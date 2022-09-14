ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, KY

WKRC

Local wedding photographer accused of canceling without notice

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of brides, photographers and brides-to-be are speaking out on social media. They say a well-known local wedding photographer isn't holding up her end of the deal. In some cases, she's accused of bailing on at least one couple a couple of weeks before their wedding. Brandi...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

USS Nightmare back on Ohio River for spooky season

NEWPORT, Ky. — The USS Nightmare is ready to open for the 30th haunting season. The haunted steamboat will be open starting Thursday, Sept. 29 - Oct. 31. The show expands to a Thursday through Sunday schedule this year, with office hours from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The...
NEWPORT, KY
Times Gazette

Ghostly stories from the past

The Highland County Historical Society is planning several events in the upcoming months. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m., the annual Ghost Walk returns to the Hillsboro Cemetery. This popular event showcases historical figures who are buried in the cemetery through dramatic narrative. This year’s lineup will feature a bevy of notable female historical figures. For the first time in the event’s history, no men will be portrayed in the show.
HILLSBORO, OH
WCPO

Bed Bath & Beyond closing two Cincinnati-area stores

CINCINNATI — Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has just announced some of the stores that will get the axe this fall, as it struggles to turn around its falling sales. It had said last month that it would close 150 stores nationwide, and has just released a list of the first 56 stores to shutter, after a report in Bloomberg News.
CINCINNATI, OH
sciotopost.com

Greenfield Woman Arrested for Leaving Two Young Children in Car

Hillsboro – A 22-year-old woman was arrested after police were called to a local grocery store with her children in the car. According to the Hillsboro police department around 5 pm, they were called to Kroger 575 Harry Sauner Road. When they arrived they found a running vehilce in a parking lot with two children and no parents around. A bystander told police that when he came out to put away his groceries he noticed the two children in the car and contacted them.
HILLSBORO, OH
WLWT 5

Blood, bullets, shoe prints were focus of Friday's testimony in Pike County

WAVERLY, Ohio — Blood spatter, bullet holes and DNA evidence. It was a full day of testimony in George Wagner IV's murder trial. Shane Hanshaw, a crime scene investigator with the Ohio Cureau of Criminal Investigation was on the stand all day Friday. He took jurors back to April 22, 2016, when he arrived at one of the four crime scenes in Pike County.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Local man guilty of having 18 dogs in filthy home

WILMINGTON — A local man who violated the city’s pet ordinance pled guilty to a charge in Clinton County Municipal Court on Monday. Gary Mason was charged with one count of disorderly conduct on September 7 after Annen Vance, the City of Wilmington’s code enforcement official, recommended Mason be charged after discovering 18 dogs (including 12 puppies) at his residence at 148 N. Lincoln St., Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Man with local ties indicted in Highland Co.

HILLSBORO — A Hillsboro man with Clinton County ties was charged with domestic violence among other charges as indictments were handed down Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Ian Cluxton, 43, was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, both first-degree misdemeanors.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Family mourns man shot to death near Findlay Market

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man shot and killed near Findlay Market last week leaves behind a large family whose members are mourning him even as they remain in shock over his death. Cincinnati police officers found 52-year-old William Reliford dead in the 1800 block of Elm Street last Thursday around...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

UC Air Care transports motorcyclist from Clermont County crash

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a crash in Clermont County Friday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. on Clermontville Laurel Road just north of New Richmond, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene. The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, went off the...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Teenager dead after shooting in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a homicide in Over-the-Rhine Friday night. According to police, just after 10 p.m., officers on patrol heard gunshots from the area of Orchard Street and Main Street and rushed to the location. Officials said the officers located a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot...
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Cincinnati Man Identified as Vehicle Break-In Suspect in NKY

The suspect was recently arrested in Hamilton County, Ohio on unrelated charges. Ryan Boykins. Photo provided. (Boone County, Ky.) – A Cincinnati man has been identified as a person of interest in a vehicle break-in case in northern Kentucky. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigated three vehicle break-in reports...
CINCINNATI, OH
foxlexington.com

Lexington police working with Crime Stoppers to find wanted woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A burglary suspect is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington Police recently identified the woman in this photo as 45-year-old Deborah McCollum. Now that she has an active warrant on a burglary charge, the police have reached out to Crime Stoppers for help finding her.
LEXINGTON, KY

