Chicago, IL

2 injured, 1 fatally in shooting on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two men were standing on a front porch on Chicago's South Side in the Roseland neighborhood when they were shot Saturday night. Police say around 10:16 p.m. the men were on a porch in the 200 block of East 113 Street when two other men opened fire. One...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
1 killed by gunfire in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 20-year-old was fatally shot in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood early Sunday. Police say the victim was stand with a group on people on a sidewalk in the 5700 block of West Race Avenue when shots were fired from a gray SUV. The victim was taken to Stroger...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man shot, killed in large crowd in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot in South Loop early Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of South Plymouth around 12:46 a.m.Police said the unidentified man was standing with a large group on the sidewalk when shots were fired. The victim was shot in the face and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.No one is in custody.Area One detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago police shoot armed teen in Chicago Lawn, 1 officer hospitalized

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer shot an armed teenager in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood early Sunday morning, officials said. Officers were "conducting an investigation" in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue when they encountered an "armed offender" around 1:50 a.m., Chicago police said in a statement. An officer...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Woman killed, another critically hurt in South Side crash, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- One woman was killed and another was critically injured in a car crash early Saturday near Fuller Park. The driver, a 45-year-old woman, was in a white SUV with another woman, 46, in the 5100 block of South State Street when an 18-year-old man in a pickup truck struck their car about 2 a.m. after failing to stop at a red light, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shooting: Man attacked, shot in head in the Loop, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was assaulted and shot in The Loop early Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., the 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive when a group of people approached him and began to beat him, Chicago police said. Someone in the group then pulled out a gun and shot him.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago police: 21-year-old man found dead in River North

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was found dead lying on pavement in Chicago's River North Sunday morning. Police say around 7:30 a.m. a man was found dead in the 700 block of North Larrabee Street. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two Chicago Police officers, two others injured in wreck involving squad car on East 75th Street

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two police officers and two others were injured Friday evening in an accident involving a Chicago Police squad car at 75th Street and St. Lawrence Avenue.Police said a car was turning onto 75th Street when it collided with the squad car, which was responding to a call for service.A Chicago Police squad car was seen wrecked against a building at the intersection, on the cusp of the Grand Crossing and Chatham communities. A lighting tower was also wrecked and was seen lying on the sidewalk.Paramedics arrived at the scene quickly and worked to treat accident victims.  Two male Chicago Police officers were rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center – one in fair condition, the other in serious-to-critical condition, according to the Fire Department.Two civilians were also injured. A woman was taken to the U of C Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, while a man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.East 75th Street was blocked for a couple of blocks in both directions from the scene.Police said the driver of the civilian car was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago police find man shot dead in alley in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO - Chicago police found a dead man in an alley in Grand Crossing on Saturday night. The man was found near East 71st Place and Kimbark. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene. No suspects are in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
Man in car shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man in a car was shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said that the man, 24, was inside a car on South Yale near West 70th around 2:40 p.m. when a person in another car pulled out a gun. The man was...
CHICAGO, IL

