Off-duty Charlotte firefighter saves drowning man while vacationing in Virginia Beach

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A quick-thinking off-duty Charlotte firefighter came to the aid of a drowning man while vacationing in Virginia Beach over the Labor Day weekend this month. According to city officials, the rescue occurred at an area beach. Off-duty Charlotte Firefighter Demario House was spending the...
Emergency crews battle large multi-alarm commercial fire in Stanly County

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Emergency crews battled a large multi-alarm commercial fire Friday evening in Stanly County, according to several local fire departments. According to Midland Fire and Rescue, multiple units were assisting the West Stanly Fire Department with the multi-alarm fire located along Sunset Lake...
Sunday Outlook: Mostly sunny, temps in the mid-80s in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Another beautiful day today as our sunny stretch continues!!. High pressure remains in control today. Expect mostly sunny skies with warm temperatures in the middle 80s. Get out and enjoy!. It stays clear and comfortable tonight, with lows in the lower 60s. High...
Chaos at Scarowinds after false reports of gunshots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – People at the recently opened Scarowinds Saturday night got quite a different scare than what they were expecting after confusion sparked fears of a shooting. Good Day Charlotte anchor Jason Harper was able to capture video outside of the park after people started...
Some NC politicians upset with Romare Bearden Park drag queen events

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The image of a drag performer telling stories to children is one that would draw a myriad of reactions, both positive and negative. And the event organizers know what is out there on either side. They see it in their comments, their e-mails, and their messages.
International Festival in Rock Hill

In Rock Hill, South Carolina, they're cooking up international cuisine and live music. Ceremony held in Emerald Isle for two dogs getting …. Thousands wait to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth …. Former NFL LB Corey Miller previews Panthers-Giants. Pre-teens lose full night of sleep a week to social …
Charlotte hit hard by America’s housing crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Queen City News) – America is experiencing a housing crisis, and Charlotte is being hit harder than most other cities. “We are still in massive scarcity. We still do not have anywhere near the normal inventory like a balanced market, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” NextHome Paramount real estate agent Erika Wishnefsky said.
Kannapolis firefighters need community help for new CPU program

Kannapolis firefighters need community help for new …. Parents still concerned after Rock Hill ‘safety meeting’. I-40 westbound near Winston-Salem shut down by crash. 2,000 customers without power after dump truck crash …. Meck. Co. detention officer killed in single-vehicle …
Friday night HS football recap

West Meck traveled to Chambers while West Charlotte lost at home to Mallard Creek. Ceremony held in Emerald Isle for two dogs getting …. Thousands wait to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth …. Former NFL LB Corey Miller previews Panthers-Giants. Pre-teens lose full night of sleep a week to social...
