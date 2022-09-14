ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

wnewsj.com

City seeks Davids Drive dollars for Phase 2

WILMINGTON — With funding ready to go for Phase 1 of a much-needed Davids Drive reconstruction project, the financial backing situation is altogether different for Phase 2, reported the city service director. Wilmington City Council passed legislation Thursday to proceed with the reconstruction — not simply repaving — of...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Public sewer project sought for I-71 interchange in Clinton County

WILMINGTON — The county is seeking financial assistance through the Ohio EPA for a potential public sewer project at or near the Interstate 71 / State Route 73 interchange. Clinton County commissioners recently nominated the project via the Ohio EPA’s Water Pollution Control Loan Fund (WPCLF). The fund provides financial and technical assistance for wastewater infrastructure and restoration projects, according to the agency’s website.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Wilmington, OH
Government
City
Wilmington, OH
City
Albany, OH
wnewsj.com

ODOT sets roadwork for next week

Through the week ending Sept. 24, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County, according to ODOT. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com. New impacts. I-71...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
#City Council#Paid Leave#The News Journal
News Break
Politics
wnewsj.com

Man with local ties indicted in Highland Co.

HILLSBORO — A Hillsboro man with Clinton County ties was charged with domestic violence among other charges as indictments were handed down Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Ian Cluxton, 43, was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, both first-degree misdemeanors.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Hillsboro Woman Killed While Crossing Clinton County Highway.

A Hillsboro woman was killed while crossing a Clinton County highway. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol reports that 65-year-old M. Kathleen Reynolds of Wilmington was westbound in a 2015 Ford Edge on State Route 73 near State Route 380 in Chester Township, Clinton County, about 5:49 am Thursday, September 15th.
HILLSBORO, OH
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Yellow Springs (Ohio)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Yellow Spring, Ohio?. In Yellow Springs, you will see various secluded cool places at different corners – the type you wouldn’t find anywhere else. This den of attractions is situated in Greene county in Ohio. It...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in West Chester Township. The checkpoint will be held on from 8:15 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Springfield man arrested for 7th OVI by...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Health department issues critical violations to local restaurants

Three Oxford restaurants received critical violations from the Butler County Health Department within the last week. Corner Grill & Drinkery at East Park Place received two critical violations. One citation was for insufficient levels of sanitizing solution in the restaurant’s dishwasher, and another was for dented food packages in storage.
OXFORD, OH
wnewsj.com

Farm Science Review ‘22: Embracing change

“Embracing Time and Change” is this year’s theme for the 60th Ohio State University Farm Science Review. Plans for this year are to highlight its decades of providing valuable information to farmers and producers, while focusing on continuing to educate for the future of agriculture. Farm Science Review...
LONDON, OH
Fox 19

UC Air Care transports motorcyclist from Clermont County crash

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a crash in Clermont County Friday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. on Clermontville Laurel Road just north of New Richmond, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene. The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, went off the...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH

