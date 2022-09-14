Read full article on original website
Giants 2-0 for 1st time in 6 years, beat Panthers 19-16
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — With Brian Daboll as their coach, the New York Giants are doing something they haven’t done for more than five years: They’re finding ways to win consistently. Graham Gano kicked a 56-yard field goal with 3:34 to play, and the Giants ignored being booed off the field at halftime and beat the Carolina Panthers 19-16 on Sunday. New York improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and sent the Panthers to their ninth straight loss. “Whether you score a lot or not, it’s important to figure out ways to win games,” Daboll said. “You can win a game a variety of ways, and also lose it a lot of ways. Again, the object of the game is to have one more point and to give yourself a chance in the fourth quarter.”
49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was taken off the field on a cart Sunday after injuring his right ankle. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of the game against the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance’s teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by former starter Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance had taken over the starting job this season from Garoppolo after being drafted third overall in 2021. San Francisco traded three first-round picks to move up nine spots to take Lance, making a major investment in him.
Former Chiefs players, fans react to Bosa’s “dirty” hit on Mahomes
On Thursday, Kansas City Chiefs fans and former players let their opinions know after Joey Bosa’s questionable hit on Patrick Mahomes. The NFL’s Thursday Night Football opener on Amazon Prime featured major injury storylines, before, during, and after the game. The Kansas City Chiefs‘ biggest injury scare was when quarterback Patrick Mahomes limped after a low blow from Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa in the first half.
3 Cardinals who won’t be on roster by Oct. 1 and why
The St. Louis Cardinals have played some lesser-known names in the season’s final weeks. We won’t be seeing those guys in October. The Cardinals have used the final weeks to allow players to get some rest while also testing out some guys who had successful seasons at AAA Memphis.
Packers' Jenkins, Lazard active Sunday after missing opener
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay wide receiver Allen Lazard and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins are active for Sunday night’s game with the Chicago Bears after missing the Packers’ season-opening loss at Minnesota. That means the Packers will have their top returning receiver and one of their top two offensive linemen making their season debuts. Jenkins will be playing for the first time since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Nov. 21. Lazard had missed the Vikings game with an ankle injury. The Packers remain without offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, who has appeared in just one game since tearing his left ACL on Dec. 31, 2020. Bakhtiari had been listed as questionable on the Packers’ Friday injury report.
Embattled Rhule says skidding Panthers are close to winning
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While many are wondering how much longer Matt Rhule is going to remain the coach of the Carolina Panthers, he insists the team is close to turning things around. The Panthers had their losing streak stretch to nine games on Sunday when they dropped a 19-16 decision to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. It was their second close loss this season, coming on the heels of a 26-24 setback to the Cleveland Browns on a late 58-yard field goal. Carolina lost this one because it spotted New York and coach Brian Daboll six early points on a couple of fumbles — one of the opening kickoff — and then allowed the Giants to drive 47 yards for a go-ahead field goal by Graham Gano with 3:34 to play.
Watch Mike Evans stiff arm FOX camera after ejection from Bucs-Saints game (Video)
After getting ejected from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints game for his role in a fight, wide receiver Mike Evans pushed a camera out of the way. The rivalry between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints has only increased since Tom Brady entered the division. In Week 2 of the 2022 season, frustration boiled over, as Brady got in the face of Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. That then led to Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans shoving Lattimore to the ground, leading to a pull-apart between both teams.Both Evans and Lattimore getting ejected by the officials.
