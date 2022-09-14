ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

California Highway Patrol to host free child passenger safety seat check in Goleta

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TUTys_0hvLVAxx00

GOLETA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Area California Highway Patrol is hosting a free child passenger safety seat check on Saturday.

"Currently four out of every five child passenger safety seats have been installed or adjusted improperly," said CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez. "Let our local health and safety professionals check your child's passenger safety seat to ensure it is installed correctly."

CHP officers will also check to see if the car seat has been recalled for any reason and provide valuable information, explain turn-around times, and provide tips to ensure the child seats are as secure as possible.

The event will be held on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. and is by appointment only. Anyone who has car seats is encouraged to come.

The CHP will not be issuing citations during the safety check, and encourages everyone who will benefit from this check to sign up.

For more information, or to secure an appointment for the event, contact Officer Gutierrez at 805-967-1234 .

The post California Highway Patrol to host free child passenger safety seat check in Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goleta, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Goleta, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
News Channel 3-12

Memorial Paddle Out pays tribute to Ventura Firefighter and Ocean Rescue Team member

VENTURA, Calif.-A memorial paddle out took place on Saturday for a Ventura firefighter. Friends and relatives of Matthew "Clappy" Clapsaddle paddled out at Harbor Cove Beach in Ventura. Clapsaddle, 59, was part of the Ventura Fire Department's Ocean Rescue Team. The firefighter-paramedic died of an unexpected cardiac emergency while in Hawaii celebrating his 25th wedding The post Memorial Paddle Out pays tribute to Ventura Firefighter and Ocean Rescue Team member appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Perez Family hosts funeral home open house

VENTURA, Calif.-It is not everyday a funeral home hosts a grand-opening, but that is what the Perez family chose to do in Ventura on Saturday. The family-owned business took over and remodeled the long shuttered Ted Mayr Funeral Home on Loma Vista Rd. across the street from Ventura County Medical Center. This is the their sixth The post Perez Family hosts funeral home open house appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Airport executes Triennial Full-Scale Emergency Exercise Drill

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Santa Barbara Airport executed its Triennial Full-Scale Emergency Exercise this morning.  The exercise acts as a refresher and mandatory practice for emergency responders and mutual aid partners to act in emergency crash landing situations.  It is also mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration.  The post Santa Barbara Airport executes Triennial Full-Scale Emergency Exercise Drill appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Car Seat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy