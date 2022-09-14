ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

MBTA Runs Orange Line Test Rides Ahead of Monday Reopening

The MBTA operated test trains on the Orange Line on Saturday ahead of the rail line's scheduled reopening. The Orange Line's historic shutdown by the MBTA began Aug. 19, and in its place, shuttles have been traversing through Boston and other suburbs typically serviced by the transit line. Crews have been working around the clock to complete five years' worth of track and signal replacement, along with maintenance and other projects during the 30-day period.
NECN

Orange Line Work 96% Done, MBTA Says

The end of the Orange Line shutdown is almost here, and on Friday, the MBTA said the work was 96% complete. In a video update posted Friday, the MBTA said it had 96% of the planned work complete and was also able to take advantage of the service stoppage to do some "opportunity" projects.
whdh.com

COVID-19 boosters and $75 gift cards draw long lines in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A vaccination event hosted by the City of Boston to get children their COVID-19 boosters– as well as $75 gift cards– drew long lines Saturday. The B Healthy Back to School Event was hosted by the Boston Public Health Commission. The organizers expected a turnout in the dozens at White Stadium, similar to past events. Instead, hundreds showed up. They quickly ran out of both vaccines and gift cards for families.
NECN

Major Street Flooding in Boston's Chinatown Area Due to Massive Water Main Break

A water main break caused considerable street flooding and wreaked havoc for commuters Friday morning in the Chinatown area of Boston. The water main break happened in the area of Kneeland Street and Washington Street, not far from the Chinatown T stop and Tufts Medical Center. The issue began around 5:30 a.m. Friday, and water was flowing down the streets there for hours on end.
NECN

Shrewsbury Woman Killed in Crash Involving School Bus

A 49-year-old woman is dead after her car was involved in a serious crash Thursday with a school bus in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, police announced. Shrewsbury first responders were called around 10:55 a.m. to South Quinsigamond Avenue at May Street where a school bus and passenger vehicle had crashed. There were no students on the bus at the time of the incident, Shrewsbury police said, adding that the bus driver and an aide who was onboard were injured.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massive water main break turns Boston streets into rivers

BOSTON — A massive water main break on Friday morning turned a number of streets in downtown Boston into rivers shorty before the morning commute ramped up. Video from Washington and Lagrange streets near The Kensington apartments in Chinatown showed gushing water cascading down the road. Tufts Medical Center is located nearby.
liveboston617.org

Living in the Past- Boston Police Leadership Needs to Come into the 21st Century

The Boston Police Department has been historically known for refusing to provide the public with officer’s body camera footage, or in reality any form of documents or images that are considered public record. In order to ensure the complete transparency and accountability that Commissioner Cox and other political figureheads have touted, body camera footage needs to be released and made available to all citizens in an expedited manner. Boston Police are currently behind the times, while several other cities such as New York and Los Angeles are more than willing to cooperate when it comes to releasing footage and even going as far as to provide the public with breakdowns for critical incidents.
Boston 25 News WFXT

State officials shut down illegal Quincy daycare

QUINCY, Mass. — Authorities shut down an illegal daycare at a Quincy residence on Wednesday afternoon. The Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) says they received a complaint of unlicensed care in the area of 65 Burgin Parkway. With the assistance of Quincy Police, officials responded to the home and found that illegal care was occurring, according to an EEC spokesperson.
WCVB

Driver crashes into MBTA bus, car while being pursued by police in Boston

BOSTON — A man is in custody after he crashed a car into an MBTA bus and another vehicle while being pursued by Boston police in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said the incident happened shortly before 2:20 p.m. Monday on Dudley Street, near the intersection of Winslow Street.
BOSTON, MA

