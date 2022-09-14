Dred I Dread will be bringing their reggae sounds to the WideSpot Performing Arts Center in Wabasha (611 Broadway Avenue) on Saturday, September 24. This Twin Cities-based band has been playing and delighting crowds for over two decades, sharing the stage with some of the biggest names from around the world. They've released a number of LPs and EPs over the years. Come to Wabasha for a lively time. Smokin' D's Food Truck will be present from 5-7 p.m., offering a variety of Caribbean entrees for sale to help get you in the spirit. As always, beer, wine, sodas, and water will be available for sale at the event. Tickets in advance through www.widespotperformingarts.org.

WABASHA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO