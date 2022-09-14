ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

FedEx, Texas Instruments And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. FedEx Corp FDX issued preliminary results. The company said it now expects first-quarter revenue of approximately $23.2 billion and first-quarter adjusted earnings to be around $3.44 per share. FedEx has withdrawn its fiscal year 2023 earnings forecast. The company expects business conditions to weaken further in the second quarter. FedEx shares dipped 16.6% to $170.90 in the after-hours trading session.
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in September

Dividend-paying stocks have outperformed nonpayers for a century. High-yield dividend stocks offer a smart way to counter the effects of inflation. These income-generating companies can make patient investors a lot richer in the years to come. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Entrepreneur

5 Stocks You Need to Sell Before Q4

Market volatility is widespread ahead of the Fed’s September rate hike. Moreover, experts are wary of the near-term market uncertainties. Given this volatile backdrop, it could be wise to avoid...
Motley Fool

Why Western Digital Is Down 13.8% This Week

Management gave a negative update at a recent investor conference. Higher-than-expected inflation is stirring fears of a recession, which isn't good for cyclical stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: SoFi, Nucor, Starbucks, CSX & more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading Wednesday. Starbucks – Shares of Starbucks gained nearly 1% after the company boosted its long-term forecast and said it expects double-digit growth for revenue and earnings per share over the next three years. Palo Alto Networks – Cybersecurity company Palo...
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy This Stock That Wall Street Is Projecting Will Double?

Twilio's communication platform covers nearly every communication avenue. CEO Jeff Lawson has presented investors with ambitious business goals. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street

GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street. You’re reading a...
24/7 Wall St.

Goldman Sachs Says Beware of Dangerous Fall Market Volatility: 7 Safe Conviction List Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

September is the worst month of the year for stocks, but the real scary month this year could be October, and not just because of the potential for a spooky Halloween. With third-quarter earnings on deck, typical seasonal worries and what most likely will be another 75-basis-point increase in the federal funds rate, the analysts at Goldman Sachs are urging investors to avoid investing in the indexes and focus on single stocks for alpha generation.
Benzinga

FedEx, UPS And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning after recording losses in the previous session. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session. FedEx Corporation FDX shares dipped 19.7% to $164.43 in pre-market trading after the company issued preliminary Q1 earnings results. Keybanc and JP Morgan also downgraded the stock.
Kiplinger

Hedge Funds' 21 Top Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now

Hedge funds as a group have a poor long-term track record, but there's still something irresistible about knowing what the putative smart money has been up to. Besides, you've got to give them credit where credit is due. Hedge funds as a group might not be generating positive returns in 2022, but hey, at least they're beating the broader market.
TheStreet

Morningstar Lists Most Undervalued of Best Stocks

Research looks for stocks of companies with significant and growing competitive advantages. With the S&P 500 having dropped 19% so far in 2022, you might see this as a buying opportunity. But, of course, you’ll want to be a bit cautious, as raging inflation, soaring interest rates and a potential...
Benzinga

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Slip Ahead Of Data-Heavy Thursday — Tesla, EV Peers And Railroad Stocks In Focus

The U.S. index futures point to a modestly lower open on Wall Street on Thursday, with the mood reflecting indecision among traders ahead of the key U.S. retail sales report. On Wednesday, U.S. stocks recovered from the previous session’s steep sell-off and managed to close firmly in the green, partly aided by the producer price inflation report that showed a cool-off in the annual rates of the headline and core wholesale price inflation.
