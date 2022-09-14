ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The Guardian view on politics suspended: the crisis won’t wait

By Editorial
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43MeiZ_0hvLUu5o00
‘Already there are signs of an arrogance about Ms Truss’s administration that isn’t justified by any achievements in her current role.’

News that Queen Elizabeth II was on her deathbed interrupted a government in the process of tackling an emergency. Literally so, in the sense that information was passed to Liz Truss in the chamber of the Commons. The prime minister had just announced plans to freeze energy prices – a vast and expensive state intervention. Almost immediately, parliament, along with the rest of Britain’s constitutional apparatus, switched into mourning gear. Politics gave way to the pageantry of succession.

Britain has already lost a summer of government to a Conservative leadership election in which only a tiny fraction of the national electorate could vote. Boris Johnson squandered his valedictory period as prime minister on holidays and burnishing a largely fictitious legacy. The Tories turned their back on the country while problems heaped up in the neglected Downing Street. To suggest that parliament might only sit for seven or eight “working” days between 21 July, when it broke for the summer recess, and its planned return on 17 October – almost a quarter of a year – was extraordinarily remiss.

Downing Street has now confirmed that it’s looking at shortening the month-long conference recess. It must do so. Shaving off a day or two won’t suffice, when there is still a war in Ukraine and Britain’s relations with its European neighbours are still frozen, thanks largely to myopic brinkmanship and threats to abandon the Northern Ireland protocol of the Brexit agreement – a foolish tactic to which the new prime minister appears as committed as her predecessor.

If Ms Truss runs into trouble with the right over big state interventions on energy she may be tempted, foolishly, to play up a clash with the EU. In such fraught times, parliament can ill afford to suspend scrutiny of law and government. Downing Street can survive happily without MPs asking urgent questions, tabling amendments and summoning ministers to committees. But those activities are central to the operation of democracy. It is especially important now that there is a new government.

The prime minister is in that role by appointment of the late Queen on the basis that she leads the party with a Commons majority, won under a different leader. Her mandate is constitutionally valid but secondhand. Her personal authority is not yet established. She may be prominent in performing the ceremonial functions of a prime minister in the transition from one monarch to another, but that is no substitute for political scrutiny.

Already there are signs of an arrogance about Ms Truss’s administration that isn’t justified by any achievements in her current role, or previous ones. The new prime minister is not inclined to appoint an ethics adviser. She said she has “always acted with integrity”, so there is no need for an official to advise her. Boris Johnson has killed the “good chap” – or “good chapess” – theory of government.

It is fitting that politics be paused, briefly, for national mourning on the death of a monarch. But suspending politics has limits, especially in the face of an impending crisis. Time is of the essence. If the Conservative government is to prove its seriousness, it needs to bring parliament back without delay, and tell us now.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Channel 4 privatisation: a moment to step back

The teetering in tray that faces the government after its long, hot summer offers opportunities as well as challenges, not least for the new culture secretary, Michelle Donelan. The proposed privatisation of Channel 4 is one of them: here is the perfect opportunity to quietly drop plans that, even according to the government’s own consultation paper, hardly anyone wants. Nadine Dorries led the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) up to the top of the ideological hill, like the grand old Duke of York, without checking that her muskets were primed. So the government’s tactics, such as meddling with the wording of the channel’s annual report to bring it to heel, looked petty and ridiculous because its field commander appeared not to understand what exactly it would be privatising.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
The Guardian

The Guardian view on a Tory nightmare: ministers out of step with the crown

Liz Truss is Britain’s third prime minister in just over three years. This degree of instability is the product of the modern Conservative party’s refusal to confess its mistakes and to correct them. Instead, the Tories appear obsessed with blaming opponents for their repeated failure to deliver on their promises. The death of Queen Elizabeth II is a chance for the prime minister to reset this attitude in a number of controversial and unresolved matters. The monarch’s passing – and the outpouring of affection for the late Queen – hints at a yearning for a more unifying public conversation. Ms Truss must also be aware that the evolving nature of monarchy, and the arrival of an opinionated King Charles III, sets the stage for possible public conflicts between ministers and the crown.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Leadership Election#Ukraine#Commons#Conservative#Tories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

The Guardian

447K+
Followers
101K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy