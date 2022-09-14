ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 winner to be crowned

By Stephanie Thompson
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P4gbu_0hvLVtFI00

(NBC) — On Wednesday’s “America’s Got Talent,” the show’s winner will be crowned in a two-hour finale.

Tuesday night, 11 acts gave their all on the “AGT” stage and the performers agrees that there is nothing quite like having a million dollars riding on your performance.

“It’s nerve-wracking, but you can’t let anything shake you when you’re up here,” said Avery Dixon

And being up there first on Tuesday night meant some extra pressure for dancer Kristy Sellars.

“There’s times when you perform and you’re like, ‘Yes, I was in it,’” said Sellars.

‘America’s Got Talent’: Two-night finale showcases talent from around the world

Puppet-less ventriloquist Celia Munoz from Spain was also happy with her performance.

“I gotta get this right, and I gotta do a good performance tonight, and it felt great,” said Munoz.

A 14-year-old from Poland tried not to think about winning.

“I’m here on the stage, so that’s enough for me, thank you so much,” said Sara James

In all, seven of the night’s 11 finalists were from outside the United States, including a female dance team from Lebanon that electrified the crowd and the judges.

The tech wizards of Metaphysic re-created a million-dollar act of the past for an “AGT” duet.

Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession

“Just to get to show the world Elvis and be there in the finals is a win for us,” said Tom Graham of the Australian company.

But for a kid who grew up imitating Elvis, Drake Milligan, has got a shot at being the king of “AGT.”

“Winning tomorrow would be the next level,” said Milligan. “It would really be a huge step up.”

A step that a Baltimore comedian is more than ready to take.

“It’s out of my hands,” said Mike E. Winfield. “It’s all in America’s hands.”

And America will choose a winner Wednesday.

Watch the finale of “America’s Got Talent” Wednesday at 8 p.m., it is preceded at 7 p.m. by the season finale of “Password.”

About “America’s Got Talent”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rV0lB_0hvLVtFI00

“America’s Got Talent,” judges include Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews is the show’s host.

Undiscovered talent of all ages — singers, dancers, magicians, comics, musicians, ventriloquist, and more — appear before celebrity judges who decide which contestants move on in the competition each week. With the guidance of the show’s host, the audience learns the backstories of these amazing people as they strive to make it to the finale, where one talented performer wins a life-changing $1 million prize.

“America’s Got Talent” was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane, and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Southwest Kansas man gets 16 years for 2018 crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Ulysses, Kansas man stood in front of a judge and heard his sentence for crimes he committed in 2018 on Friday. Francisco Beltran, 30, was sentenced to 16 years in prison on one count each of robbery, aggravated assault, criminal possession of a firearm, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and […]
ULYSSES, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Howie Mandel
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
KSN News

1 person gets $2,500 for Wichita fentanyl tip

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says it arrested three wholesale fentanyl dealers thanks to a tip to Crime Stoppers. Now, the person who provided that tip will get a $2,500 reward. The person contacted Crime Stoppers anonymously and said drugs were being sold from a home in the 6100 block of E. […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Details of queen’s state funeral on Monday released

LONDON (AP) — Two minutes of silence will be observed Monday across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey, giving British public across the nation a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch. Buckingham Palace released more details...
U.K.
KSN News

Man indicted for murder on Kickapoo Reservation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A federal grand jury has indicated a man, charging him with one count of second-degree murder, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas. Stryder Dane Keo, 34, was accused of shooting and killing a member of the Kickapoo tribe on the Kickapoo Reservation in July. Investigators accuse Keo of killing […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Got Talent#Reality Tv#Nbc#Australian
KSN News

Teenager life-flighted in Butler County crash

BENTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Six people, including a two-year-old with serious injuries and a 17-year-old who was life-flighted, were injured in a crash near Benton in Butler County on Friday. Troopers say a family in a minivan was traveling north on Prairie Creek Rd when it was struck by a pickup heading west. There were […]
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Victim identified in fatal north Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has identified the victim of a fatal car crash that happened early Friday morning in north Wichita. According to the KHP Crash Log, 23-year-old Shanlie Smiley was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu north on I-135 when she struck a guardrail. The vehicle bounced off the guardrail, […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Friday Football Fever: Week 3 scores and highlights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 2 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast. GAMES COVERED: Derby 45vs. Bishop Carroll 38 Newton 0vs. Maize 49 Kapaun Mt. Carmel 14vs. Wichita […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy