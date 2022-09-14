Read full article on original website
Related
wnewsj.com
City seeks Davids Drive dollars for Phase 2
WILMINGTON — With funding ready to go for Phase 1 of a much-needed Davids Drive reconstruction project, the financial backing situation is altogether different for Phase 2, reported the city service director. Wilmington City Council passed legislation Thursday to proceed with the reconstruction — not simply repaving — of...
wnewsj.com
Public sewer project sought for I-71 interchange in Clinton County
WILMINGTON — The county is seeking financial assistance through the Ohio EPA for a potential public sewer project at or near the Interstate 71 / State Route 73 interchange. Clinton County commissioners recently nominated the project via the Ohio EPA’s Water Pollution Control Loan Fund (WPCLF). The fund provides financial and technical assistance for wastewater infrastructure and restoration projects, according to the agency’s website.
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
iheart.com
Solar Farms: Approved in Highland County, Public Hearing in Jackson County
(Columbus) -- The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) approved an application Thursday filed by Dodson Creek Solar, LLC to construct a solar-powered electric generating facility in Highland County. The 117 megawatt "Dodson Creek Solar" facility will occupy 1,103 acres within a 1,429-acre project area in Dodson and Hamer townships in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnewsj.com
ODOT sets roadwork for next week
Through the week ending Sept. 24, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County, according to ODOT. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com. New impacts. I-71...
CareFlight called to motorcycle crash in Pike Township
PIKE TOWNSHIP — At least one person was taken by CareFlight to the hospital after a motorcycle accident in Clark County Saturday evening, according to initial scanner traffic. >>Miamisburg man dead after crash in Miami Twp. Friday night. Crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of Folk Ream Road...
Ohio Report Cards: Highest, lowest scoring districts in Miami Valley counties
MIAMI VALLEY — Thursday the Ohio Department of Education released its Ohio School Report Cards for the 2021-2022 school year. The report cards include five rated components and various report-only data, those components will receive ratings from one to five stars, according to a guide released by the Ohio Board of Education.
Union representing Kroger workers in Central Ohio files strike authorization
CINCINNATI — After failing to reach a tentative agreement this week, Kroger employees’ union in the Columbus-area voted for strike authorization. >>Ohio judge temporarily blocks abortion ban in state; Local clinic reopens doors starting next week. Our news partners at 10TV report a spokesperson from the store chain...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New legislation introduced to honor fallen Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates
CLARK COUNTY — New legislation has been introduced to honor Clark County Sheriff Deputy Matthew Yates. Yates was killed July 24 after a suspect shot him while he was responding to reports of gunfire at a mobile home park near South Charleston. State Representative Kyle Koehler (R-Springfield) introduced House...
Troy Fire Department’s ‘baby box’ being investigated following citizen complaint
TROY — The City of Troy’s new Safe Haven Baby Box is being investigated after a citizen complaint. The baby box was unveiled at the end of July at Troy’s new fire station, but now is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Health. This is the...
At least 2 people hurt in accident in Miami County
CONCORD TOWNSHIP — Crews are on scene of an injury accident in Miami County late Saturday night. The crash was reported on State Route 55 and Horseshoe Bend Road around 11:28 p.m. in Concord Township, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s office. It was reportedly a truck off...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnewsj.com
Man with local ties indicted in Highland Co.
HILLSBORO — A Hillsboro man with Clinton County ties was charged with domestic violence among other charges as indictments were handed down Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Ian Cluxton, 43, was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, both first-degree misdemeanors.
iheart.com
Hillsboro Woman Killed While Crossing Clinton County Highway.
A Hillsboro woman was killed while crossing a Clinton County highway. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol reports that 65-year-old M. Kathleen Reynolds of Wilmington was westbound in a 2015 Ford Edge on State Route 73 near State Route 380 in Chester Township, Clinton County, about 5:49 am Thursday, September 15th.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Yellow Springs (Ohio)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Yellow Spring, Ohio?. In Yellow Springs, you will see various secluded cool places at different corners – the type you wouldn’t find anywhere else. This den of attractions is situated in Greene county in Ohio. It...
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in West Chester Township. The checkpoint will be held on from 8:15 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Springfield man arrested for 7th OVI by...
Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office warn residents of potential contractor fraud
The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office issued an alert to warn residents on ways to avoid being scammed when hiring a contractor, according to a release from the Prosecutor’s office. This alert is part of an initiative to help people understand what the red flags are in potential contractor...
oxfordobserver.org
Health department issues critical violations to local restaurants
Three Oxford restaurants received critical violations from the Butler County Health Department within the last week. Corner Grill & Drinkery at East Park Place received two critical violations. One citation was for insufficient levels of sanitizing solution in the restaurant’s dishwasher, and another was for dented food packages in storage.
wnewsj.com
Farm Science Review ‘22: Embracing change
“Embracing Time and Change” is this year’s theme for the 60th Ohio State University Farm Science Review. Plans for this year are to highlight its decades of providing valuable information to farmers and producers, while focusing on continuing to educate for the future of agriculture. Farm Science Review...
Fox 19
UC Air Care transports motorcyclist from Clermont County crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a crash in Clermont County Friday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. on Clermontville Laurel Road just north of New Richmond, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene. The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, went off the...
Comments / 0