Lincoln Northwest Varsity Football Cancels Remaining Season Games
(KFOR Lincoln September 16, 2022) Lincoln Public Schools Athletic and Activities Department announced on Friday that a decision has been made to cancel the remaining Lincoln Northwest High School varsity football games scheduled for the 2022 season. Northwest will still compete in freshmen, reserve and junior varsity level games this fall.
NU Defensive Coordinator Chinander Has Been Fired
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 18)–Another Nebraska football coaching staff member has been let go. On Sunday, Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph announced that Erik Chinander has been been relieved from his position as defensive coordinator. Assistant coach and special teams coordinator Bill Busch will take over as defensive coordinator for the rest of the seaason.
Nebraska Interim HC Mickey Joseph fires defensive coordinator Erik Chinander
LINCOLN, Neb. (Sep. 18, 2022 – KOLN) -Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph announced Sunday that he has relieved Erik Chinander from his position as defensive coordinator. Special Teams Coordinator Bill Busch will coordinate the defense for the remainder of the 2022 season. “We appreciate Erik and the work...
U.S. and State Flags Stolen From Lincoln School
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 16)–Police are investigating a theft case, where flags were stolen off a flagpole at a south Lincoln middle school. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says sometime between September 9 and September 13 unknown people stole flags from the flagpole in front of Pound Middle School, 4700 South 45th Street. A US flag and Nebraska state flag were stolen for a $250 loss. The flags were being flown at half-staff following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Adams and Humann Elementary Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
(KFOR NEWS September 16, 2022) Two Lincoln elementary schools are designated 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The announcement on Friday recognized Adams and Humann elementary schools as two of the 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The Blue Ribbon recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
Dry Grass Catches on Fire, Burns Storage Building South of Lincoln
ROCA–(KFOR Sept. 16)–A fire Thursday afternoon on some property near Roca, where dry grass caught on fire and destroyed a storage building. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says it happened in the 4900 block of Bennet Road, where the owner reported that embers from a burn barrel caught the grass on fire and spread to a metal storage building. A camper, 2 ATVs, hand tools, jet ski and mower were inside that building and the loss is around $70,000.
Two Street Closures Begin September 19th
(KFOR NEWS September 16, 2022) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) will close portions of two streets beginning Monday, September 19. The projects are as follows:. South 70th Street – The northbound lanes of South 70th Street from South to “A” streets will close for private utility work to replace a fire sprinkler line for the Clock Tower Shopping Center. The work is scheduled to be completed by September 30.
LIncoln Electric System Proposes Rate Adjustment
KFOR Lincoln September 16, 2022) After five years with no rate adjustment, the Lincoln Electric System Administrative Board’s Budget & Rates Committee proposed a budget that includes a 4.8% systemwide increase to 2023 retail electric rates during LES’ Administrative Board meeting Friday. The rate adjustment primarily is due to budgeted increases in power and transmission costs which are the costs to generate and deliver electricity to customers. LES has limited ability to influence these costs.
Two Teens Were Arrested After They Were Caught In a Stolen SUV
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 16)–An 18-year-old is in jail, suspected of driving a stolen SUV, while a 15-year-old with him is also facing theft charges. Investigators with the Lincoln Police Gang Unit on Thursday about noon time saw a 2021 black Jeep Grand Cherokee near 27th and “J” Streets, after finding out a couple days prior that it had been reported stolen. Officers tried to contact the driver, later identified as Donovan Garrett, at the Petro Mart near 23rd and “R” Street while he was refueling. Police say Garrett refused their commands, got back into the Jeep and took off.
