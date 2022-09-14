ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgians face real dangers with Roe gone, virtually no access to abortion

By Dr. Didi Saint Louis
Georgia Recorder
Georgia Recorder
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cp0uk_0hvLUqYu00

Abortion rights protesters marched through Atlanta following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

Every Georgian deserves the freedom to make the deeply personal and private decision whether or not to carry an unexpected pregnancy to term. A woman seeking an abortion should be able to receive compassionate care, guided by unbiased medical information, rather than political agendas and one-size-fits-all laws. As a doctor, I’m deeply concerned that my patients, and women across Georgia, may find themselves without this health care soon due to a law, signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019, which a federal appeals court panel ruled recently is now in effect .

That’s because the fundamental freedom for all Americans to make decisions about their bodies is now gone. On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court, made up of a majority of unelected extremist judges, overturned Roe v. Wade and opened the door for states to prohibit access to abortion care.

Georgia’s politicians didn’t even wait. In 2019, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a law that prohibits a pregnant person from getting an abortion at around six weeks – when many women may have just missed their period and don’t even know they are pregnant. That law also gives personhood rights to embryos. The governor and other Georgia politicians are interfering with all women’s health, including fertility treatments such as IVF and contraception.

The law had been tied up in court, but on July 20, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit vacated its injunction and said the law could go into effect immediately .

So now, Georgians who find themselves pregnant after six weeks will be forced to travel, likely many states away, to get the care they need. That’s if they can afford to travel and take time off from work, which will disproportionately and unfairly burden people working low-wage jobs.

Those who cannot travel may be forced to remain pregnant.

With the green light from the courts, Georgia politicians can now force people to carry unwanted or dangerous pregnancies against their will. In Georgia, the cost of forced pregnancy will be high.

The United States already has the worst maternal care and highest maternal mortality rate among similarly developed countries. Georgia is, unfortunately, the most dangerous state for pregnant women in terms of maternal death rates. And our atrocious maternal mortality rate is actually worsening.

The fact is pregnancy and delivery are much more physically risky than having an abortion, which is especially true for people of color. Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy complications than white women nationally. Black women are also more likely to suffer from hypertension. Hypertensive diseases of pregnancy, and pre-existing hypertension, contribute to the risk of preeclampsia, stroke and cardiovascular disease which are the leading causes of maternal deaths in Georgia.

Even though the Georgia law makes exceptions for the health of the woman or futile pregnancies, the language is so vague that even women who are referred or counseled to terminate a pregnancy with anomalies incompatible with life may not find a provider willing to perform the procedure because they are concerned about being prosecuted. So even women who fall under the law’s exception will have to face the undue burden of having to go out of state for care.

By forcing someone to be pregnant, politicians are preventing people in abusive relationships from being able to get out and be safe. People who are denied an abortion experience worse mental health and economic outcomes than those who are able to receive care.

Nobody should be forced to be pregnant, and take on these risks, if they don’t want to be.

Complex and personal decisions such as these are part of the private doctor-patient relationship, which is fundamental to good and ethical health care. Politicians and unelected judges have no place in the exam room.

Instead of prohibiting access to abortion, Georgia’s elected leaders should be working to protect health care, including access to abortion, so our fellow Georgians can get the full spectrum of care and treatment.

Physicians fear that, without action to protect abortion access from our state leaders, many Georgians will suffer and die unnecessarily.

The post Georgians face real dangers with Roe gone, virtually no access to abortion appeared first on Georgia Recorder .

Comments / 0

Related
Georgia Recorder

Georgia lawmakers warn U.S. Supreme Court could put same-sex marriage rights in peril

When Sen. Kim Jackson’s wife became seriously ill, the Georgia state senator wanted to be by her side at the hospital, but she found out that would not be so easy. “When the doctors came out to talk to me, they instructed me that I needed to call her next of kin, and I was […] The post Georgia lawmakers warn U.S. Supreme Court could put same-sex marriage rights in peril appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

How might law enforcement use digital tracking to to enforce Georgia’s strict anti-abortion law?

