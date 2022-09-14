Bills add DT to practice squad amid Ed Oliver concern

The Buffalo Bills made a practice squad move worth monitoring.

On Wednesday, the team announced that defensive tackle Prince Emili was signed to the taxi unit. In corresponding move, wide receiver Tanner Gentry was released from the practice squad.

Emili’s signing sparks some interest because starting DT Ed Oliver suffered an ankle injury against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1. The issue was not deemed serious at first, but Oliver exited the game twice because of it.

Oliver was limited to 18 total snaps against the Rams.

On Wednesday, Oliver also did not practice.

Emili spent the preseason in Buffalo before he was cut by the team at the end of training camp.

If Oliver can’t go, the likes of Jordan Phillips and Tim Settle might see more playing time in the middle of the Buffalo’s D-line next to DaQuan Jones. Emili would serve as a depth option.

Check back at Bills Wire throughout the week as we will provide updates to Oliver’s health as information is made available.