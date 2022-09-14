ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludlow, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Serious crash on Granby Rd. in Chicopee

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating a serious injury crash on Granby Road in Chicopee. Chicopee Police Officer, Travis Odiorne, told Western Mass News their accident reconstruction team was on scene. The crash happened Friday late afternoon. Police have blocked off Granby Rd. from Fisher Road to Champagne Avenue....
CHICOPEE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Ludlow, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Transportation#Express#K12#Ludlow Public School
westernmassnews.com

Longmeadow first responders save local boy, gift him special surprise

Amherst officials continue to investigate high school fires. Crews battle fire on Niagara Street in Springfield. Crews have been able to extinguish a fire on Niagara Street in Springfield. Investigation underway for fires at Amherst-Pelham Regional High School. Updated: 24 hours ago. Investigation underway for fires at Amherst-Pelham Regional High...
LONGMEADOW, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
westernmassnews.com

Animal rights advocates protest outside Big E fairgrounds

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Several animal rights advocates were protesting outside of the Big E fairgrounds Saturday morning. Protestors told Western Mass News that it saddens them that year after year their still fighting the same issue. “Wild animals do not belong in this fair...It’s unnecessary to have animals in...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westfield woman accused in hospital bomb threat appears in court

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - A Westfield woman, arrested in connection with a bomb threat targeting Boston Children’s Hospital, was in federal court on Friday. Catherine Leavy, 37, was arrested Thursday in connection with a bomb threat hoax on August 30. Leavy was released Friday on personal recognizance with conditions that...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wilbraham Police seize loaded handgun during stop on Boston Road

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wilbraham Police have arrested a Springfield man wanted on outstanding warrants during a traffic stop on Boston Road Thursday. According to Wilbraham Police, officers conducting the stop recognized a passenger from a prior shooting call and performed a routine check of the vehicle. The driver, 18-year-old...
WILBRAHAM, MA
theberkshireedge.com

I Publius: Was the Great Barrington roundabout really necessary?

When I heard that the town was going to put a roundabout where Route 23 meets Route 7, I said, “This is not good.” As is often the case, I was right. There was some seriously misplaced thinking going on and if you’ve been going around that circle, you know that I’m right. It’s clearly an accident waiting to happen. I said so when they announced the new rules, and, while I am not always right, in this case I was. As you carefully enter that circle and then carefully exit it, presumably without getting hit, you may find yourself asking why this so-called “improvement” was necessary. The thing is, if you give someone a hammer, that person will always be looking for something to use the hammer on. Maybe I’m wrong, but I’ve gotta say that I really never had a problem before the new “improved” circle was installed. In the old days, I came up to the light, waited for it to signal that it was safe to go, and when the right moment came, I went. Maybe because I am older now and have been following old rules for so long, I find this new way of doing things frustrating.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy