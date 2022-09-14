Read full article on original website
Migrants reportedly put on a plane from Texas to Sacramento not knowing who purchased the tickets and had to walk barefoot from California airport to a local charity
"They were really confused," a volunteer for NorCal Resist told local news regarding the migrants who were sent from a migrant center in Texas.
GOP governors migrant relocation efforts mirror 'Reverse Freedom Rides' used by southern segregationists in the 1960s, advocates says
In the 1960s, a southern segregationist group falsely promised hundreds of Black Americans housing and jobs before sending them to northern cities.
Massachusetts seeks human trafficking probe targeting Florida Gov. DeSantis over migrants
Authorities in Massachusetts said Sunday that they want a federal probe after Gov. Ron DeSantis sent 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha's Vineyard.
