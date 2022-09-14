16th (Jefferson Park) Police District Peer Jury moderators hope the program can restart due to positive effect it has had on young offenders, as peer jury has not met in 2 1/2 years

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jim Thome's 500th Career Home Run Was Like No OtherIBWAAChicago, IL
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
fox32chicago.com
'They need to know Myron was well-loved': Mother of man found shot in burning car urges change on South Side
CHICAGO - Myron Richardson often bought his mother roses, so his friends and family stood on Doty Avenue on the Far South Side recently holding bunches of red and white balloons on what would’ve been his 21st birthday. It has been over a year since Richardson was shot to...
cwbchicago.com
Man shot and killed while standing with a large group outside South Loop Elementary School
Chicago police said a man was fatally shot while standing with a large group of people outside South Loop Elementary School overnight. The people he was with all ran away after the shooting, and police still don’t know who he is. It happened around 12:46 a.m. Sunday in the...
Ernest Cato III, one of Chicago Police Department's highest-ranking officials, abruptly retires
He was among the finalists for the superintendent position that ultimately went to current Supt. David Brown in 2020.
$9 million wrongful conviction payout for 1991 murder case tainted by CPD detective who is married to a judge
CHICAGO - Last year, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx recused her office from handling eight potentially explosive cases where defendants alleged they were framed by a Chicago police detective married to a criminal court judge. Now one of those cases is about to cost Chicago taxpayers more than...
Chicago Police Department Board votes to fire officer involved in 2018 deadly shooting
The board ruled that Officer Sheldon Thrasher was guilty of using unnecessary deadly force.
10-year-old boy shot in drive-by shooting while walking on South Side with father, 2 others: CPD
The boy was walking with his father, another man and another child when someone in a vehicle began shooting at the group.
cwbchicago.com
Pop! Chicago police will start using spike strips to rein in drivers at donut-spinning ‘sideshows,’ CPD order suggests
Chicago’s sideshow drivers may be in for a nasty surprise. The Chicago Police Department on Friday quietly introduced a “Tire Deflation Devices Pilot Program” to help officers combat the stunt drivers who have repeatedly tied up intersections with their sometimes hour-long donut-spinning performances. Spectators at several of the so-called “sideshows” have stomped on CPD and state police patrol cars and fired pyrotechnics at officers who intervened in the events this summer.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago crime: Boyfriend of Cook County sheriff's deputy hit with federal drug charges
CHICAGO -- A Cook County sheriff's deputy's boyfriend and his sister have been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug charges, officials announced Thursday. Sean M. Dwyer, 51, and his sister Bridgett Massey, 35, are charged with conspiracy and possession of cocaine. Dwyer, who was convicted in a 1993 robbery case, also faces a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a gun.
Body found on Lake Michigan shoreline in Highland Park, major crime task force investigating
A major crime task force is investigating after a man's body was found on Lake Michigan's north suburban shoreline, police said.
Armed robbery: Group carjacked near Museum Campus during Mexican Independence Day event, police say
The license plate listed on the stolen Nissan is DD47882.
KCJJ
IC Police: Downtown assault suspect defecated in his own pants
Iowa City Police say a downtown assault suspect had defecated in his own pants upon his arrest. Officers were called to the Sports Column on South Dubuque Street just after 1:15 Saturday morning for an unruly subject who had been kicked out of the bar. The suspect…identified as 19-year-old University of Iowa student Haydn Mahoney of Wheaton, Illinois…had reportedly punched a bouncer in the face. Police say Mahoney refused their commands and had to be taken to the ground and arrested by force. He allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to being drunk, and had defecated in his shorts. His breath alcohol level was measured at .195%.
Inverness community holds prayer vigil for Austin and Jeslyn Chang; police say father intentionally poisoned them
INVERNESS, Ill. (CBS) -- The northwest suburban Inverness community came together Thursday night for a prayer vigil after a family tragedy.They prayed for the family of 10-year old Austin Chang and his 6-year old sister Jeslyn. Police said the children's father intentionally poisoned them.The children's mother and father are estranged. Police said she went to the home in Inverness on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., after the father did not return the young boy and girl at the scheduled time after visitation. She found them all unconscious in the home in the 2200 block of Palatine Road.Police said they believe 41-year-old Woo Chang intentionally left a generator on inside the home, and he and the two children were overcome by carbon monoxide. He and son Austin were pronounced dead at the scene Jeslyn was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.We learned Thursday night that Jeslyn is now opening her eyes and will have her breathing tube removed – as she is breathing on her own.The vigil was held at Holy Family Church on West Palatine Road.
fox32chicago.com
Armed robbery, carjacking on Lake Shore Drive during downtown Mexican Independence Day celebration
CHICAGO - A group of people were robbed and their car was stolen by an armed suspect on DuSable Lake Shore Drive during the Mexican Independence Day celebrations downtown early Saturday morning. Five victims went to the 10th District Police Department to report a robbery that happened around 3:15 a.m....
Kim Foxx to announce charges against CPD officer, sergeant in Pilsen shooting from July
Kim Foxx is expected to announce felony charges against a Chicago police sergeant and officer for a shooting in Pilsen in July.
2 CPD officers among 3 injured in Greater Grand Crossing crash involving CPD SUV
Two Chicago police officers were among three people hurt in a multi-vehicle crash involving a police SUV on the city's South Side.
Man gets 205 years for killing girlfriend, 2 of her family members before setting Gary home on fire
A man has been sentenced for killing his girlfriend and two members of her family before setting their home on fire.
fox32chicago.com
Oak Forest residents help police nab suspected car thief
OAK FOREST, Ill. - Police in Oak Forest were able to apprehend a suspected car thief this week with the assistance of some sharp-eyed residents. Officers responded to calls of a possible car burglar Wednesday in the south suburb, according to Oak Forest police. Residents told responding officers the suspect...
cwbchicago.com
Shootings leave woman injured in West Loop, man dead in Avondale, others injured in Irving Park and the Loop
Shootings across Chicago left a woman injured in the West Loop, a man wounded in Irving Park, and another man dead in Avondale since Friday night. Two more men were injured in separate shootings in the Loop. Here’s what we have learned so far:. In the West Loop, a...
Jefferson Park Smoke Shop Closed For Building Violations As Owner Faces Charges Of Selling Cannabis To Undercover Cops
JEFFERSON PARK — A Far Northwest Side business owner who was targeted with hate speech earlier this summer is now facing felony charges and an emergency closure on his smoke shop. Arcan Abuhashish, owner of Supreme Smoke Shop and Event Space, 4766 N. Milwaukee Ave., was arrested Sept. 8....
fox32chicago.com
Chicago taxpayers to pay $15M to family of mother of 6 killed in high-speed police chase
CHICAGO - Chicago taxpayers will spend $15 million to compensate the family of a 37-year-old mother of six killed in June 2020 after a harrowing, high-speed chase down expressways and city streets that supervisors had ordered officers to terminate. Over the years, Chicago has shelled out tens of millions of...
