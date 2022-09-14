ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar day at the New Mexico State Fair

By Isaac Cruz
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday is dollar day at the New Mexico State Fair. Admission for all is only $1. All rides will also only be $1, with a minimum ticket purchase of $10. Gates opened at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

Ducks racing daily at State Fair

The New Mexico Higher Education Department is also hosting a pathways to college and career day at the fairgrounds Wednesday. Happening Wednesday night, the PCRA Rodeo is taking place at 6:45 p.m. at Tingley Coliseum. For full list of events happening at the fair Wednesday, visit the state fair events page.

Comments / 5

AP_000038.6490c94871de4a078a294ee364800b38.1143
4d ago

That’s the day people should go because of prices ..but still so expensive

Reply(3)
5
