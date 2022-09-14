Border Patrol seized narcotics worth more than $200K

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a woman accused of smuggling narcotics.

According to a news release, the narcotics seized were methamphetamines, fentanyl, and heroine.

Furthermore, the seized narcotics estimated to a value of $285,638.

The incident occurred during the week when a white 2014 Toyota Corolla approached the immigration checkpoint at Highway 86.

Driven by a 42-year-old lawful permanent resident, the Border Patrol agent inspected the vehicle before asking the driver for a secondary inspection.

During the inspections, a Border Patrol K9 detection team alerted personnel to the rear of the vehicle, where they found three large bags.

Upon examination, the bags contained 111 packages of narcotics, totaling to 117 pounds.

After testing each narcotics, the agents determined the driver had:

117 pounds of methamphetamines estimated to $247,338 in street value

179 grams of fentanyl estimated to $35,800 in street value

25 grams of heroine estimated to $2,500 in street value

Once the tests had concluded, the agents turned the driver, her car, and the narcotics over to the Imperial County Narcotics Task Force.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol

