In emotional 1st day of Alex Jones trial, FBI agent at Sandy Hook breaks down
WATERBURY, Conn. — A second trial into InfoWars host Alex Jones and his claims that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax got underway in Waterbury Tuesday, which included testimony from an FBI swat member who responded to the tragedy nearly 10 years ago. Jones is accused of claiming...
Independent Party lawsuit by Stefanowski might not impact run in November
HARTFORD, Conn. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski lost his lawsuit against the state and Connecticut Independent Party Thursday. He originally sued the party after he lost the Independent nomination in a tiebreak vote. “This is bad news for Stefanowski, but really not unexpected news,” said Scott Mclean, professor...
Trial set to begin for Alex Jones in Sandy Hook hoax case
HARTFORD, Conn — A month after losing one nearly $50 million verdict, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is set to go on trial a second time for calling the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax and causing several of the victims' families emotional and psychological harm. A six-member jury...
Democrat state leaders respond after gun rights group sues Connecticut’s assault weapons ban
HARTFORD, Conn. — Tuesday, Democrat state leaders met to denounce a new lawsuit filed by the National Association for Gun Rights (NAGR), seeking to overturn Connecticut’s bans on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines. They said lawsuits like this one are “manufacturing controversy” and state representatives will fight to...
Connecticut crowds exceed expectation for return of Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Both the excitement and the smell of fair food were in the air on a clear and sunny Friday on the fairgrounds in West Springfield. With no pandemic restrictions for 2022, the Big E opened for fairgoers who come to Western Massachusetts from across the country.
'I accept the fact that I am in danger all of the time' | Manchester native living in Ukraine shares her experience
CONNECTICUT, USA — Growing up in Connecticut, Larissa Babij always felt a strong connection to her Ukrainian roots. "I grew up going to Ukrainian Saturday school and doing Ukrainian folk dancing, and really immersed in the culture and the Ukrainian language," Babij said. So when she was 25 years...
Tunnel to Towers pays off mortgage of fallen Connecticut state police sergeant
HARTFORD, Conn. — Tunnel to Towers is honoring a fallen Connecticut Police Sergeant on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by paying off his house mortgage. Tunnel to Towers honored the sacrifice and service of Connecticut State Police Sergeant Brian Mohl, who was killed on September 2, 2021, while he was working the midnight shift during Hurricane Ida when his car patrol was swept away.
These are some events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — It’s Hispanic Heritage Month!. The 30-day period from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 celebrates the history, culture and contributions of the Latino community in the United States. It kicks off on Sept. 15 as it is the anniversary of independence for several Latin American countries...
Visitation rooms at DCF offices being transformed
NORWICH, Conn. — Non-profit organization Fostering Family Hope has been transforming visitation rooms for the state Department of Children and Families (DCF) offices across Connecticut. Megan Pearson and Erin Johnston are the co-executive directors of Fostering Family Hope and both foster mothers who have been busy remaking and remodeling...
Poll shows Lamont leading Stefanowski by 11 points
HARTFORD, Conn. — Democratic Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has an 11-point lead over Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski, a poll released Tuesday shows. The Emerson College Polling/The Hill/WTNH survey of Connecticut voters shows Lamont, the incumbent, over Stefanowski, by 49% to 38%. The poll also shows that 9% of those surveyed are undecided and 4% plan to vote for someone else.
Connecticut's assault weapons ban challenged in lawsuit once again
HARTFORD, Conn. — A non-profit organization that advocates for gun rights have filed a lawsuit against the state of Connecticut in an effort to get rid of the state's assault weapons and magazine ban. The National Association for Gun Rights (NAGR), along with New Milford resident Patricia Brought, filed...
Second Connecticut resident tests positive for West Nile Virus
HARTFORD, Conn. — A New Haven County man in his 30s has tested positive for West Nile Virus, the Connecticut Department of Public Health announced Friday. He is the second Connecticut resident to test positive for the illness. The patient, only identified as a man aged 30-39 from New...
Weekend happenings across Connecticut, Sept. 9-11
CONNECTICUT, USA — It'll be a beautiful September weekend for you and your friends and family to get out there and enjoy! Fair season has also officially kicked off with plenty of local fairs to attend this weekend. Check out what you can do with the whole family!. The...
