3 Great Taco Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNew Bern, NC
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
tarheelblog.com
UNC Recruiting: 2024 five-star Boogie Fland to visit Chapel Hill for Live Action
Earlier this morning, I discussed Hubert Davis visiting five-star products Boogie Fland and Jarin Stevenson in hopes of bolstering his 2024 recruiting class. Well, news happens fast in recruiting, and now we have learned that Boogie Fland will officially visit UNC on September 30th, which is the same weekend of Live Action with Carolina Basketball.
fox46.com
West Cabarrus football game resumes after fans evacuate bleachers
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A high school football game in Concord was able to resume Friday night after fans evacuated the bleachers, Cabarrus County Schools said on Saturday. West Cabarrus was hosting South Iredell Friday night when in the midst of the game, there was a...
lakenormanpublications.com
Games to Watch: Mooresville, Hough, East Lincoln with pivotal early conference games
Breakdown: The first week of Greater Metro 4 games has a critical showdown between 2-1 Mooresville and Cox Mill (3-1). Mooresville had a pair of impressive wins outside of its loss to Hough where they kept the Huskies mostly in check after the first quarter. Blue Devils’ running backs Jawarn Howell and Kyjuan Westmoreland have combined for 600 yards in three games, with the latter averaging 8 yards per carry. Cox Mill will have to regroup quickly after a blowout against Hough and will look to get back to their previous high-scoring ways.
kiss951.com
Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?
Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
thecharlottepost.com
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
lakenormanpublications.com
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Hough offense balanced in rout of North Meck
CORNELIUS – Senior receiver Markell Quick caught two first-half touchdown passes, as Hough buried North Meck 52-0 in the first Queen City 3A/4A conference game of the season Friday night. Quick got the Huskies (4-1) on the board early with a catch, and following a long J.T. Smith touchdown...
WCNC
Presidents Cup schedule of events
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Presidents Cup is almost here, as some of the top golfers from around the world arrive at Quail Hollow for the highly anticipated match play event. Davis Love III will lead a team of 12 Americans against Trevor Immelman's international squad in a four-day, five-round tournament. Formats include foursomes, four-ball and singles with 30 points up for grabs. This year marks the first time the prestigious Presidents Cup has been hosted in the Southeast.
macaronikid.com
MacKID's Guide to Fall Festivals in the Greater Charlotte Area
The temps are dropping and fall decor is starting to make its way into our living rooms and doorsteps. We've rounded up all the Fall Family Fun in the Greater Charlotte area - from Lake Norman all the way down to Rock Hill and everywhere in between!. Think we missed...
WBTV
Michael Jordan grant offers finance education to highschoolers, including CMS students
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are one of several public schools that will receive access to a financial course from NBA legend Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand. The Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF) grant will help almost 500,000 students in 639 high schools. The one-time grant is modeled...
country1037fm.com
Food Freebies and Deals to Enjoy on National Cheeseburger Day
It’s almost National Cheeseburger Day! Do you know what that means? This means you need to find out the best deals there are around town. Some of your favorite restaurants are celebrating some food deals to help you celebrate National Cheeseburger Day the right way. Whether you are looking for free meals or just good discounts, then we’ve got just the list for you to check out.
howafrica.com
24-Year Old HBCU Grad Becomes the Youngest Principal Ever at Middle School in Charlotte
Kenneth Gorham, a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, has been appointed as the principal at Movement Middle School, in Charlotte, North Carolina. At 24 years old, he is the youngest person to ever become the school’s principal. “I’m 24 years old. I actually turned 25 next week,”...
WBTV
What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
wfmynews2.com
No active threat to guests Carowinds, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carowinds theme park closed early Saturday night, but park officials said unruly guest behavior led to panic inside. In a statement sent to WCNC Charlotte early Sunday morning, park leaders said they chose to shut down at 11 p.m., saying several groups of minors were causing issues. However, park leaders said the actions of these groups led to rumors that a serious threat was present inside.
WBTV
‘CoCoMelon Live!’ making a stop in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles; if you’ve got little ones running around, chances are you are very familiar with CoCoMelon. It started as a Youtube show back in 2005 by a husband and wife and since then it has become very popular. Well, get...
WCNC
Experts say Charlotte housing marking is 'cooling down' even though prices are increasing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're looking to buy a house in the Charlotte metro, you'll want to read this. New data from the Re/Max National Housing Report for August 2022 showed in Charlotte, home sales are down 20% and there's a lot more inventory. A few months ago, it...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Out-of-state investors buying homes in Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte
DURHAM, N.C. — Out-of-state investors are eyeing North Carolina housing. “We put a house in this Colonial Village area up on the market, and it was a smaller, 800-square-foot home," said real estate agent Emily Jo Roberts, who works for Inhabit Real Estate. "And I would say about 30% to 40% of the buyers we had interested in the property were investors, and I think many of them were not local to Durham.”
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In North Carolina
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in North Carolina.
wfmynews2.com
Fire rips through family-owned furniture plant in North Carolina
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple crews spent their Friday afternoon battling a massive fire that broke out at the Morgan Chair factory in Stanfield, and officials say they were facing a largely uphill fight. Tyler Huntly with the West Stanly Fire Department said the call came in around 3:40...
Woman wins $200,000 after buying lottery ticket at Charlotte gas station
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman bought a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket and won $200,000, N.C. Lottery officials said. Celise Redmon bought her Lincoln ticket from Mountain Island BP on Vinnies Way in Charlotte. She collected her prize Monday at lottery headquarters and after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021.
power98fm.com
Nolimit Larry Big Dawg Of The Week
Each and Every Friday Nolimit Larry drops his Big Dawg Of The Week. The Big Dawg Of The Week is a shout out to people who are doing big thangs in life, their community, or just overall is a dope individual. Tune into Nolimit Larry And The Morning Maddhouse Fridays to see who the Big Dawg Of The Week. To Nominate a Big Dawg DM Nolimit Larry @IAMNOLIMITLARRY on Instagram. Listen here for the Big Dawg this week.
