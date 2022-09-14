ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sula, MT

Litle change seen at Trail Ridge Fire

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RD6um_0hvLVFNa00

The lightning-sparked Trail Ridge Fire southeast of Sula has grown slightly to 17,070 acres with containment growing to 22%, according to the Wednesday update.

The blaze is burning approximately five miles southeast of Sula and approximately 11 miles northwest of the Big Hole National Battlefield.

Fire managers report rain that fell Tuesday helped to moderate fire behavior and slow the fire’s spread.

MTN News

The northern side of the fire remains near Mink Creek Saddle and Shultz Saddle Road at this time and is still within indirect containment lines.

Crews are also continuing to work on preparing an indirect line along the Meadow Creek Road area.

The southern side of the fire has seen minimal growth and at this time Hogan Cabin remains closed for reservations.

There are closures in effect in the Bitterroot National Forest and the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest .

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Hamilton Wednesday

HAMILTON, Mont. - A motorcyclist from Washington was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon near Hamilton. Montana Highway Patrol reports the motorcyclist was parked on the northbound shoulder of Highway 93 facing west. The driver tried to cross the north and southbound lanes into a parking lot but was struck...
HAMILTON, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At This Time
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sula, MT
buttesports.com

Maroons challenge reigning state champs for homecoming

Traditionally, football teams line up against opponents of lesser success reputation to go against for homecoming and look good for the alumni. Butte Central, though, must relish a challenge. The Maroons are taking on top-ranked, undefeated reigning state Class A champion Hamilton for homecoming Friday night in a Western A...
BUTTE, MT
KPAX

KPAX

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy