New York Yankees star Aaron Judge has evolved into a supernova in 2022, sitting 20 home runs ahead of MLB’s second-place slugger Kyle Schwarber entering the home stretch. At times, the 2022 Yankees looked unbeatable and on a record pace, back in the first half when Judge was surrounded by Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, DJ LeMahieu, and seemingly endless talent. Back then, it was almost impossible to avoid the inevitable: Judge was coming up, and he was getting a pitch to hit, lest Stanton and Co. clean up the mess themselves after you pitched around him.

BRONX, NY ・ 43 MINUTES AGO