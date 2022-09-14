ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

1011now.com

Omaha man charged with attempted murder in York

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - An Omaha man is facing an attempted murder charge after another man ended up with stab wounds to his neck, bicep and back in York. Sergio Mier Torres is charged with three felony charges out of York County, including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
kfornow.com

Two Teens Were Arrested After They Were Caught In a Stolen SUV

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 16)–An 18-year-old is in jail, suspected of driving a stolen SUV, while a 15-year-old with him is also facing theft charges. Investigators with the Lincoln Police Gang Unit on Thursday about noon time saw a 2021 black Jeep Grand Cherokee near 27th and “J” Streets, after finding out a couple days prior that it had been reported stolen. Officers tried to contact the driver, later identified as Donovan Garrett, at the Petro Mart near 23rd and “R” Street while he was refueling. Police say Garrett refused their commands, got back into the Jeep and took off.
York News-Times

York man accused of strangling, assaulting, terrorizing woman

YORK – Leland Ward II, 31, of York, is accused of strangling, sexually assaulting and terrorizing a York woman. Formal charges have been filed against Ward and his arraignment hearings have been held in York County District Court. He was arrested by the York Police Department, when the cases...
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln Police release image of vehicle involved in possible child enticement

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department released photos of a car, believed to be involved in a possible child enticement that happened Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle is described as light-colored, smaller 4-door car with unknown license plates. LPD said they believe that the vehicle is a 2008 or 2009...
York News-Times

Lincoln man goes to prison for shooting man last year over loud car stereo

A Lincoln man has been sentenced to 34 to 58 years in prison for shooting a man last October in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Pentzer Park. David "DJ" Hickman Jr., 38, was found guilty of first-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and use of a firearm to commit a felony at a jury trial last month.
WOWT

Woman arrested after Nebraska State Patrol allegedly finds 10 pounds of meth

YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - An Illinois woman was arrested in Nebraska after she was allegedly found with 10 pounds of methamphetamine in her car. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper made contact with a driver at the eastbound I-80 rest stop near York around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. NSP did not disclose why the trooper initially made contact.
klin.com

KETV.com

Lincoln police remove officer's authority following domestic incident

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police said an officer had his law enforcement authority removed Wednesday night. The Lincoln Police Department said the officer, who had seven months of service, had authority revoked after officials were made aware of a domestic incident. On Tuesday evening, the department said they were...
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: man arrested after alleged pizzeria vandalism

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested after allegedly vandalizing a local pizzeria Wednesday night. The Lincoln Police Department said around 9:20 p.m. they were called to Blaze Pizza at 1317 Q St. for a report of a male, a 35-year-old man, who had just broken a window. It...
1011now.com

LPD officer ‘removed from service’ amid domestic allegations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Police officer who had been with the department for just seven months has had his law enforcement authority removed as a result of a domestic-related investigation. Late Tuesday, the Lincoln Police Department says it was made aware of two Domestic Abuse Protection Orders and...
iheart.com

News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Four teens arrested, 14-year-old found with Glock

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said Gang Unit Investigators arrested four teens after identifying a vehicle allegedly connected to a shooting. LPD said around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the GUI did a follow-up in the 2000 block of N 28th and saw a vehicle, they knew was involved in a previous shooting, pull into a nearby lot.
iheart.com

klin.com

LPD Investigating Report Of Child Enticement

Lincoln Police is investigating a report of child enticement that happened around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon near 83rd and Yankee Woods Drive. LPD says a parent reported her children were walking home from St. Michaels School and were approached by a man not known to them in a small car. The driver asked the 11 and 7 year old children if they wanted a ride. The children became afraid and ran from the area.
klin.com

$12,000 Motorcycle Stolen From Lincoln Garage

Lincoln Police were called to a home near 78th and Barrington Place around 5:45 Tuesday evening to investigate a burglary. “The owner of the residence reported that sometime over the previous day his 2021 Black Kawasaki Ninja 650cc motorcycle was taken from his garage,” says Captain Todd Kocian.
klin.com

Flags Stolen From Pole At Lincoln Elementary School

Lincoln Police say sometime between September 9 and September 13 someone stole flags from the flagpole in front of Pound Middle School at 4740 South 45th Street. “A U-S flag and Nebraska state flag were stolen,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian. “The flags were being flown at half-staff following the death of Queen Elizabeth.”
News Channel Nebraska

Three-vehicle accident leaves two injured in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Columbus responded to a three-vehicle accident that resulted in multiple injuries Thursday night. The Columbus Police Department said they and Columbus fire were dispatched to the intersection of 45th Ave. and 23rd St. for an injury accident around 7:30 p.m. The Police Department said that...
