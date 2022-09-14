ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tarheelblog.com

UNC Recruiting: 2024 five-star Boogie Fland to visit Chapel Hill for Live Action

Earlier this morning, I discussed Hubert Davis visiting five-star products Boogie Fland and Jarin Stevenson in hopes of bolstering his 2024 recruiting class. Well, news happens fast in recruiting, and now we have learned that Boogie Fland will officially visit UNC on September 30th, which is the same weekend of Live Action with Carolina Basketball.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Games to Watch: Mooresville, Hough, East Lincoln with pivotal early conference games

Breakdown: The first week of Greater Metro 4 games has a critical showdown between 2-1 Mooresville and Cox Mill (3-1). Mooresville had a pair of impressive wins outside of its loss to Hough where they kept the Huskies mostly in check after the first quarter. Blue Devils’ running backs Jawarn Howell and Kyjuan Westmoreland have combined for 600 yards in three games, with the latter averaging 8 yards per carry. Cox Mill will have to regroup quickly after a blowout against Hough and will look to get back to their previous high-scoring ways.
MOORESVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?

Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
College Basketball
Charlotte, NC
Education
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
Charlotte, NC
Sports
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
College Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
DURHAM, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Hough offense balanced in rout of North Meck

CORNELIUS – Senior receiver Markell Quick caught two first-half touchdown passes, as Hough buried North Meck 52-0 in the first Queen City 3A/4A conference game of the season Friday night. Quick got the Huskies (4-1) on the board early with a catch, and following a long J.T. Smith touchdown...
CORNELIUS, NC
WCNC

Presidents Cup schedule of events

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Presidents Cup is almost here, as some of the top golfers from around the world arrive at Quail Hollow for the highly anticipated match play event. Davis Love III will lead a team of 12 Americans against Trevor Immelman's international squad in a four-day, five-round tournament. Formats include foursomes, four-ball and singles with 30 points up for grabs. This year marks the first time the prestigious Presidents Cup has been hosted in the Southeast.
CHARLOTTE, NC
macaronikid.com

MacKID's Guide to Fall Festivals in the Greater Charlotte Area

The temps are dropping and fall decor is starting to make its way into our living rooms and doorsteps. We've rounded up all the Fall Family Fun in the Greater Charlotte area - from Lake Norman all the way down to Rock Hill and everywhere in between!. Think we missed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#College Student#Nba
country1037fm.com

Food Freebies and Deals to Enjoy on National Cheeseburger Day

It’s almost National Cheeseburger Day! Do you know what that means? This means you need to find out the best deals there are around town. Some of your favorite restaurants are celebrating some food deals to help you celebrate National Cheeseburger Day the right way. Whether you are looking for free meals or just good discounts, then we’ve got just the list for you to check out.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
MATTHEWS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
College Sports
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
wfmynews2.com

No active threat to guests Carowinds, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carowinds theme park closed early Saturday night, but park officials said unruly guest behavior led to panic inside. In a statement sent to WCNC Charlotte early Sunday morning, park leaders said they chose to shut down at 11 p.m., saying several groups of minors were causing issues. However, park leaders said the actions of these groups led to rumors that a serious threat was present inside.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

‘CoCoMelon Live!’ making a stop in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles; if you’ve got little ones running around, chances are you are very familiar with CoCoMelon. It started as a Youtube show back in 2005 by a husband and wife and since then it has become very popular. Well, get...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Out-of-state investors buying homes in Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte

DURHAM, N.C. — Out-of-state investors are eyeing North Carolina housing. “We put a house in this Colonial Village area up on the market, and it was a smaller, 800-square-foot home," said real estate agent Emily Jo Roberts, who works for Inhabit Real Estate. "And I would say about 30% to 40% of the buyers we had interested in the property were investors, and I think many of them were not local to Durham.”
DURHAM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Fire rips through family-owned furniture plant in North Carolina

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple crews spent their Friday afternoon battling a massive fire that broke out at the Morgan Chair factory in Stanfield, and officials say they were facing a largely uphill fight. Tyler Huntly with the West Stanly Fire Department said the call came in around 3:40...
STANFIELD, NC
power98fm.com

Nolimit Larry Big Dawg Of The Week

Each and Every Friday Nolimit Larry drops his Big Dawg Of The Week. The Big Dawg Of The Week is a shout out to people who are doing big thangs in life, their community, or just overall is a dope individual. Tune into Nolimit Larry And The Morning Maddhouse Fridays to see who the Big Dawg Of The Week. To Nominate a Big Dawg DM Nolimit Larry @IAMNOLIMITLARRY on Instagram. Listen here for the Big Dawg this week.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy