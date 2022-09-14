Syracuse, N.Y. – On September 15, 2022 at 10:03 a.m., Syracuse Fire’s Regional Haz-Mat (hazardous materials) Response Team was requested to deploy to the Town of DeWitt by the DeWitt Fire Department, who was on the scene of an unknown substance in a container, inside of a business. Certain physical characteristics of the product led the DeWitt firefighters to escalate the resources on scene—they initiated a request to the Syracuse Fire Dept. for a haz-mat response.