“Are we starting it today?” “We can if u want the one will stop the hormones” “OK” “Ya the 1 pill stops the hormones an rhen (sic) u gotta wait 24 HR 2 take the other” “OK” “Remember we burn the evidence” “Yep” Those Facebook messages are part of the evidence against a Nebraska mother […] The post How might law enforcement use digital tracking to to enforce Georgia’s strict anti-abortion law? appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia’s Hispanic political power grows but survey finds those voters feel neglected

In the 2020 presidential election Hispanics demonstrated their power in Georgia despite accounting for just 4% of the votes cast statewide, when the growing ethnic group overwhelmingly supported Democrat Joe Biden over incumbent Donald Trump in a race decided by fewer than 12,000 votes. Still, heading into this November’s midterm election, Latino voters in Georgia […] The post Georgia’s Hispanic political power grows but survey finds those voters feel neglected appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

The variety of voter groups has grown in Georgia, reflecting an increasingly diverse electorate

Voting advocacy groups in Georgia are working to mobilize a disengaged and diverse group of voters for the upcoming midterm elections that will determine not just leadership of the state government but could also once again decide control in Congress.  The reshaping of voter-mobilization organizations in recent years has led to the creation of groups […] The post The variety of voter groups has grown in Georgia, reflecting an increasingly diverse electorate appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Georgia Recorder

Kemp glosses over Georgia’s restrictive abortion law at gathering for anti-abortion advocates

This story was updated at 8:45 a.m. Friday.  Gov. Brian Kemp stuck mostly to his campaign script Thursday morning as he gave a speech to the Family Research Council’s 2022 Pray Vote Stand for Life Summit in Atlanta that was long on his past accomplishments but short on the abortion policies he would pursue if […] The post Kemp glosses over Georgia’s restrictive abortion law at gathering for anti-abortion advocates appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Herschel Walker campaigns against ‘pronouns’ and ‘wokeness’ in NW Ga. bus tour

EMERSON, Ga. – A bus with Herschel Walker’s face on it pulled into an Emerson sports complex Wednesday, and out of it stepped Herschel Walker himself, making the first stop in a tour promoting his candidacy for the United States Senate. Walker, a University of Georgia football legend turned mixed martial arts fighter and rightwing […] The post Herschel Walker campaigns against ‘pronouns’ and ‘wokeness’ in NW Ga. bus tour appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
EMERSON, GA
Georgia Recorder

New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans

WASHINGTON — Democrats in the U.S. Senate are confident the Department of Veterans Affairs can implement a new policy that allows its doctors to provide abortions when the pregnancy threatens the patient’s life or health, or when it’s the result of rape or incest. The VA announced the new policy last week to cheers from Democrats who […] The post New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Georgia Recorder

Pelosi in Georgia to plug funding to reunite Black communities split by 1950s highway projects

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid a visit to Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood Thursday to promote a provision of the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act intended to stitch together communities divided by racist transportation policy. The measure builds on a grant called the Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program based on legislation written by Atlanta Democratic U.S. Rep. Nikema […] The post Pelosi in Georgia to plug funding to reunite Black communities split by 1950s highway projects appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Abortion access is on the ballot in November in these states

WASHINGTON — Voters in at least three states will determine at the polls in November what abortion access looks like for their neighbors, colleagues, friends and family — becoming some of the first Americans to deliver their own verdicts on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Residents of California, Kentucky and […] The post Abortion access is on the ballot in November in these states appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WASHINGTON STATE
Georgia Recorder

Kemp, Abrams stake out health care and Medicaid expansion as wedge issue

Sharp disagreement over whether to expand Medicaid in Georgia – a state with one of the highest uninsured rates in the country – was one of the defining issues in the governor’s race in 2018. Four years later, the long-simmering debate over whether the state should expand the public insurance program is still sizzling. But […] The post Kemp, Abrams stake out health care and Medicaid expansion as wedge issue appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Familiar cast of Trump election deniers emerges with new video showing Coffee election breach

A cast of notable characters with ties to a criminal investigation into a voting system breach in rural south Georgia have long been bent on proving that the electronic voting machines used in several states were being rigged to steal elections from supporters of Donald Trump. Security video released this week confirms a couple of […] The post Familiar cast of Trump election deniers emerges with new video showing Coffee election breach appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Medical Abortion#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Georgians#The Supreme Court#Americans#The U S Supreme Court#Ivf
Georgia Recorder

