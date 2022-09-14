ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stats show pitchers forgot key Aaron Judge lesson in September 2022

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge has evolved into a supernova in 2022, sitting 20 home runs ahead of MLB’s second-place slugger Kyle Schwarber entering the home stretch. At times, the 2022 Yankees looked unbeatable and on a record pace, back in the first half when Judge was surrounded by Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, DJ LeMahieu, and seemingly endless talent. Back then, it was almost impossible to avoid the inevitable: Judge was coming up, and he was getting a pitch to hit, lest Stanton and Co. clean up the mess themselves after you pitched around him.
BRONX, NY
Mark McGwire predicted Albert Pujols Hall-of-Fame career before it happened

Former St. Louis Cardinals star Mark McGwire accurately predicted Albert Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. Mark McGwire, the St. Louis Cardinals star and a former teammate of legendary veteran Albert Pujols, predicted Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. According to Peter Gammons of The Athletic (subscription required), McGwire saw Pujols during spring training in 2001, pointed at him and mentioned that he was going to be in the Hall of Fame.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
markerzone.com

TIMELINE FOR BRAD MARCHAND'S RETURN OFFERS BAD NEWS FOR BRUINS FANS

Brad Marchand underwent double hip surgery this spring, leaving Boston with a glaring hole on their top line. GM Don Sweeney found a low-key great replacement fit in Pavel Zacha for the low-low price of Erik Haula. However, Zacha will never be Marchand. And as though Marchand's absence was bad...
BOSTON, MA
