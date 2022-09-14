ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

WTNH

Man injured in Waterbury Judith Lane shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said. The Waterbury Police Department responded to 222 Judith Ln. around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Police: Man robbed in Bridgeport Sunday morning

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was struck in the face with a firearm and robbed Sunday morning, according to the Bridgeport Police Department. The robbery allegedly occurred around 3:00 a.m. in the area of Main Street and Capital Avenue. The victim told police the alleged thieves stole his wallet, cellphone and shoes. The robbers were […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester Man Arrested in Putnam with Crack Cocaine and Fentanyl

Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville reports the arrest of a Somers, NY, man on narcotics possession charges. On September 2, 2022, members of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. After further investigation, the driver of the car was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Haverstrawd Woman Charged After Fraud Investigation

A Hudson Valley woman is facing fraud charges following an investigation by New York State Police. Rockland County resident Shawn Pezzementi, age 48, of Haverstraw, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 13, on one count of offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. Investigators said Pezzementi submitted a fraudulent document to...
HAVERSTRAW, NY
greenwichfreepress.com

Man Charged with Shoplifting Expensive Sweatshirt from Saks

On Sept 9 around 6pm Saks Security personnel advised Greenwich Police officers that they had observed a male subject conceal a Versace sweatshirt under his shirt and in his pants, and that they had followed him outside the store and detained him on Greenwich Avenue. Police were advised that the...
STAMFORD, CT
myrye.com

Police Blotter: Dust-Up; No Pussyfooting Around & More

The police blotter is a highlight of recent activity from the City of Rye Police Department. If you appreciate the hard work of our local police men and women, please consider supporting our RyeFIRST campaign to honor our first responders and help address food insecurity in Westchester County. Check-out Process....
RYE, NY
WTNH

Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices

Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
STAMFORD, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Rockland woman arrested following fraud investigation

HAVERSTRAW – State Police have arrested a Haverstraw woman on a felony charge of offering a false instrument for filing. The charge against Shawn Marie Pezzementi is the result of an investigation where a fraudulent document was submitted in November 2021 to the Rockland County Office of Consumer Protection.
HAVERSTRAW, NY
DoingItLocal

I-95 Darien Homicide UPDATE

On 09/14/2022 at approximately 3:51am, Western District Major Crimes Squad (WDMCS) Detectives were requested to respond to the intersection of Maple and Noroten Avenue, in the Town of Darien for a reported shooting involving three (3) individuals. Prior to WDMCS arrival it was reported that two (2) of the passengers were transported to Stamford Hospital with life threatening injuries. However, the operator identified as Jovel Mckenzie (DOB: 03-16-1993) remained on-scene with a superficial wound to the right shoulder and refused medical attention. Shortly thereafter, the right front passenger was identified as Earl Gayle (DOB: 08-11-1991), and was pronounced deceased at Stamford Hospital. The left-side rear passenger was identified as Rashawn Mccalla (DOB: 12/16/1993), who underwent surgery and is listed in stable condition. During the course of this investigation detectives closed the Southbound lanes of I-95 from exit 18-16 in order to canvass on foot, at which time ten (10) shell casings were located south of the exit 16 on-ramp. Furthermore, numerous items of evidentiary value were seized to include the Victim’s vehicle identified as a 2013 Infiniti G37 bearing New York registration KJW1952. This case remains active, fluid and ongoing. This is all the information we have available for release at this time. If anyone has any information or dashcam video please contact the Western District Major Crimes Squad Detectives at Troop G at (203)-696-2500. Any Tips will remain confidential.
DARIEN, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Officer testifies that Council Chairperson had alcohol on her breath

POUGHKEEPSIE – After finishing jury selection early Wednesday morning, the DWI prosecution of Poughkeepsie Common Council Chairperson Sarah Salem began in front of Judge Scott Volkman. Salem is charged with DWI after a February 26, 2020 DWI in which she allegedly ran a red light and struck another vehicle.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

