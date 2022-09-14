ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys DE Tarell Basham to join Prescott, Kearse, McGovern in missing Week 2, McCarthy confirms

By Todd Brock
 4 days ago
On Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones got Biblical in comparing the team’s current injury situation. Invoking the timeless tale of David and Goliath during a radio interview, the franchise’s Chief Eternal Optimist was suddenly casting Dallas as the plucky underdog, perfectly poised to pull off a dramatic upset.

But ahead of an upcoming showdown with an AFC giant, the Cowboys are quickly running out of rocks.

Head coach Mike McCarthy ruled out defensive end Tarell Basham in speaking to reporters, saying a quadriceps injury suffered in Sunday’s game will keep him sidelined- along with three others- for Week 2’s meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The sixth-year man went down on a fourth-quarter play and needed considerable help just to get off the field.

Dallas went into the season opener dangerously thin at wide receiver and offensive line. Now with quarterback Dak Prescott lost for multiple weeks- though just how many is a matter of some debate- and starters Jayron Kearse and Connor McGovern also looking at up to a month off, the Cowboys will be counting on yet another inexperienced rookie to step into the spotlight.

Second-round draft pick Sam Williams played six snaps in his first professional game but failed to log any other stats. McCarthy confirmed, “Definitely, this will be an opportunity for Sam.”

The coach also named veteran Dante Fowler as someone who will get more reps while Basham is on the shelf. The former Jaguar/Ram/Falcon saw 10 defensive plays in his Cowboys debut against Tampa Bay.

The exact nature of Basham’s injury has not been revealed, nor has a timetable for his return.

Cincinnati Bengals
