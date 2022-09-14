Inflation 2022: 15 Industries That Were Hit the Hardest
If you've been feeling a pinch in your wallet in 2022, you're not alone. After years of negligible inflation, readings reached the highest levels in 40 years by the summer of 2022. Part of the reason that consumer prices have risen so much is that certain businesses have been greatly affected by inflation as well.
These businesses, in turn, have been forced to pass these costs along to their customers -- both other businesses and individual consumers alike. Generally speaking, durable goods businesses have been among the companies most affected by inflation, as supply chain issues and component shortages have made prices skyrocket. But commodity-based businesses have also borne the brunt of rising prices in 2022.
To determine which businesses have suffered the most from rising prices in 2022, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Price Index, as analyzed by Self Financial . The one-year change in prices from March 2021 to March 2022 was used to calculate the industries that have been hit the hardest by inflation. Businesses are ranked in reverse order, with the greatest one-year percentage change listed last.
15. Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing
- One-year change in prices: 20.8%
- One-month change in prices: 0.9%
- Two-year change in prices: 27.0%
14. Accommodation
- One-year change in prices: 21.0%
- One-month change in prices: 7.8%
- Two-year change in prices: 15.9%
13. Transportation Support Activities
- One-year change in prices: 21.1%
- One-month change in prices: -0.1%
- Two-year change in prices: 26.0%
12. Plastics and Rubber Products Manufacturing
- One-year change in prices: 21.1%
- One-month change in prices: 1.0%
- Two-year change in prices: 26.4%
11. Mining (Except Oil and Gas)
- One-year change in prices: 21.2%
- One-month change in prices: 4.9%
- Two-year change in prices: 26.9%
10. Building Material and Garden Equipment and Supply Dealers
- One-year change in prices: 22.0%
- One-month change in prices: 3.1%
- Two-year change in prices: 55.4%
9. Air Transportation
- One-year change in prices: 23.0%
- One-month change in prices: 9.2%
- Two-year change in prices: 10.5%
8. Wood Product Manufacturing
- One-year change in prices: 24.7%
- One-month change in prices: 3.4%
- Two-year change in prices: 66.0%
7. Truck Transportation
- One-year change in prices: 24.8%
- One-month change in prices: 6.7%
- Two-year change in prices: 34.8%
6. Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers
- One-year change in prices: 25.6%
- One-month change in prices: 0.6%
- Two-year change in prices: 36.6%
5. Furniture and Home Furnishings Stores
- One-year change in prices: 25.8%
- One-month change in prices: 2.1%
- Two-year change in prices: 41.7%
4. Gasoline Stations
- One-year change in prices: 33.5%
- One-month change in prices: 15.9%
- Two-year change in prices: 22.5%
3. Primary Metal Manufacturing
- One-year change in prices: 35.5%
- One-month change in prices: -1.7%
- Two-year change in prices: 69.0%
2. Petroleum and Coal Products Manufacturing
- One-year change in prices: 58.1%
- One-month change in prices: 15.8%
- Two-year change in prices: 135.4%
1. Oil and Gas Extraction
- One-year change in prices: 64.8%
- One-month change in prices: -10.4%
- Two-year change in prices: 233.3%
