINGTON — Alumni, community members and football fans of all ages attended Wilmington College’s annual day-long homecoming festivities on a warm beautiful late-summer Saturday. The event’s activities range from tailgating to Greek bed races to family-friendly games, to food trucks and tours and the gathering at Aggieville, and...
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
Gregory scores 5 as Wildcats top Hurricane
WILMINGTON — Kaitlyn Gregory scored five goals as Williamsburg defeated Wilmington 8-2 Saturday in girls soccer action at Alumni Field. Kiley Caudill had four assists for the Wildcats, who are now 6-3 on the year. Wilmington falls to 3-7 with the loss.
Brausch, Beam lead way for locals at Friendship Invitational
CEDARVILLE — Runners from Clinton-Massie and Wilmington took part Saturday in the night races at the Friendship Invitational cross country meet at Cedarville University. Wilmington had eight personal best runs among the high school boys and girls. “It was a solid night of running,” WHS coach Karen Heslop said....
City seeks Davids Drive dollars for Phase 2
WILMINGTON — With funding ready to go for Phase 1 of a much-needed Davids Drive reconstruction project, the financial backing situation is altogether different for Phase 2, reported the city service director. Wilmington City Council passed legislation Thursday to proceed with the reconstruction — not simply repaving — of...
Farm Science Review ‘22: Embracing change
“Embracing Time and Change” is this year’s theme for the 60th Ohio State University Farm Science Review. Plans for this year are to highlight its decades of providing valuable information to farmers and producers, while focusing on continuing to educate for the future of agriculture. Farm Science Review...
Week 5 Final: Wilmington 49, Aiken 0
WILMINGTON – Wilmington pitched its second straight shutout, blanking Cincinnati Aiken 49-0 Friday at Alumni Field. The Hurricane (2-3) cashed three Falcon interceptions in for scores. Caydn Denniston scored three touchdowns and Thad Stuckey added a pair. Denniston scored on a 13-yard run two plays after a Jonathan Custis...
Wyss, Seabaugh lead local runners at BT invite
BETHEL — Molly Seabaugh and Drew Wyss led local runners Saturday at the Bethel-Tate Invitational cross country meet. Seabaugh, an East Clinton junior, was fifth in 22:41 in the girls race. Wyss, of Blanchester, was ninth in the boys race in 18:57. Kaci Grillot was the only BHS runner...
ODOT sets roadwork for next week
Through the week ending Sept. 24, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County, according to ODOT. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com. New impacts. I-71...
Public sewer project sought for I-71 interchange in Clinton County
WILMINGTON — The county is seeking financial assistance through the Ohio EPA for a potential public sewer project at or near the Interstate 71 / State Route 73 interchange. Clinton County commissioners recently nominated the project via the Ohio EPA’s Water Pollution Control Loan Fund (WPCLF). The fund provides financial and technical assistance for wastewater infrastructure and restoration projects, according to the agency’s website.
Quakers pick up road win in Pennsylvania 4-1
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team netted two goals in each half of a 4-1 victory Geneva College Saturday afternoon. “I honestly think this win came from yesterday’s practice session as we had one of our best sessions of the year,” WC head coach Cory Bucur said. “Every single guy on the roster showed up to compete. We came out quite sharp and Grant Murray made an excellent run to finish a great goal. From that point on we rode the wave into a very complete performance.”
LOCAL BRIEFS
A 15-year-old turned himself in after the Wilmington Police Department went public late Thursday afternoon, identifying him the male and stating that he was “considered armed and dangerous.”. He is a suspect in the shooting Monday night around Reba Drive in which two juveniles were injured, police said.
Wooster edges Wilmington women at Townsend Field
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team scored on each of its two penalty kicks, but the Fightin’ Quakers were unable to find their way to a third goal and fell to the College of Wooster 3-2 Saturday evening. The Wilmington defense was tested early as...
Quaker football rallies for Homecoming win 32-26
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College football team overcame a 13-point deficit at halftime to defeat Otterbein University 32-26 in an Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) contest on Homecoming Weekend on Saturday. “The crowd and the atmosphere today was incredible,” Acting Head Coach Corey Fillipovich said. “Coach Doup and his staff...
Week 5 Final: Minford 41, East Clinton 7
MINFORD — A week after being shutout by Washington, Minford bounced back Friday with a 41-7 win over East Clinton. The Falcons (4-1) led right from the start, securing a 14-0 advantage after one quarter. East Clinton scored its only touchdown in the second quarter when Isaiah Conger reached...
OSHP: Several hurt in SR 380 crash Friday night; suspect flees on foot
SPRING VALLEY TWP., Greene County — The Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler and a 2010 Ford Escape. The crash occurred on SR 380 just south of Cemetery Road at approximately 11:35 p.m. Friday. The...
EC honors Henderson, Robarts at Volley for the Cure
LEES CREEK — With Jim Henderson and Kay Robarts honored guests, the East Clinton volleyball team defeated Bethel-Tate 25-10, 25-14, 25-9 Thursday in SBAAC National Division play. Henderson and Robarts were honored as part of the program’s Volley For The Cure, a night that raises money and awareness for...
WC volleyball with big bounce back at Olivet
OLIVET, Mich. — The Wilmington College volleyball team rebounded from a pair of defeats Friday to end the Albion-Olivet Tournament with an even 2-2 record. On Saturday, the Fightin’ Quakers swept the host Comets 25-13, 25-19, 25-17 and edged Spalding University in five sets 25-15, 23-25, 25-13, 24-26, 15-3.
Massie girls notch 5-1 win over Seven Hills
CINCINNATI — Five players scored goals Saturday as Clinton-Massie routed Seven Hills 5-1 in girls soccer action. Clinton-Massie is 8-0-1 on the year. Marina Feldhaus, Aiden Eades, Bre Pyburn, Kayla Wilson and Danica Bullock found the back of the net for the Falcons. Sydney Crowe had two assists while...
WHS boys end 7-game winless streak with 3-2 win
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School boys soccer team ended its season-opening seven-match winless streak with a 3-2 win over Goshen Thursday at Alumni Field. The SBAAC American Division win puts the Hurricane at 1-4-3 overall and 1-2-2 in the American. Goshen is 1-5 overall, 1-4 in the division.
