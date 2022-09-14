ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

oxfordobserver.org

Health department issues critical violations to local restaurants

Three Oxford restaurants received critical violations from the Butler County Health Department within the last week. Corner Grill & Drinkery at East Park Place received two critical violations. One citation was for insufficient levels of sanitizing solution in the restaurant’s dishwasher, and another was for dented food packages in storage.
OXFORD, OH
wnewsj.com

CMH readies for 15th annual ‘Brake for Breakfast’ on Oct. 7

WILMINGTON — CMH Regional Health System will host its 15th annual Brake for Breakfast at the Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center on Friday, October 7 from 6 to 9 a.m. while supplies last. The breast cancer awareness event is CMH’s biggest annual organized activity, with last year’s...
WILMINGTON, OH
dayton.com

Dog Day Downtown returns to Middletown for seventh year

Community members and their furry friends are gearing up for the 7th Annual Dog Day Downtown, which will be held on Friday in downtown Middletown. “This is the 7th Annual Dog Day Downtown, and it was created by Kara Goheen for her love of animals. Unfortunately, she passed away almost two years ago, unexpectedly. So, we are keeping this going in her honor, but she always joked that she loved pets more than people,” said Mica Glaser-Jones, owner of The Windamere Event Center, a member of the Downtown Middletown, Inc. promotions committee, and a lead organizer for Dog Day Downtown.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Record-Herald

‘Orianthi’ new Scarecrow headliner

One day before the Scarecrow Festival began and about 48 hours before the rock band was scheduled to perform as Saturday night’s headliner, “Hinder” representatives informed the festival committee that the band would not be in attendance “due to a series of unforeseen circumstances.” On extremely short notice, the committee was able to secure a new Saturday night headliner: “Orianthi” — a platinum-selling recording artist and world class guitarist.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
delawareohiohistory.org

Crist Tavern-Millworkers makes list of endangered historic sites

Crist Tavern-Millworkers house near Liberty Township makes list of endangered historic sites. The Crist Tavern-Millworkers Boarding House, built around 1835 on what is now state Route 315, a short distance from U.S. Route 23, has been placed on the List of Ohio’s Most Endangered Historic Sites for 2022 by Preservation Ohio.
OHIO STATE
wnewsj.com

Public sewer project sought for I-71 interchange in Clinton County

WILMINGTON — The county is seeking financial assistance through the Ohio EPA for a potential public sewer project at or near the Interstate 71 / State Route 73 interchange. Clinton County commissioners recently nominated the project via the Ohio EPA’s Water Pollution Control Loan Fund (WPCLF). The fund provides financial and technical assistance for wastewater infrastructure and restoration projects, according to the agency’s website.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Reily Township Fire Department rescues large animals

The Reily Township Fire Department, composed entirely of volunteers, is home to the oldest and busiest large animal rescue team in Butler County. The group consists of about 32 volunteers. All its equipment has been purchased through donations. They used to have a fish fry to help raise money but...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Kroger union members vote to authorize strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger union members in central Ohio inched closer to establishing a picket line Friday after a majority rejected the grocery chain’s most recent contract offer and authorized a strike. Even though more than 80% of members in the Columbus division who voted were in favor of authorizing a strike, it doesn’t […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County marriage licenses issued in August

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in August:. • Juan Antonio Gomez-Bravo, 46, a truck driver, and Rosalina Hernandez-Rodriguez, 35, unemployed,...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

ODOT sets roadwork for next week

Through the week ending Sept. 24, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County, according to ODOT. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com. New impacts. I-71...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Man with local ties indicted in Highland Co.

HILLSBORO — A Hillsboro man with Clinton County ties was charged with domestic violence among other charges as indictments were handed down Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Ian Cluxton, 43, was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, both first-degree misdemeanors.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Body pulled from Ohio River, Cincinnati Fire Department confirms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A body was seen floating in the Ohio River by a passerby on Friday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Department confirmed. Fire companies were dispatched for a report of a person floating down the river near the Purple People Bridge. The first company on scene reported an “obviously drowned...
CINCINNATI, OH

