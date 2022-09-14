Read full article on original website
Related
GLORY Announces Next Generation Retail Cash Recycling Solutions
Glory [TYO: 6457], the global leader in cash technology solutions, today announces the launch of the next generation of their market-leading CASHINFINITY ™ range of retail cash recycling solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005561/en/. Glory CI-10X point of sale cash recycler (Graphic: Business...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Big tech supplier NCR is splitting into two companies
NCR Corp., a major supplier of restaurant POS systems as well as ATMs, will split into two companies, separating its digital commerce business from the ATM side. The move concludes a strategic review at the Atlanta-based company that at one point included the possibility of a sale. But the board of directors said Friday it determined that dividing the company was the best way to deliver value to shareholders.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Kroger announces massive expansion affecting all 60million households who shop there
KROGER is expanding its marketing methods to help advertisers offer more savings to customers and reach households via streaming and Smart TVs. Advertisers using Kroger's retail media business, Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM), will be able to target a greater number of households with relevant ads. “Streaming is the number-one way...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jim Baka Joins Transcend Capital Advisors as Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer
MADISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Transcend Capital Advisors today announced the appointment of Jim Baka as Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer. Baka will assume responsibility for day-to-day leadership of Transcend, including firm strategy, geographic expansion, advisor recruiting, operations, and organic growth initiatives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005256/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Consumer Warrior Clark Howard explains the market’s best cell phone service plan
Jacksonville FL — Consumer Warrior Clark Howard is back with more money-saving advice and this time he’s outlining the best cell phone service plan on the market. Clark says Boost Mobile is offering a $25 a month plan for one line of service and that includes taxes and fees.
Digiday
Removing silos has become essential for both publisher revenue and reader experience
As publishers pursue the critical goal of revenue diversification, competing KPIs have become a significant blocker — not only slowing the pursuit of revenue streams but also compromising the user experience. According to Digiday+ research, emerging revenue streams for publishers include programmatic advertising, events, affiliate commerce and selling products....
TechCrunch
Rephrase.ai lands fresh investment to grow its synthetic media platform
Rephrase was founded in 2019 by Malhotra, Shivam Mangla and Nisheeth Lahoti. Since their early college days, Lahoti wanted to build a “text-to-movie” engine that could take a script or storyboard as input and generate a film, Malhotra tells TechCrunch. That proved to be too ambitious, so instead, the Rephrase team developed an AI system that creates avatars of human actors by mapping their faces, synchronizing their lip movements, and mimicking the tone and tenor of their voices.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
freightwaves.com
Amazon to sweeten payment pot for its delivery contractors
Amazon.com Inc. said Tuesday that it will spend $450 million over the next 12 months to fund rate increases to its roughly 3,500 worldwide parcel-delivery service providers, as well as to help providers defray the costs of matching their employees’ contributions to a newly created 401(k) retirement program. In...
geekwire.com
Amazon to put $450M into delivery program for driver retirement, tuition matches, better pay
Amazon will further test the limits of its relationships with the independent companies that deliver its packages throughout much of the country and increasingly the world, funding a series of programs totaling more than $450 million intended to benefit the drivers those companies employ. The new investment in the Delivery...
tipranks.com
NCR (NYSE: NCR) Plunges Following Split
Shares of NCR Corp (NYSE: NCR) plunged in early morning trading on Friday as the enterprise technology provider announced that its Board of Directors had approved a plan to split NCR into two independent publicly traded companies. NCR primarily caters to banks, retailers, and restaurants. While one company would be...
Free Webinar | October 11: How to Break Barriers
What does it take to rise above and make an impact? Find out from the CEO of Pernod Ricard, Ann Mukherjee in this upcoming webinar. Register now →
Adobe buying Figma in $20B cash-and-stock deal
Software company Adobe is buying online design company Figma in an approximately $20 billion cash-and-stock deal. Figma, founded in 2012, allows those who design interactive mobile and web applications to collaborate through multi-player workflows, sophisticated design systems and a rich developer ecosystem. The companies said that Figma’s web-based, multi-player capabilities...
mytotalretail.com
Retail Has a Greenwashing Problem; the Supply Chain Could Fix it
While all industries have seen an uptick in sustainability marketing in the past few years, retail — and fashion in particular — is one of the worst offenders when it comes to greenwashing. The International Consumer Protection and Enforcement Network (ICPEN) found as many as 40 percent of sustainability claims could be unsubstantiated, while Changing Markets Foundation found 60 percent of claims by UK and European fashion companies to be misleading customers.
Comments / 0