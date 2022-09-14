Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Amherst Regional High School dismissed due to several bathroom fires
Students at the Amherst Regional High School were dismissed due to several fires that were set in bathrooms on Thursday morning.
Chicopee hopes to attract 15 to 20 applicants in search to replace arrested, fired superintendent of schools Lynn Clark
CHICOPEE — The hunt for a new superintendent will likely attract between 15 and 20 applicants and the search committee is expected to cut that pool to three to five finalists by the end of December. The 14-member search committee met for the first time on Wednesday to discuss...
I-Team: Former Westfield principal resigns from new post in the Berkshires as decade-old allegation emerges
The 22News I-Team has discovered the former principal of a Westfield school was investigated nearly 15 years ago for alleged inappropriate behavior with a student in Adams.
Serious crash on Granby Rd. in Chicopee
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating a serious injury crash on Granby Road in Chicopee. Chicopee Police Officer, Travis Odiorne, told Western Mass News their accident reconstruction team was on scene. The crash happened Friday late afternoon. Police have blocked off Granby Rd. from Fisher Road to Champagne Avenue....
Springfield organization offers free vaccine clinic for pets
Getting vaccinated shouldn't stop at yourself or your family. Don't forget about your furry friends!
Multi-car crash on Wilbraham Road in Springfield
A multi-car accident occurred on Wilbraham Road earlier Saturday evening. When 22News crews arrived at 603 Wilbraham Road there were already multiple emergency service vehicles on the scene.
Granby Road in Chicopee reopens after serious accident
A car accident on Granby Road Friday afternoon has closed the road to traffic.
“Project Rescue” initiative set up on Temple Street in Springfield
Local leaders came together in Springfield on Friday to continue the struggle against addiction, homelessness and mental health issues in the city.
Longmeadow first responders save local boy, gift him special surprise
Amherst officials continue to investigate high school fires. Crews battle fire on Niagara Street in Springfield. Crews have been able to extinguish a fire on Niagara Street in Springfield. Investigation underway for fires at Amherst-Pelham Regional High School. Updated: 24 hours ago. Investigation underway for fires at Amherst-Pelham Regional High...
Week 2: B.C. High at Springfield Central, South Hadley at East Longmeadow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News checked out the action as B.C. High battled Springfield Central and South Hadley and East Longmeadow faced off. Check out the highlights above. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Thousands attend Amherst BID block party
The Amherst BID Block Party is back! The Amherst Business Improvement District celebrated the return of their block party with over 5,000 guest.
TRAFFIC: Southwick Street closed in Agawam after car crash
After a motor vehicle accident, Southwick Street is closed due to thru traffic from North West to the Southwick Line.
Animal rights advocates protest outside Big E fairgrounds
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Several animal rights advocates were protesting outside of the Big E fairgrounds Saturday morning. Protestors told Western Mass News that it saddens them that year after year their still fighting the same issue. “Wild animals do not belong in this fair...It’s unnecessary to have animals in...
Westfield woman accused in hospital bomb threat appears in court
BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - A Westfield woman, arrested in connection with a bomb threat targeting Boston Children’s Hospital, was in federal court on Friday. Catherine Leavy, 37, was arrested Thursday in connection with a bomb threat hoax on August 30. Leavy was released Friday on personal recognizance with conditions that...
Wilbraham Police seize loaded handgun during stop on Boston Road
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wilbraham Police have arrested a Springfield man wanted on outstanding warrants during a traffic stop on Boston Road Thursday. According to Wilbraham Police, officers conducting the stop recognized a passenger from a prior shooting call and performed a routine check of the vehicle. The driver, 18-year-old...
Mass. State Police Searching Water for Missing Boater in North Brookfield
A water search was underway late Saturday night in North Brookfield, Massachusetts, after a boater was believed to have gone missing. According to Massachusetts State Police, a man went out boating on Lake Lashaway, and the boat later drifted back without the man onboard. Police believe the boat operator is in the water at this time.
I Publius: Was the Great Barrington roundabout really necessary?
When I heard that the town was going to put a roundabout where Route 23 meets Route 7, I said, “This is not good.” As is often the case, I was right. There was some seriously misplaced thinking going on and if you’ve been going around that circle, you know that I’m right. It’s clearly an accident waiting to happen. I said so when they announced the new rules, and, while I am not always right, in this case I was. As you carefully enter that circle and then carefully exit it, presumably without getting hit, you may find yourself asking why this so-called “improvement” was necessary. The thing is, if you give someone a hammer, that person will always be looking for something to use the hammer on. Maybe I’m wrong, but I’ve gotta say that I really never had a problem before the new “improved” circle was installed. In the old days, I came up to the light, waited for it to signal that it was safe to go, and when the right moment came, I went. Maybe because I am older now and have been following old rules for so long, I find this new way of doing things frustrating.
Westfield patrol officers’ union says renegotiation talks are at an impasse
WESTFIELD — John Blascak, president of the Westfield Patrol Officers Coalition for the past 16 years, said that recent negotiations to reach a contract settlement with the city through the Joint Labor-Mediation Committee have failed. The union had originally come to an agreement in December under the previous mayoral...
West Springfield traffic plans for The Big E
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to head to the Eastern States Exposition over the next few weeks. Mayor Reichelt said traffic patterns will be the same compared to last year and he is asking fairgoers to be patient on the roads.
Springfield, Massachusetts, firefighters rescue cat perched on top of utility pole
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Springfield firefighters came to the rescue Thursday of a cat that got stuck on top of a utility pole. Rescue crews used a ladder truck to reach the cat that was perched on top of the pole. A firefighter climbed to the top of the extended...