High number of rural Georgians call in to new 988 suicide prevention phone line

The mid-July launch of a new three-digit national suicide prevention phone line has driven an increase in call volume in Georgia, with a disproportionate number of callers dialing in from rural counties. The number of rural Georgians reaching out for help is not too surprising, says Judy Fitzgerald, commissioner of the state Department of Behavioral […] The post High number of rural Georgians call in to new 988 suicide prevention phone line  appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia’s top of the ticket candidates pair up campaigns as more voters start to tune in

A bus bearing the face of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock pulled in to the Cobb County Civic Center parking lot Wednesday, but the freshman senator was not the only Democratic leader to deliver a speech in Marietta. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, whose name will join Warnock’s near the top of Georgians’ ballots this November, tagged […] The post Georgia’s top of the ticket candidates pair up campaigns as more voters start to tune in appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
MARIETTA, GA
Georgia Recorder

State subpoenas media texts and emails from critic of Georgia electronic voting system

A plaintiff in a lawsuit challenging the state’s electronic voting system is being subpoenaed by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the State Election Board for information that would include her communication with reporters.  A subpoena filed Monday in U.S. District Court of Northern Georgia requests Marilyn Marks, executive director of Coalition for Good […] The post State subpoenas media texts and emails from critic of Georgia electronic voting system  appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Georgia Recorder

Jewish congregations mount legal challenges to state abortion bans

WASHINGTON — Thousands of years of Jewish scripture make it clear that access to abortion care is a requirement of Jewish law and practice, according to Rabbi Karen Bogard. “We preserve life at all costs,” she said in an interview with States Newsroom. “But there is a difference between that which is living, and that […] The post Jewish congregations mount legal challenges to state abortion bans appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
FLORIDA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Caregiver shortage extends wait for Georgians needing help with intellectually disabled

Celeste Chippero moved from Michigan to Georgia feeling confident she would find support services for her son Peter, who has cerebral palsy. Instead, her now 32-year-old son has spent the last five years on a waiting list for services through a Medicaid program for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, which now includes more than […] The post Caregiver shortage extends wait for Georgians needing help with intellectually disabled appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Education spending gets election-year attention as Kemp unveils plan to combat learning loss

If he’s re-elected this November, Gov. Brian Kemp said he’ll push for a state budget with $65 million dedicated to fighting pandemic learning loss, hiring new guidance counselors and recruiting teachers. In a Monday speech outlining his top education priorities for next year’s legislative session, Kemp said he will aim to increase the number of […] The post Education spending gets election-year attention as Kemp unveils plan to combat learning loss appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Medicaid expansion debate revived as Kemp tosses Grady $130M lifeline

The governor has directed $130 million in federal aid toward expanding Atlanta’s Grady Hospital as it scrambles to absorb more patients once Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center shuts its doors on Nov. 1. Wellstar’s stunning announcement last month that it would close the Atlanta campus, which is a Level 1 trauma center with 460 beds, created […] The post Medicaid expansion debate revived as Kemp tosses Grady $130M lifeline appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Recorder

1K+
Followers
863
Post
391K+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Recorder is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policies to stories of the people and communities affected by them. We bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues from our office a few blocks from Georgia’s Gold Dome. Our perch might be near the Capitol in downtown Atlanta, but the communities we care about are found in all corners of Georgia, from the mountains of Blue Ridge to the flatlands of Bainbridge. Just a few years ago, news outlets across Georgia staffed their own capital bureaus and it was common for several reporters to cover the same legislative committee hearings, press conferences on the Capitol steps and other state policy news. Most traditional news organizations now lack the resources to do much more than chase the political outrage of the day. Meanwhile, proposals to shape Georgia’s approach to health care, public schools, community development and other essential ingredients for a good quality-of-life don’t receive the attention they warrant. The Georgia Recorder aims to remedy that. The Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Recorder retains editorial independence.

 https://georgiarecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy