Police calls
LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
1400 block of East Elm Street, Lima — An assault was reported Tuesday.
100 block of South Collins Avenue, Lima — A barking dog was reported Tuesday.
400 block of East Market Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
East Pearl Street and North Union Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was reported Tuesday.
500 block of North Woodlawn Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
800 block of Oak Street, Lima — Police responded to a report of destruction of property Tuesday evening.
East North Street and North Central Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday evening.
North Nixon Avenue and West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday evening.
400 block of West Grand Avenue, Lima — A deceased person was reported Tuesday evening.
40 block of Town Square, Lima — A hit-and-run was reported early Wednesday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
1600 block of Summit Street, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Tuesday.
2900 block of Saint Johns Road, Lima — A fight was reported Tuesday.
1500 block of Elida Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a mentally ill person.
1900 block of Slabtown Road, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Tuesday.
2300 block of North Napoleon Road, Harrod— A domestic disturbance was reported Tuesday.
3000 block of Cynthia Drive, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of menacing Tuesday.
4500 block of Sunnydale Street, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of menacing Tuesday.
2900 block of Johnston Road, Harrod — Deputies responded to a report of drug abuse Tuesday.
200 block of Hartford Court, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a mentally ill person Tuesday.
McPheron Avenue and East Eureka Street — An intoxicated driver was reported Tuesday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.
