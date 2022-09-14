Read full article on original website
Westcott Street Cultural Fair Sunday, September 25, 2022
The Westcott Street Cultural Fair (WSCF) will take place on Sunday, September 25, 2022, from Noon – 6:30 p.m. along the 500 block of Westcott St. and several side streets. With six stages, the WSCF offers an impressive lineup for fans of local music and dance. Performances include Sammy Award-winning rock, blues, and funk groups, multicultural dance groups, and belly dancing. The children’s stage features magicians, storytellers, and musicians.
Syracuse Fire’s Regional Haz-Mat Response Team Deployed to Town of DeWitt; No Hazard to Public
Syracuse, N.Y. – On September 15, 2022 at 10:03 a.m., Syracuse Fire’s Regional Haz-Mat (hazardous materials) Response Team was requested to deploy to the Town of DeWitt by the DeWitt Fire Department, who was on the scene of an unknown substance in a container, inside of a business. Certain physical characteristics of the product led the DeWitt firefighters to escalate the resources on scene—they initiated a request to the Syracuse Fire Dept. for a haz-mat response.
