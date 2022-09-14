Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
2 injured, 1 fatally in shooting on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two men were standing on a front porch on Chicago's South Side in the Roseland neighborhood when they were shot Saturday night. Police say around 10:16 p.m. the men were on a porch in the 200 block of East 113 Street when two other men opened fire. One...
Chicago shooting: 3 injured after shot outside South Side funeral home
Police say the men were standing near the street when a car pulled up and someone inside started shooting.
fox32chicago.com
At least 23 people shot in Chicago between Friday night and Saturday afternoon
CHICAGO - A 3-year-old girl is among at least 23 people shot throughout Chicago between Friday evening and early Saturday afternoon, in a brutal start to the weekend that so far has seen one homicide. The girl was one of at least four minors shot in Chicago so far this...
10-year-old boy shot in drive-by shooting while walking on South Side with father, 2 others: CPD
The boy was walking with his father, another man and another child when someone in a vehicle began shooting at the group.
fox32chicago.com
1 killed by gunfire in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old was fatally shot in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood early Sunday. Police say the victim was stand with a group on people on a sidewalk in the 5700 block of West Race Avenue when shots were fired from a gray SUV. The victim was taken to Stroger...
Man shot, killed in large crowd in South Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot in South Loop early Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of South Plymouth around 12:46 a.m.Police said the unidentified man was standing with a large group on the sidewalk when shots were fired. The victim was shot in the face and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.No one is in custody.Area One detectives are investigating.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police shoot armed teen in Chicago Lawn, 1 officer hospitalized
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer shot an armed teenager in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood early Sunday morning, officials said. Officers were "conducting an investigation" in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue when they encountered an "armed offender" around 1:50 a.m., Chicago police said in a statement. An officer...
cwbchicago.com
Shootings leave woman injured in West Loop, man dead in Avondale, others injured in Irving Park and the Loop
Shootings across Chicago left a woman injured in the West Loop, a man wounded in Irving Park, and another man dead in Avondale since Friday night. Two more men were injured in separate shootings in the Loop. Here’s what we have learned so far:. In the West Loop, a...
ABC7 Chicago
Woman killed, another critically hurt in South Side crash, Chicago police say
CHICAGO -- One woman was killed and another was critically injured in a car crash early Saturday near Fuller Park. The driver, a 45-year-old woman, was in a white SUV with another woman, 46, in the 5100 block of South State Street when an 18-year-old man in a pickup truck struck their car about 2 a.m. after failing to stop at a red light, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
'They need to know Myron was well-loved': Mother of man found shot in burning car urges change on South Side
CHICAGO - Myron Richardson often bought his mother roses, so his friends and family stood on Doty Avenue on the Far South Side recently holding bunches of red and white balloons on what would’ve been his 21st birthday. It has been over a year since Richardson was shot to...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: 2 men injured in drive-by shooting at house party in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting while at a house party in Chicago's Back of the Yards early Saturday morning. Police say two men were standing outside a house in the 4800 block of South Justine Street around 1 a.m. when a black SUV drove by and opened fire.
Drive-by shooting: 3-year-old girl hurt after shots fired in Lawndale, Chicago police say
A child was hurt in a drive-by Chicago shooting, police said.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: Man attacked, shot in head in the Loop, police say
CHICAGO -- A man was assaulted and shot in The Loop early Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., the 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive when a group of people approached him and began to beat him, Chicago police said. Someone in the group then pulled out a gun and shot him.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: 21-year-old man found dead in River North
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was found dead lying on pavement in Chicago's River North Sunday morning. Police say around 7:30 a.m. a man was found dead in the 700 block of North Larrabee Street. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending...
fox32chicago.com
3-year-old girl injured in drive-by shooting in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 3-year-old girl was injured in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood Friday night. Police say around 11 p.m. a child was in the back seat of a car in the 4200 block of West Cermak Road when a black sedan drove by and fired shots. The...
Two Chicago Police officers, two others injured in wreck involving squad car on East 75th Street
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two police officers and two others were injured Friday evening in an accident involving a Chicago Police squad car at 75th Street and St. Lawrence Avenue.Police said a car was turning onto 75th Street when it collided with the squad car, which was responding to a call for service.A Chicago Police squad car was seen wrecked against a building at the intersection, on the cusp of the Grand Crossing and Chatham communities. A lighting tower was also wrecked and was seen lying on the sidewalk.Paramedics arrived at the scene quickly and worked to treat accident victims. Two male Chicago Police officers were rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center – one in fair condition, the other in serious-to-critical condition, according to the Fire Department.Two civilians were also injured. A woman was taken to the U of C Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, while a man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.East 75th Street was blocked for a couple of blocks in both directions from the scene.Police said the driver of the civilian car was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
Photos show suspect wanted in shooting on Red Line train, Chicago police say
Police released photos of a suspected wanted in a CTA train shooting.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police find man shot dead in alley in Grand Crossing
CHICAGO - Chicago police found a dead man in an alley in Grand Crossing on Saturday night. The man was found near East 71st Place and Kimbark. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene. No suspects are in custody.
fox32chicago.com
Man in car shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man in a car was shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said that the man, 24, was inside a car on South Yale near West 70th around 2:40 p.m. when a person in another car pulled out a gun. The man was...
Child safe after car stolen in East Chatham, Chicago police say
A child is safe after a car was stolen in East Chatham Friday on Chicago's South Side, according to CPD.
