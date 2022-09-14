ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

KFVS12

Strong demand in Illinois for updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccinations

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that about 188,800 Illinoisans have received a dose of the new, updated COVID-19 vaccines since they were authorized for use at the beginning of September. Data indicates that daily vaccination numbers have jumped to the highest level seen since...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Inaugural Oktoberfest held in Ste. Genevieve

Anna Fire and Rescue Department host event to interact with community. Anna Fire and Rescue Department host event to interact with community. The closure of Broadway Street could have an impact on local businesses. Heartland News at 9 headlines 9/16. Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT. |. Heartland...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
KFVS12

Harvest season safety tips from Ill. Dept. of Agriculture

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - As we enter fall, the Illinois Departments of Agriculture and Labor remind all farm workers to stay safe, especially during the busy harvest season. Governor JB Pritzker has proclaimed the week of September 18-24 National Farm Safety and Health Week in Illinois, with the theme, “Protecting Agriculture’s Future.”
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

It’s pawpaw season

(KFVS) - It’s pawpaw season in the Heartland. According to the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the pawpaw has fruit September-October. They’re banana-shaped, cylindrical and 3-5 inches long. The flavor is described as sweet with a custardy texture. They say it has hints of banana, mango and pineapple. Have...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Extremely rare dog breed missing from St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A frantic search is underway for an extremely rare dog. In late August, Tito’s newest owners Mason and Samantha Miller went to Ohio to pick him up. When they got home, the couple let Tito, an Otterhound, out in their backyard, but 15 minutes later the 115-pound dog was gone.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

