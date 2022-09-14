ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday is dollar day at the New Mexico State Fair. Admission for all is only $1. All rides will also only be $1, with a minimum ticket purchase of $10. Gates opened at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

The New Mexico Higher Education Department is also hosting a pathways to college and career day at the fairgrounds Wednesday. Happening Wednesday night, the PCRA Rodeo is taking place at 6:45 p.m. at Tingley Coliseum. For full list of events happening at the fair Wednesday, visit the state fair events page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.