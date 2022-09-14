Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
FINAL: USM manhandles N.W. State, 64-10
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi football team did exactly what it was supposed to do Saturday night against a Football Championship Subdivision foe. The Golden Eagles mauled visiting Northwestern State University 64-10 at M.M. Roberts Stadium to pick up their first win of the season. USM...
WTOK-TV
Week 4 Football Friday scores
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A look at the high school football scores after week four. Enterprise beats Stringer 49-14. Pascagoula beats Wayne County 21-14. Choctaw Central beats Lake in overtime 12-6. Newton County Academy continues to stay undefeated beating Wilkinson County Christian Academy 56-37. Lamar picks up their first win...
WDAM-TV
#14 Pearl River falls short to #4 Northwest Mississippi
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The No. 14 Pearl River football team gave No. 4 Northwest all that it could handle Thursday night inside Dobie Holden Stadium. The Wildcats had the lead at the break, but the Rangers grabbed a 21-14 come-from-behind victory. “The defense and offense played extremely hard,” Pearl...
WDAM-TV
Gametime! - Week 4
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Week 4 featured the final non-region matchups for many teams around the Pine Belt in another action-packed night of high school football. Here’s a look at the scores from around the area:. Petal (45) Laurel (40) Columbia (42) West Marion (0) South Jones (28) NE...
Ryan Poole, Petal Panthers hang on to beat Laurel 45-40 in Pine Belt showdown
PETAL – Most football games, at any level, are usually won by the team that dominates in the trenches That was certainly the case for Petal Friday night against Laurel. The Panthers were the better team up front – especially on the offensive line – and came away with a 45-40 victory over the ...
WDAM-TV
Dubard School celebrates ‘Black and Gold Day’ with Golden Eagles
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss football players met one-on-one with some of their youngest and most devoted fans on Friday, Sept. 16. Golden Eagle football players, cheerleaders, dance team members and Seymour visited with students at the University of Southern Mississippi’s Dubard School for Language Disorders. It was...
WDAM-TV
Father joins Hattiesburg bride down the aisle before passing
A student at the University of Southern Mississippi has taken it upon himself to lend a hand. Gov. Reeves attends Jones Capital, LLC. headquarters groundbreaking in Hattiesburg.
WDAM-TV
Wayne Co. High School wraps up Jackson water drive
More jobs are coming to Hattiesburg after state and city officials broke ground on Friday, Sept. 16, to start the construction of the Jones Capital headquarters. The excessive rainfall experienced across the Pine Belt has affected many people – especially the farmers. Gov. Tate Reeves gives response to TANF...
WDAM-TV
Gov. Reeves helps Jones Capital break ground in Hattiesburg's midtown
The excessive rainfall experienced across the Pine Belt has affected many people – especially the farmers. Gov. Reeves commented on what the state plans to do about this alleged scheme to defraud the government and take away money from those who need it most. Dubard School celebrates 'Black and...
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 16-18
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 16-18) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Music at the Muse – Friday – Pearl Listen to music from The Frontmen: Tim Rushlow, Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, […]
Mississippi Match 5 player wins $358,000
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A Mississippi Lottery player won $358,000 when they matched all five numbers from the Thursday, September 15 Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The numbers drawn were 7-20-26-27-35. The winning ticket was purchased from Pomp and Bees on Highway 11 South in Poplarville. The jackpot for the Saturday, September 17 Mississippi Match 5 […]
One Mississippi Lottery player woke up $358,000 richer after jackpot win
One Mississippi Lottery player woke up $358,000 richer after matching all five numbers in the Mississippi Match 5 drawing. Mississippi Lottery officials announced that a winning ticket matched all five numbers from the Thursday, Sept. 15, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 had risen to $358,000.
WDAM-TV
10pm Headlines 9/16
'Home Town' stars Ben and Erin Napier renovate Salvation Army shelter. The staff at the Laurel Salvation Army got both manpower and star power Friday to help them upgrade part of its headquarters on North 13th Avenue.
WDAM-TV
2 Pine Belt schools earn national recognition for excellence
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of Pine Belt schools - Petal High School and Oak Grove Lower Elementary School - were recognized by the United States Department of Education as National Blue Ribbon schools. Petal was the only high school granted the honor in Mississippi, and Oak Grove...
WDAM-TV
WCU hosts first Rural Health Summit
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Physicians from across Mississippi gathered together with medical school students at William Carey University for a first-ever conference on rural healthcare. Organizers of the inaugural Rural Health Summit at WCU hope it will improve care in areas such as diabetes and mental health. The event began...
lakelubbers.com
Enid Lake, Mississippi, USA
Welcome to the ultimate guide to Enid Lake — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let’s dive in!. Looking for Enid Lake cabins or other accommodations? Save time and use this interactive map to find, compare and book at the best rates. Or explore our comprehensive list of favorite travel partners.
Gov. Reeves congratulates Chapel Hart after AGT loss
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Though Poplarville’s Chapel Hart lost in the season finale of “America’s Got Talent,” Governor Tate Reeves took to social media to congratulate the trio on their performance. The Hattiesburg American reported the band was the first of the show’s five finalist to be eliminated. The sisters and cousin trio performed Bonnie […]
WDAM-TV
6pm Headlines 9/17
'Home Town' stars Ben and Erin Napier renovate Salvation Army shelter. The staff at the Laurel Salvation Army got both manpower and star power Friday to help them upgrade part of its headquarters on North 13th Avenue. Petal High school earned national recognition for its academic excellence this week,
WDAM-TV
Petal High School awarded 2022 National Blue Ribbon
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal High school earned national recognition for its academic excellence this week, being the only high school in Mississippi to earn the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Award. The U.S. Department of Education recognizes schools in two performance categories, student test scores and graduation rates. Petal High...
