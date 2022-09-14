Read full article on original website
oxfordobserver.org
Health department issues critical violations to local restaurants
Three Oxford restaurants received critical violations from the Butler County Health Department within the last week. Corner Grill & Drinkery at East Park Place received two critical violations. One citation was for insufficient levels of sanitizing solution in the restaurant’s dishwasher, and another was for dented food packages in storage.
The Best Pumpkin Pie in Ohio Can Be Found Inside This Middle-Of-Nowhere Bakery
If you're looking for some of the best donuts, cookies, cakes, and pies the state of Ohio has to offer, look no further than this small town bakery that's been family owned and operated for more than 60 years.
wnewsj.com
CMH readies for 15th annual ‘Brake for Breakfast’ on Oct. 7
WILMINGTON — CMH Regional Health System will host its 15th annual Brake for Breakfast at the Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center on Friday, October 7 from 6 to 9 a.m. while supplies last. The breast cancer awareness event is CMH’s biggest annual organized activity, with last year’s...
dayton.com
Dog Day Downtown returns to Middletown for seventh year
Community members and their furry friends are gearing up for the 7th Annual Dog Day Downtown, which will be held on Friday in downtown Middletown. “This is the 7th Annual Dog Day Downtown, and it was created by Kara Goheen for her love of animals. Unfortunately, she passed away almost two years ago, unexpectedly. So, we are keeping this going in her honor, but she always joked that she loved pets more than people,” said Mica Glaser-Jones, owner of The Windamere Event Center, a member of the Downtown Middletown, Inc. promotions committee, and a lead organizer for Dog Day Downtown.
Food distribution taking place today at Salem Mall in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — The Foodbank will be hosting a food distribution later today for Trotwood and surrounding area residents in need of food assistance, according to a news release. >>Ohio food banks report record need; Call on State for funding. The distribution takes place at the Old Salem Mall from...
CareFlight called to motorcycle crash in Pike Township
PIKE TOWNSHIP — At least one person was taken by CareFlight to the hospital after a motorcycle accident in Clark County Saturday evening, according to initial scanner traffic. >>Miamisburg man dead after crash in Miami Twp. Friday night. Crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of Folk Ream Road...
miamistudent.net
Multiple Oxford restaurants and two dining halls receive critical health code violations
The Butler County General Health District health inspectors have issued “critical violations” to six Miami University on-campus dining areas. Five Oxford restaurants were also given critical violations when inspectors visited earlier this month. Violations in Oxford went to SDS Pizza, United Dairy Farmers (UDF), Skyline Chili, Asia Market...
Record-Herald
‘Orianthi’ new Scarecrow headliner
One day before the Scarecrow Festival began and about 48 hours before the rock band was scheduled to perform as Saturday night’s headliner, “Hinder” representatives informed the festival committee that the band would not be in attendance “due to a series of unforeseen circumstances.” On extremely short notice, the committee was able to secure a new Saturday night headliner: “Orianthi” — a platinum-selling recording artist and world class guitarist.
dayton.com
George’s Family Restaurant has new owners: ‘We just want to preserve the All-American diner that it is’
A family restaurant dating back to 1994 has a new set of owners. Steve Socrates and his girlfriend, Samantha McFarland, are the new owners of George’s Family Restaurant, located at 5216 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton. Socrates told Dayton.com he is from the Dayton area and was looking for...
delawareohiohistory.org
Crist Tavern-Millworkers makes list of endangered historic sites
Crist Tavern-Millworkers house near Liberty Township makes list of endangered historic sites. The Crist Tavern-Millworkers Boarding House, built around 1835 on what is now state Route 315, a short distance from U.S. Route 23, has been placed on the List of Ohio’s Most Endangered Historic Sites for 2022 by Preservation Ohio.
wnewsj.com
Public sewer project sought for I-71 interchange in Clinton County
WILMINGTON — The county is seeking financial assistance through the Ohio EPA for a potential public sewer project at or near the Interstate 71 / State Route 73 interchange. Clinton County commissioners recently nominated the project via the Ohio EPA’s Water Pollution Control Loan Fund (WPCLF). The fund provides financial and technical assistance for wastewater infrastructure and restoration projects, according to the agency’s website.
oxfordobserver.org
Reily Township Fire Department rescues large animals
The Reily Township Fire Department, composed entirely of volunteers, is home to the oldest and busiest large animal rescue team in Butler County. The group consists of about 32 volunteers. All its equipment has been purchased through donations. They used to have a fish fry to help raise money but...
Kroger union members vote to authorize strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger union members in central Ohio inched closer to establishing a picket line Friday after a majority rejected the grocery chain’s most recent contract offer and authorized a strike. Even though more than 80% of members in the Columbus division who voted were in favor of authorizing a strike, it doesn’t […]
Union representing Kroger workers in Central Ohio files strike authorization
CINCINNATI — After failing to reach a tentative agreement this week, Kroger employees’ union in the Columbus-area voted for strike authorization. >>Ohio judge temporarily blocks abortion ban in state; Local clinic reopens doors starting next week. Our news partners at 10TV report a spokesperson from the store chain...
At least 2 people hurt in accident in Miami County
CONCORD TOWNSHIP — Crews are on scene of an injury accident in Miami County late Saturday night. The crash was reported on State Route 55 and Horseshoe Bend Road around 11:28 p.m. in Concord Township, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s office. It was reportedly a truck off...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County marriage licenses issued in August
WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in August:. • Juan Antonio Gomez-Bravo, 46, a truck driver, and Rosalina Hernandez-Rodriguez, 35, unemployed,...
wnewsj.com
ODOT sets roadwork for next week
Through the week ending Sept. 24, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County, according to ODOT. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com. New impacts. I-71...
Ohio Report Cards: Highest, lowest scoring districts in Miami Valley counties
MIAMI VALLEY — Thursday the Ohio Department of Education released its Ohio School Report Cards for the 2021-2022 school year. The report cards include five rated components and various report-only data, those components will receive ratings from one to five stars, according to a guide released by the Ohio Board of Education.
wnewsj.com
Man with local ties indicted in Highland Co.
HILLSBORO — A Hillsboro man with Clinton County ties was charged with domestic violence among other charges as indictments were handed down Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Ian Cluxton, 43, was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, both first-degree misdemeanors.
Fox 19
Body pulled from Ohio River, Cincinnati Fire Department confirms
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A body was seen floating in the Ohio River by a passerby on Friday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Department confirmed. Fire companies were dispatched for a report of a person floating down the river near the Purple People Bridge. The first company on scene reported an “obviously drowned...
