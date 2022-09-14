Read full article on original website
3 Great Taco Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNew Bern, NC
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
fox46.com
Off-duty Charlotte firefighter saves drowning man while vacationing in Virginia Beach
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A quick-thinking off-duty Charlotte firefighter came to the aid of a drowning man while vacationing in Virginia Beach over the Labor Day weekend this month. According to city officials, the rescue occurred at an area beach. Off-duty Charlotte Firefighter Demario House was spending the...
fox46.com
Retired fire captain back in Charlotte recovering after Kansas hunting accident
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A retired Charlotte fire captain who was seriously injured in a hunting accident in Severy, Kansas earlier this month is back in the Queen City recovering. The Charlotte Fire Department shared a video of Retired Charlotte Fire Captain Tripp Fincher landing safely in Charlotte...
fox46.com
Emergency crews battle large multi-alarm commercial fire in Stanly County
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Emergency crews battled a large multi-alarm commercial fire Friday evening in Stanly County, according to several local fire departments. According to Midland Fire and Rescue, multiple units were assisting the West Stanly Fire Department with the multi-alarm fire located along Sunset Lake...
fox46.com
Sunday Outlook: Mostly sunny, temps in the mid-80s in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Another beautiful day today as our sunny stretch continues!!. High pressure remains in control today. Expect mostly sunny skies with warm temperatures in the middle 80s. Get out and enjoy!. It stays clear and comfortable tonight, with lows in the lower 60s. High...
Tailgate Tips: Texas Style Chili and Cornbread
Be sure to watch Black and Blue Kickoff Live Sunday morning at 10 a.m. for Tailgate Tips!
fox46.com
Chaos at Scarowinds after false reports of gunshots
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – People at the recently opened Scarowinds Saturday night got quite a different scare than what they were expecting after confusion sparked fears of a shooting. Good Day Charlotte anchor Jason Harper was able to capture video outside of the park after people started...
fox46.com
West Cabarrus football game resumes after fans evacuate bleachers
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A high school football game in Concord was able to resume Friday night after fans evacuated the bleachers, Cabarrus County Schools said on Saturday. West Cabarrus was hosting South Iredell Friday night when in the midst of the game, there was a...
fox46.com
Drag Story Hours pushback in Mecklenburg and Union counties
Three Drag Story Hours are taking place this weekend in the Charlotte area. Two events are happening during the Charlotte International Arts Festival at Romare Bearden Park. The third event is happening during Union County's first-ever Pride festival.
fox46.com
Some NC politicians upset with Romare Bearden Park drag queen events
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The image of a drag performer telling stories to children is one that would draw a myriad of reactions, both positive and negative. And the event organizers know what is out there on either side. They see it in their comments, their e-mails, and their messages.
fox46.com
International Festival in Rock Hill
In Rock Hill, South Carolina, they're cooking up international cuisine and live music. Ceremony held in Emerald Isle for two dogs getting …. Thousands wait to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth …. Former NFL LB Corey Miller previews Panthers-Giants. Pre-teens lose full night of sleep a week to social …
fox46.com
Charlotte hit hard by America’s housing crisis
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Queen City News) – America is experiencing a housing crisis, and Charlotte is being hit harder than most other cities. “We are still in massive scarcity. We still do not have anywhere near the normal inventory like a balanced market, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” NextHome Paramount real estate agent Erika Wishnefsky said.
fox46.com
Kannapolis firefighters need community help for new CPU program
Kannapolis firefighters need community help for new …. Parents still concerned after Rock Hill ‘safety meeting’. I-40 westbound near Winston-Salem shut down by crash. 2,000 customers without power after dump truck crash …. Meck. Co. detention officer killed in single-vehicle …
fox46.com
2nd person dies, arrest made in August southwest Charlotte shooting: CMPD
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A second person has died and an arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that happened in August in southwest Charlotte, according to CMPD. The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Aug. 30 in the 4500 block of Rose Ridge Place.
fox46.com
Man charged with murder after driver killed in fiery February crash: CMPD
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal fiery wreck that happened in February near I-485, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. The deadly accident happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2022, between Marita Drive and North 485 interloop near...
fox46.com
Officer-involved shooting reported in northwest Charlotte: CMPD
An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in northwest Charlotte, CMPD said. Latest details at QCNEWS.COM.
fox46.com
Nearly 50 lbs of meth, conversion laboratory, and AR-15 rifle seized from Monroe home: Sheriff
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office recently seized more than 50 pounds of illegal narcotics, including meth and an AR-15 rifle, from a Monroe home as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. Deputies said this large-scale seizure began in early August...
fox46.com
Friday night HS football recap
West Meck traveled to Chambers while West Charlotte lost at home to Mallard Creek. Ceremony held in Emerald Isle for two dogs getting …. Thousands wait to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth …. Former NFL LB Corey Miller previews Panthers-Giants. Pre-teens lose full night of sleep a week to social...
