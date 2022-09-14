Read full article on original website
The 'Breakfast Box' King Charles III Takes Everywhere
Although it goes without saying that different countries have different breakfast preferences, many of us don't give any thought as to what these differences could be. For instance, in the United States, the top three breakfast items are eggs, coffee, and cereal (via Food Network). Almost seems kind of boring, right? England, on the other hand, has a top three of fried eggs, bacon, and sausage, according to HuffPost.
purewow.com
The 9 Best 24-Hour Restaurants in Los Angeles
No matter if you’re a night owl with cravings for Mexican or an early bird who wants an omelet before sunrise, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best 24-hour restaurants in Los Angeles. And in this town, that’s not always easy to find. With the potential for some cities like West Hollywood to expand their bar hours from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., late-night eats may become more in demand than ever. At the moment, however, they are few and far between, but we’ve done the grunt work and gathered nine great ones for you to visit.
Between The Sheets Cocktail Recipe
As you can tell from the title, there's just something super catchy and appealing about a cocktail with the name "Between the Sheets." It's a simple cocktail, really, but the flavors are perfectly vibrant and citrusy. The core ingredients are three different types of liquor or liqueur, so you can count on this being a pretty strong cocktail, too. More than anything, however, this Between the Sheets cocktail is easy to make and even easier to enjoy — just ask recipe developer Erin Johnson.
Sauces From The Old Spaghetti Factory Ranked From Worst To Best
Who doesn't love a nice, hot, saucy serving of spaghetti? Whether you like your spaghetti covered in marinara sauce or pesto, with or without meatballs, or topped with loads of shredded parmesan cheese, there's a spaghetti dish out there for everyone. While you can craft some wonderful spaghetti meals at home, sometimes, you don't want to go through the hassle of cooking up an admittedly messy dinner and have to do all those dishes.
RELATED PEOPLE
Why Drinking Coffee Before Shopping Might Not Be The Best Idea
Coffee is a perfectly straightforward concoction at home — you just pour hot water onto some brown beans and instantly you have a warming, awakening beverage. But not all coffee is made equal. While at home you can customize your coffees to include the milk, sugar, and humorous froth...
Giada De Laurentiis' Orange Dessert Is Too Much For Instagram To Handle
It's no secret Giada De Laurentiis enjoys la dolce vita, which translates to "the sweet life" (via the Food Network website). In an interview with Randall Kaplan of the podcast "In Search of Excellence," the Italian-American chef said, "Originally, I went to [culinary school in] Paris because I wanted to be a pastry chef. I love desserts, I love sugar." Apparently, she loved the sweet stuff enough that De Laurentiis baked chocolate chip cookies for her own wedding guests (via First We Feast).
Allrecipes.com
We Tried NYC's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies & Were Not Expecting the Winner
New York City may be the big apple, but this city packs some major punch when it comes to desserts. From old school throwbacks like Black and White Cookies to new school mashups like the Cronut, NYC is home to all kind of confectionary creations. But when it comes to desserts, you can't get more classic than the good ol' CCC: Chocolate Chip Cookie.
How To Clean Mushrooms, According To Geoffrey Zakarian
When it comes to using mushrooms to flavor your homemade dishes, it can be hard to know what to do in terms of cleaning them effectively. You'll find tons of information out there on the various techniques and methods different kitchen connoisseurs use to ensure their mushrooms are free of dirt and bruises before cooking with them. Some may give them a quick trim and rinse before tossing them onto a frying pan, and others may opt to use the flour method to save time. There's even a special cooking tool, the mushroom brush, that is specially designed to clean the delicate fungi as gently as possible to avoid breaking the fibers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bobby Flay's Pro-Trick For Fresh Pasta In Under A Minute
Bobby Flay is no stranger to whipping up incredible meals in a limited amount of time. When the chef faces off with contestants on "Beat Bobby Flay," that's exactly what he has to do. So, over the years, it makes sense that he's developed a few different tips and tricks that allow him to speed up the cooking process while still creating a high-quality dish. And he's not afraid to share those tips with all the cooks at home trying to fast-track weeknight dinners.
