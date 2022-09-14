CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two police officers and two others were injured Friday evening in an accident involving a Chicago Police squad car at 75th Street and St. Lawrence Avenue.Police said a car was turning onto 75th Street when it collided with the squad car, which was responding to a call for service.A Chicago Police squad car was seen wrecked against a building at the intersection, on the cusp of the Grand Crossing and Chatham communities. A lighting tower was also wrecked and was seen lying on the sidewalk.Paramedics arrived at the scene quickly and worked to treat accident victims. Two male Chicago Police officers were rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center – one in fair condition, the other in serious-to-critical condition, according to the Fire Department.Two civilians were also injured. A woman was taken to the U of C Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, while a man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.East 75th Street was blocked for a couple of blocks in both directions from the scene.Police said the driver of the civilian car was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO