Johnson County, KS

KSNT News

Conviction reached in Kansas cold case murder

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been convicted in relation to an unsolved murder case from 2019. According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Claude Rafeal Kearse was convicted for the killing of Darius Emmanuel Calvert. Following a five-day trial, a Shawnee County jury declared that Kearse was guilty on the charge of murder […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Johnson County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Johnson County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

Pedestrian identified in Saturday I-435 crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas State Highway Patrol identified the pedestrian struck and killed Saturday night in a crash at I-435 west of State Line Road. According to the crash report, 27-year-old Reginae Chatmon was walking on the interstate in the fourth lane. A 2016 Ford F150 driven by a 75-year-old Olathe, Kansas, man was merging onto I-435 from State Line Road. While another vehicle was able to avoid the pedestrian, the crash report said the F150 was unable to stop and collided with Chatmon.
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

Unified Government Commission approves 2023 budget

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and the Kansas City Kansas Commission approved the proposed 2023 budget Thursday night. According to a release, the $432 million budget is part of the UG Forward campaign, an initiative to reimagine the Unified Government for the next 25 years through a comprehensive assessment and reevaluation of the organization’s operations.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

4 injured in shooting in Blue Springs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) -- Blue Springs police are investigating after four people were wounded in a shooting. The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. Saturday in the area of 40 Highway and Adams Dairy Road. The conditions of the victims are unknown at this point. Also unknown is what led...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KMBC.com

Blue Springs Police say four people shot on 40 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Springs police are investigating after four people were wounded in a shooting on U.S. 40 Highway near Adams Dairy Parkway Saturday night. Officers say they were called shortly before 9 p.m. Authorities said four adults were shot and taken to the hospital. The police...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

Bethany man killed in Cass County motorcycle crash

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old Bethany, Missouri, man was killed Friday night in a motorcycle crash in Cass County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said 27-year-old Randall May ran off the left side of the roadway driving southbound at the 165 mile marker of I-49. The crash report said May struck a cable barrier and was ejected from his 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle.
CASS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Single car crash in Bates County ejects 2, leading to serious injuries

BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Belton, Missouri, man was involved in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning resulting in serious injuries. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the 26-year-old man crashed his 2003 Chevrolet at 52W W/O County Road NW 5001 in Bates County when the vehicle traveled off the road driving eastbound and struck an embankment.
BATES COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. gets new COVID vaccine, transmission high

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first shipment of bivalent COVID-19 boosters approved by the Centers for Disease Control has arrived in Shawnee County . According to the health department, both the Pfizer-BioNTech, for ages 12 years and older, and Moderna, for ages 18 years and older, bivalent boosters will be offered immediately. The bivalent booster recommendation […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

KCMO 7-year-old among three seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 7-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, boy was among six injured in a multi-car crash Friday night in Clay County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The 7-year-old was among three seriously injured by the crash. According to crash reports, the incident occurred at 8:40...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Merriam woman arrested for cocaine after traffic stop in Jackson Co.

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Merriam woman was arrested Wednesday morning after a traffic stop in Jackson County led to the discovery of cocaine. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a 2011 Chevrolet sedan for a traffic infraction near 110th Road and U.S. Highway 75 at approximately 3:30 a.m. A Jackson County K-9 was alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A search of the car led to the discovery of cocaine, an additional controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia.
MERRIAM, KS
KSNT News

Kansas post office closure leaving some worried

VASSAR (KSNT) – For people living in one Kansas town, getting the mail just became another long-distance errand. Plans to close the post office, have been in the works for a while. “The church owns the post office, we’ve discussed this off and on for the last 6 or 7 years because of the condition […]
VASSAR, KS
KCTV 5

ATV crash kills Olathe man

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe Police said a single-vehicle ATV crash killed a 52-year-old man Friday night. Police responded to the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive at 11:08 p.m. Friday night. There, they found the white male unresponsive at the scene. According to the Olathe Police, initial information indicated...
OLATHE, KS

Community Policy