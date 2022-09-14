ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

FOX 61

Trial set to begin for Alex Jones in Sandy Hook hoax case

HARTFORD, Conn — A month after losing one nearly $50 million verdict, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is set to go on trial a second time for calling the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax and causing several of the victims' families emotional and psychological harm. A six-member jury...
NEWTOWN, CT
FOX 61

Tunnel to Towers pays off mortgage of fallen Connecticut state police sergeant

HARTFORD, Conn. — Tunnel to Towers is honoring a fallen Connecticut Police Sergeant on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by paying off his house mortgage. Tunnel to Towers honored the sacrifice and service of Connecticut State Police Sergeant Brian Mohl, who was killed on September 2, 2021, while he was working the midnight shift during Hurricane Ida when his car patrol was swept away.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Visitation rooms at DCF offices being transformed

NORWICH, Conn. — Non-profit organization Fostering Family Hope has been transforming visitation rooms for the state Department of Children and Families (DCF) offices across Connecticut. Megan Pearson and Erin Johnston are the co-executive directors of Fostering Family Hope and both foster mothers who have been busy remaking and remodeling...
NORWICH, CT
FOX 61

Poll shows Lamont leading Stefanowski by 11 points

HARTFORD, Conn. — Democratic Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has an 11-point lead over Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski, a poll released Tuesday shows. The Emerson College Polling/The Hill/WTNH survey of Connecticut voters shows Lamont, the incumbent, over Stefanowski, by 49% to 38%. The poll also shows that 9% of those surveyed are undecided and 4% plan to vote for someone else.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Weekend happenings across Connecticut, Sept. 9-11

CONNECTICUT, USA — It'll be a beautiful September weekend for you and your friends and family to get out there and enjoy! Fair season has also officially kicked off with plenty of local fairs to attend this weekend. Check out what you can do with the whole family!. The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

FOX 61

