Winona School Board discusses state support
After the state last month identified some Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) buildings for extra support because of low test scores and graduation rates, a few School Board members asked at their September 1 meeting about the importance of the support and next steps. The state identified the Winona Area...
Boats and Bluegrass returns to Winona, Sept. 22-25
Boats and Bluegrass Music Festival, now in its 19th year, is just weeks away. Featuring acts both national and local, the festival will play host to over 40 bands, including Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway, Della Mae, Pert Near Sandstone, Charlie Parr, The Brothers Comatose, Mipso, Dead Horses, Last Revel, and Them Coulee Boys.
Watercolor classes at Arts Center Sept. 23-24
Watercolorist Faye Schoen will be offering two classes at the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street, on September 23 or 24 from 1-4:30 p.m. The cost for each class is $40. The subject will be "Sunset on the Mississippi.”. The class fee includes all materials along with a small...
Cyclist killed in Highway 61 crash in Winona
A bicyclist was hit and killed while attempting to cross Highway 61 in Winona last night, the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said. On September 16 at 8:38 p.m., law enforcement officers responded to an accident involving a passenger car striking a bicyclist, Matthew Michael Tipton, 40, of Buffalo, Minn., at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street. Police said the bicyclist was crossing from the south side of Highway 62 to the north side of the intersection when the vehicle headed northbound on Highway 61 hit the bicyclist. Tipton reportedly died on the scene as a result of the accident.
Dred I Dread perform in Wabasha Sept. 24
Dred I Dread will be bringing their reggae sounds to the WideSpot Performing Arts Center in Wabasha (611 Broadway Avenue) on Saturday, September 24. This Twin Cities-based band has been playing and delighting crowds for over two decades, sharing the stage with some of the biggest names from around the world. They've released a number of LPs and EPs over the years. Come to Wabasha for a lively time. Smokin' D's Food Truck will be present from 5-7 p.m., offering a variety of Caribbean entrees for sale to help get you in the spirit. As always, beer, wine, sodas, and water will be available for sale at the event. Tickets in advance through www.widespotperformingarts.org.
Swanson to read river story to mark Banned Books Week
On Saturday, September 24, from 1-3 p.m., at Paperbacks and Pieces Bookstore (424 Mankato Avenue, Winona), Richie Swanson will celebrate the American Library Association’s Banned Books Weeks 2022, which champions “the freedom to read,” by reading “Eden Never Heard,” a short story set during early logging days on the upper Mississippi River. Though the story was never banned, it depicts two men in love who face the ban of their lifestyles by the values of colonial settlement, circa 1850s.
Local COVID update
Local COVID cases continued to decline in Winona and Trempealeau counties in the latest reports, and there were a few new hospitalizations in Winona County. Winona County had 55 confirmed new COVID cases during the week of September 10, the latest data available, the Minnesota Department of Health reported. That represents a slight drop from 60 cases the prior week. Three Winona County residents were hospitalized for COVID that week, the most since July, but none required intensive care. There were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is medium.
WAPS rolls out new reading aids
A new way to teach reading at the elementary level is now in place for Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS). The resources center on helping young students grasp how words sound and go together and providing in-time explanations. The resources for teaching elementary students how to read come from Houghton...
Winona council discussing ERC-police-fire project Monday
During the upcoming Winona City Council meeting next Monday, September 19, City Council member George Borzyskowski has asked to set aside some time for the council to talk about the proposed police-fire-community-center at the East Rec Center site. The agenda simply states, “Council Member Borzyskowski has requested time on the...
Winona County deputy charged with assault in Rushford
The Fillmore County Attorney’s Office charged a Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputy with domestic assault, domestic assault causing fear, fifth-degree assault, two counts of fifth-degree assault causing fear, and disorderly conduct after a complaint alleged he had assaulted and threatened four people during an incident that occurred on September 10.
