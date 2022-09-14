Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
New Orleans Pastor Charged with Money Laundering
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on September 15, 2022 , DR. CHARLES J. SOUTHALL, III, age 64, was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2. According to court documents,...
L'Observateur
New Orleans Man Charged in Federal Court for bank robbery and several other charges
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that DEVIN CHANEY, age 32, was charged in an eleven-count superseding indictment by a federal grand jury on Friday, September 9, 2022. According to the superseding indictment, CHANEY is charged with four counts of Hobbs Act Robbery in violation of...
L'Observateur
Lafourche Parish Man Indicted for Violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DILLON TOUPS, age 32, a resident of Larose, Louisiana, was charged on September 15, 2022 in a one-count indictment with possession with intent to distribute fifty (50) grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A), and 841(b)(1)(C), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
L'Observateur
Toddler Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash
Hammond – On September 14, 2022, shortly after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 1-year-old Benjamin DeLaune of Livingston. The initial investigation revealed that...
L'Observateur
Postal Worker Indicted for Theft of Mail
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – LEON TINSON, age 48, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on September 15, 2022 for Theft of Mail by a Postal Service Employee in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1709. According to the indictment, on or about April 14, 2022, TINSON stole,...
L'Observateur
Mandeville Driver Killed in St. Tammany Parish Crash
Slidell – Thursday morning, shortly before 8:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12 near U.S. Hwy 11 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 53-year-old Michelle Gallien of Mandeville. The initial investigation revealed the...
L'Observateur
Boater arrested for allegedly firing weapon at Coast Guard rescue helicopter
NEW ORLEANS— Coast Guard Investigative Service arrested a boater near Venice, Louisiana, Friday who allegedly fired a weapon at a Coast Guard rescue helicopter. Coast Guard Eighth District watchstanders initially received a distress signal early Thursday morning from an activated emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) belonging to a 40-foot sailing vessel approximately 75 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 aircrew to respond.
L'Observateur
Unrestrained Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash in St. Landry Parish
St. Landry Parish – Shortly after 10:15 a.m. on September 16, 2022, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 near mile post 30 in St. Landry Parish. The crash took the life of 60-year-old Harvey Broussard of New Iberia. The...
L'Observateur
Georgia brother & sister plead guilty to identity crimes in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that DANIELLE DORSETT, age 54, and her brother, BYRON J. LAFOREST, age 50, both residents of Atlanta, Georgia, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Carl J. Barbier to conspiracy to use false or counterfeit passports. Judge Barbier scheduled their sentencings for January 5, 2023.
L'Observateur
‘Paint the Parish Pink Day’ set for October 13
LULING — The annual Paint the Parish Pink Day will take place on Thursday, October 13, and residents across the parish are asked to wear pink to support the fight against breast cancer. Residents can share their photos from the day by tagging @stcharlesgov on Facebook and Instagram. St....
L'Observateur
St. James Parish Hospital names 2022 Employee of the 2nd Quarter
LUTCHER — St. James Parish Hospital is proud to announce the 2022 Employee of the Second Quarter, Jennifer Granier, PharmD. Jennifer was nominated by fellow staff and chosen by the Executive Leadership Team for her dedication to the hospital. Jennifer graduated from Lutcher High School in 2009. She received...
L'Observateur
Free educational support offered for all ages in the River Parishes
RESERVE — Education is the basis for the wellbeing of a community, and literacy rates serve as an early indicator of future participation in the criminal justice system. While National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week is observed September 18-24, 2022, River Parishes Community College and The Literacy Clinic are among the local entities working year-round to strengthen St. John the Baptist Parish and surrounding areas through exposure to cost-free educational opportunities for children and adults.
L'Observateur
Theresa Renee Nicholas
Theresa Renee Nicholas, a resident of Gonzales, LA, died September 12, 2022 at the age of 49. She was the beloved fiancee of Brandon Delaune and loving mother of Derek Stumpf and Brendon Stumpf. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kelvin “Danti” and Amelia “Emma”; Godchild, Liberty Nicholas; parents, Jerry and Joanne Nicholas; and brothers, Jerry Nicholas, Jr. and William Nicholas.
L'Observateur
St. John Parish Council recap – 9/13 meeting
LAPLACE — Restoring trust in the school system was the message interim superintendent of St. John the Baptist Schools Rebecca Johnson delivered during the Parish Council meeting this Tuesday night in Edgard. Johnson was making her first appearance before council members since being appointed interim superintendent in May in...
L'Observateur
Coast Guard monitors barge aground after collision near Plaquemine, Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is monitoring a barge with heavy fuel oil aground after a collision at mile marker 43.5 on the Port Allen route of the Gulf intracoastal waterway on Saturday. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received notification that two tow vessels collided, the...
L'Observateur
Casting call announced for ‘Nickel Boys’; filming planned for LaPlace
LAPLACE — Casting calls have been announced for production of “Nickel Boys,” with filming anticipated to take place in LaPlace, New Orleans, Hammond and Ponchatoula between mid-October and mid-December. Producers of MGM and Plan B are teaming up with director RaMell Ross for a film depiction of...
L'Observateur
Baton Rouge National Hunting and Fishing Day Set For Sept. 24 at Waddill Outdoor Education Center
The Baton Rouge edition of National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) on Sept. 24 will offer something for every member of the family, from a youth fishing tournament, canoeing, free food, air-rifles, skeet shooting and archery, live animals, door prizes and many other outdoor activities and demonstrations. The free event,...
L'Observateur
Military Mascots Exhibit at USS KIDD
USS KIDD Veterans Museum and Parish Pets are pleased to bring to Baton Rouge the travelling exhibit “Fur, Feathers, and Fidelity: Military Mascots.” Created by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, with funds provided by the Wisconsin Humanities Council from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the exhibit will be on display through December 31, 2022.
L'Observateur
Red Beans & Rice: A Century-Old Tradition Lives On
(Lafayette, LA) — For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
L'Observateur
New LHSAA classifications could make playoffs more competitive
NEW ORLEANS — The LHSAA finalized its classifications for Louisiana’s football, basketball, baseball and softball brackets following last week’s committee meetings. The results are expected to make this year’s playoff games more competitive. Select and non-select schools across the state now have a more even split,...
