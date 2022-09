A man died when his vehicle crashed and overturned early Wednesday in De Soto, according to officials.

John W. Couch, 56, was the driver of the vehicle, which hit a guardrail on a curve and overturned around 12:30 a.m. near the 9800 block of Lexington Avenue, according to Shelby Colburn, a spokeswoman for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office .

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.