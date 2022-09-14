ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

Border Patrol seized narcotics worth more than $200K

By Dillon Fuhrman
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zP4Pc_0hvLUIzY00

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a woman accused of smuggling narcotics.

According to a news release, the narcotics seized were methamphetamines, fentanyl, and heroine.

Furthermore, the seized narcotics estimated to a value of $285,638.

The incident occurred during the week when a white 2014 Toyota Corolla approached the immigration checkpoint at Highway 86.

Driven by a 42-year-old lawful permanent resident, the Border Patrol agent inspected the vehicle before asking the driver for a secondary inspection.

During the inspections, a Border Patrol K9 detection team alerted personnel to the rear of the vehicle, where they found three large bags.

Upon examination, the bags contained 111 packages of narcotics, totaling to 117 pounds.

After testing each narcotics, the agents determined the driver had:

  • 117 pounds of methamphetamines estimated to $247,338 in street value
  • 179 grams of fentanyl estimated to $35,800 in street value
  • 25 grams of heroine estimated to $2,500 in street value

Once the tests had concluded, the agents turned the driver, her car, and the narcotics over to the Imperial County Narcotics Task Force.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3626Pt_0hvLUIzY00
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol

The post Border Patrol seized narcotics worth more than $200K appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

Related
holtvilletribune.com

Calexico, Brawley Cops Warn of Suspect Attempting to Lure Kids into Car

CALEXICO — Both the Calexico and Brawley police departments are advising the public to be vigilant after receiving multiple reports of a man reportedly attempting to lure children into his vehicle. Two such incidents were reported in the 600 block of South Brawley Avenue in Brawley the afternoon of...
AZFamily

Pilot, passenger dead after fiery plane crash outside Yuma

DATELAND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A pilot and a passenger are dead after a plane crashed outside Yuma on Friday. The plane was found by an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer around 1:50 p.m. near Interstate 8 and Spot Road, fully engulfed in flames. Yuma County Sheriff’s Office deputies learned that the Vans RV-6A crashed around 1:30 p.m. while flying from Brown Field Airport in San Diego, Calif. There is no information available yet as to why the crash occurred or the identity of either victim.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salton City, CA
City
El Centro, CA
El Centro, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
kyma.com

Semi-truck and motorcycle fatal collision in Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to California Highway Patrol (CHP), a semi-truck struck a motorcycle on State Route 111 on September 14, the motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 40-year-old man was driving a 1987 Honda motorcycle eastbound on a private dirt...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
thedesertreview.com

"Paletero Mas Veloz" Hector Carrillo receives new ice cream cart

EL CENTRO — Loyal customers gathered to celebrate the presentation of a donated newly purchased ice cream cart to Hector Carrillo at Bucklin Park. It was a reunion of loyal customers whose memories of childhood were frozen in time when they purchased “paletas”, or cold popsicles, from street vendor Carrillo. Many residents called him “Paletero”, translated, a popsicle salesman. Others prefer to call him “Campeon”, a champion.
holtvilletribune.com

Brawley Man Arrested for Sept. 5 Stabbing

BRAWLEY — A 38-year-old Brawley man was arrested by police following an investigation into the stabbing of another Brawley man in the 900 block of Main Street on Sept. 5. Cory Odom emerged as a potential suspect in that incident, where the adult male victim sustained multiple stab wounds and had to be flown via air ambulance to a hospital out of the county, the Brawley Police Department stated in a press release.
BRAWLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Checkpoint#Smuggling#Narcotics
KYMA News 11

Two mattresses on fire in a trailer in Yuma

The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) said there were two mattresses on fire inside of a trailer in the area of the Orange Trailer Court, 2461 S. 4th Avenue after 6 p.m. on September 11. The post Two mattresses on fire in a trailer in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com

Feds Take Down Valley-based Meth Ring

CALEXICO — A coordinated multi-state takedown of an Imperial Valley-based methamphetamine distribution and money laundering network, dubbed “Operation Gotham City,” resulted in the arrests of multiple local residents on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The arrests stem from a federal indictment that alleged the group smuggled multi-kilogram quantities of...
KYMA News 11

YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) mourns the loss of two nurses: Ofelia Perez, RN from the Outpatient Surgery Department and Diana Robles, RN from the ICU. The post YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses appeared first on KYMA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
holtvilletribune.com

Valley Cities Show Problems with State Water Resource Board

HOLTVILLE — For the past three years, Holtville has struggled to navigate the complicated funding system of the California State Water Resource Board as the city has worked to upgrade its water treatment plant. “You can see it reflected in my monthly city manager’s reports to the City Council....
HOLTVILLE, CA
KYMA News 11

Sprague’s Sports to host dove hunt clean-up

Sprague's Sports is organizing a community cleanup on Saturday at 6 a.m., breakfast will be provided to volunteers and you’ll also be eligible to win prizes. The post Sprague’s Sports to host dove hunt clean-up appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Yuma Fire Department strike team deployed to the Fairview fire near Hemet, California

According to the Yuma Fire Department (YFD), they have received a mutual aid request from California to deploy a strike team to help with the Fairview fire burning near Hemet, California and teamed up with the Imperial Valley strike team on September 7. The post Yuma Fire Department strike team deployed to the Fairview fire near Hemet, California appeared first on KYMA.
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy