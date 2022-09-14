ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

koxe.com

Wanda Lois Mobley, 82, of Brownwood

Wanda Lois (Teague) Mobley, 82, of Brownwood, Texas completed God’s mission on earth, September 12, 2022 and is reunited with her loving husband, Bill Mobley and our Lord, Jesus Christ. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, September, 17, 2022 in the Rocky Creek Cemetery, Brownwood,...
brownwoodnews.com

Boy Scouts to Honor Paul Waldrop, Jr.

Local businessman Paul Waldrop, Jr. will be honored by the Boy Scouts of America, Texas Trails Council next month. According to their news release:. “The Boy Scouts of America, Texas Trails Council will honor Paul Waldrop, Jr. as the 2022 Distinguished Citizen. “The honor will be presented to Waldrop at...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Charles Kelly, 54, formerly of Brady

Charles LaShawn Kelly, age 54, of Atlanta, Georgia and formerly of Brady, Texas departed this life on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia after a long illness. Charles, a Brady native, was born August 31, 1968 in Texas to Charlie B. Kelly and Roberta Menefield. A homegoing service for...
BRADY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Blessing boxes across Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Take what you need, leave what you can. That’s the idea behind the blessing boxes posted across the county, hoping to aide food insecurity in the Concho Valley. “They’re kind of like the little libraries that most people are familiar with. It’s just a box that we fill with shelf-stable food and […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Lions Defeat Previously Unbeaten Glen Rose

The Class 4A Division I No. 12 Brownwood Lions notched their third consecutive victory, and first at home, with a 17-3 triumph over the Class 4A Division II No. 6 Glen Rose Tigers. Knotted at 3 at halftime, the Lions (3-1) tallied both of their touchdowns in the second half...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Brownwood to Host Glen Rose Tonight at Gordon Wood Stadium

With a pair of road victories under their belt, the Class 4A Division I No. 12 Brownwood Lions return to Gordon Wood Stadium Friday night seeking their first home win of the season, but another stellar challenge awaits in the form of the 4A Division II No. 6 Glen Rose Tigers.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

HPU to host Community Leadership Lunch and Learn event on campus

Howard Payne University invites the public to the latest installment of the Community Leadership Lunch and Learn series, featuring a meal catered by Sodexo and a presentation by HPU personnel. The event will be held Thursday, September 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bullion Suites of HPU’s...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Fair Association announces 2023 Queen candidates

(Pictured left to right are Mylea Williams, Sharon Beth Bradley, Bailey Mendieta, Henslie Hohertz, and Jensyn Evans.) The Brown County Fair Association has announced candidates for 2023 Miss Brown County Youth Fair Queen. Candidates are Mylea Williams, Sharon Beth Bradley, Bailey Mendieta, Henslie Hohertz, and Jensyn Evans. The candidates will...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Court Records 9/16/22

No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from September 9 through September 15:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from September 9 through September 15:. Wal-Mart Store East Inc. #813...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: Woman killed after crash in east Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was killed after a crash in east Abilene Thursday evening. Jeanelle Tennison, 70, of Clyde, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash at the intersection of Elmdale Road and FM 18 just before 5:30 p.m. Police say Tennison was traveling in an SUV headed west down FM […]
koxe.com

Two Sentenced in District Court

District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that two felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Clark R. Perry pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance and was sentenced to Fifteen (15) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
MILLS COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

Two-vehicle crash in Abilene leaves Clyde woman dead

One woman died in a multi-vehicle crash in East Abilene Thursday. At 5:19 p.m. the Abilene Police Department responded to a major accident at the intersection of Elmdale Road and FM 18. A 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling west in the 5200 block of FM 18 while a 2007 Ford...
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

UPDATE - Traffic Accident Just West of Coleman on Highway 153

INITIAL STORY - As of 3:00 pm Saturday, law enforcement and fire department personnel had responded to what was reported as a two vehicle accident on Highway 153 roughly one mile west of Coleman. Expect traffic to be diverted off Highway 153, both west and east of the accident scene, for an undetermined amount of time.
COLEMAN, TX

