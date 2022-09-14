Police calls

LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

1400 block of East Elm Street, Lima — An assault was reported Tuesday.

100 block of South Collins Avenue, Lima — A barking dog was reported Tuesday.

400 block of East Market Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

East Pearl Street and North Union Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was reported Tuesday.

500 block of North Woodlawn Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

800 block of Oak Street, Lima — Police responded to a report of destruction of property Tuesday evening.

East North Street and North Central Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday evening.

North Nixon Avenue and West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday evening.

400 block of West Grand Avenue, Lima — A deceased person was reported Tuesday evening.

40 block of Town Square, Lima — A hit-and-run was reported early Wednesday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

1600 block of Summit Street, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Tuesday.

2900 block of Saint Johns Road, Lima — A fight was reported Tuesday.

1500 block of Elida Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a mentally ill person.

1900 block of Slabtown Road, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Tuesday.

2300 block of North Napoleon Road, Harrod— A domestic disturbance was reported Tuesday.

3000 block of Cynthia Drive, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of menacing Tuesday.

4500 block of Sunnydale Street, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of menacing Tuesday.

2900 block of Johnston Road, Harrod — Deputies responded to a report of drug abuse Tuesday.

200 block of Hartford Court, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a mentally ill person Tuesday.

McPheron Avenue and East Eureka Street — An intoxicated driver was reported Tuesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.