NECN
MBTA Runs Orange Line Test Rides Ahead of Monday Reopening
The MBTA operated test trains on the Orange Line on Saturday ahead of the rail line's scheduled reopening. The Orange Line's historic shutdown by the MBTA began Aug. 19, and in its place, shuttles have been traversing through Boston and other suburbs typically serviced by the transit line. Crews have been working around the clock to complete five years' worth of track and signal replacement, along with maintenance and other projects during the 30-day period.
NECN
Orange Line Work 96% Done, MBTA Says
The end of the Orange Line shutdown is almost here, and on Friday, the MBTA said the work was 96% complete. In a video update posted Friday, the MBTA said it had 96% of the planned work complete and was also able to take advantage of the service stoppage to do some "opportunity" projects.
Driver hospitalized after driving into multiple telephone poles in Rockland
A driver was hospitalized after crashing into multiple telephone poles on Rockland’s Market Street Friday night. Photos shared by the Rockland Fire Department show the silver vehicle completely flipped on its side in a tangled mass of poles and wires. According to the Rockland Fire Department, the driver was...
whdh.com
MBTA workers tell oversight committee transit system leaders are ignoring issues on the T
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA workers told a state oversight committee Wednesday that the transit system’s leaders are ignoring issues on the T, saying they’ve raised concerns but felt nothing was done. Bus driver Toni Hobbs said she and her co-workers often have suggestions to make the MBTA better...
14-year-old BPS student seriously injured after jumping in front of Red Line train
The incident happened at Shawmut Station in Dorchester. A 14-year-old Boston Public Schools student was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon after he jumped in front of an oncoming Red Line train at Shawmut Station in Dorchester, The Boston Globe reported. MBTA Transit Police spokesperson Richard Sullivan said the incident happened on...
Woman killed after a collision with a school bus in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A local woman was killed after a serious crash involving a school bus on Thursday morning. Shrewsbury Police and fire responded to South Quinsigamond Ave. at May St. just before 11 a.m. for a car vs. school bus. Police said there were no students on the...
whdh.com
COVID-19 boosters and $75 gift cards draw long lines in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A vaccination event hosted by the City of Boston to get children their COVID-19 boosters– as well as $75 gift cards– drew long lines Saturday. The B Healthy Back to School Event was hosted by the Boston Public Health Commission. The organizers expected a turnout in the dozens at White Stadium, similar to past events. Instead, hundreds showed up. They quickly ran out of both vaccines and gift cards for families.
NECN
Mass. State Police Searching Water for Missing Boater in North Brookfield
A water search was underway late Saturday night in North Brookfield, Massachusetts, after a boater was believed to have gone missing. According to Massachusetts State Police, a man went out boating on Lake Lashaway, and the boat later drifted back without the man onboard. Police believe the boat operator is in the water at this time.
WMUR.com
One lane reopened after section of I-93 South in Manchester closed due to crash, DOT says
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One lane has reopened after Southbound I-93 was closed in Manchester near Exit 7 due to a crash, the Department of Transportation said. The area of the highway exit leading to Route 101 was closed shortly before 10 p.m. Drivers were being ask to take alternate...
NECN
Major Street Flooding in Boston's Chinatown Area Due to Massive Water Main Break
A water main break caused considerable street flooding and wreaked havoc for commuters Friday morning in the Chinatown area of Boston. The water main break happened in the area of Kneeland Street and Washington Street, not far from the Chinatown T stop and Tufts Medical Center. The issue began around 5:30 a.m. Friday, and water was flowing down the streets there for hours on end.
29-Year-Old Boston Man Charged In Homophobic Beating At MBTA Station: DA
A 29-year-old Boston man faces civil rights and assault charges after authorities said he attacked a caused a man head injuries during a beating earlier this month at an MBTA station. Aiyoub Alsallak is accused of shouting homophobic slurs at two men at Andrew Station platform on Sept. 5 just...
whdh.com
Newburyport Public Health Department issues warning for Merrimack River
NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials in Newburyport are warning people to stay away from the Merrimack River for at least 48 hours. The Newburyport Department of Public Health released the warning on Sept. 14. Officials said sewage discharge due to a combined sewage overflow in Lowell and Haverhill on...
Roof of tractor-trailer sheered off after hitting bridge on Cambridge road that doesn’t allow trucks
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The roof of a tractor-trailer was sheered off after it struck a footbridge on Memorial Drive in Cambridge on Thursday morning. Video from the scene showed he truck’s roof completely peeled back, exposing what appeared to be frozen foods destined for Trader Joe’s. All...
NECN
Shrewsbury Woman Killed in Crash Involving School Bus
A 49-year-old woman is dead after her car was involved in a serious crash Thursday with a school bus in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, police announced. Shrewsbury first responders were called around 10:55 a.m. to South Quinsigamond Avenue at May Street where a school bus and passenger vehicle had crashed. There were no students on the bus at the time of the incident, Shrewsbury police said, adding that the bus driver and an aide who was onboard were injured.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy youth cut in the third knife attack in Quincy this month #quincypolice #mayorkoch
Quincy youth cut in the third knife attack in Quincy this month. Image via the Portugal Resident. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy cut by its third knife attack within two weeks time on an otherwise pleasant Saturday evening around dusk. After two previous knife attacks...
Massive water main break turns Boston streets into rivers
BOSTON — A massive water main break on Friday morning turned a number of streets in downtown Boston into rivers shorty before the morning commute ramped up. Video from Washington and Lagrange streets near The Kensington apartments in Chinatown showed gushing water cascading down the road. Tufts Medical Center is located nearby.
liveboston617.org
Living in the Past- Boston Police Leadership Needs to Come into the 21st Century
The Boston Police Department has been historically known for refusing to provide the public with officer’s body camera footage, or in reality any form of documents or images that are considered public record. In order to ensure the complete transparency and accountability that Commissioner Cox and other political figureheads have touted, body camera footage needs to be released and made available to all citizens in an expedited manner. Boston Police are currently behind the times, while several other cities such as New York and Los Angeles are more than willing to cooperate when it comes to releasing footage and even going as far as to provide the public with breakdowns for critical incidents.
State officials shut down illegal Quincy daycare
QUINCY, Mass. — Authorities shut down an illegal daycare at a Quincy residence on Wednesday afternoon. The Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) says they received a complaint of unlicensed care in the area of 65 Burgin Parkway. With the assistance of Quincy Police, officials responded to the home and found that illegal care was occurring, according to an EEC spokesperson.
Elderly woman killed after being struck by a box truck in Rockport
ROCKPORT, Mass. — Police investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Rockport after a woman was struck by a small box truck Friday afternoon. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on Railroad Avenue. Upon arrival officers observed an elderly female being attended to by the truck’s driver and two...
WCVB
Driver crashes into MBTA bus, car while being pursued by police in Boston
BOSTON — A man is in custody after he crashed a car into an MBTA bus and another vehicle while being pursued by Boston police in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said the incident happened shortly before 2:20 p.m. Monday on Dudley Street, near the intersection of Winslow Street.
