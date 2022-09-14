Read full article on original website
WKRC
Local wedding photographer accused of canceling without notice
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of brides, photographers and brides-to-be are speaking out on social media. They say a well-known local wedding photographer isn't holding up her end of the deal. In some cases, she's accused of bailing on at least one couple a couple of weeks before their wedding. Brandi...
WLWT 5
USS Nightmare back on Ohio River for spooky season
NEWPORT, Ky. — The USS Nightmare is ready to open for the 30th haunting season. The haunted steamboat will be open starting Thursday, Sept. 29 - Oct. 31. The show expands to a Thursday through Sunday schedule this year, with office hours from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The...
Times Gazette
Ghostly stories from the past
The Highland County Historical Society is planning several events in the upcoming months. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m., the annual Ghost Walk returns to the Hillsboro Cemetery. This popular event showcases historical figures who are buried in the cemetery through dramatic narrative. This year’s lineup will feature a bevy of notable female historical figures. For the first time in the event’s history, no men will be portrayed in the show.
WCPO
Bed Bath & Beyond closing two Cincinnati-area stores
CINCINNATI — Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has just announced some of the stores that will get the axe this fall, as it struggles to turn around its falling sales. It had said last month that it would close 150 stores nationwide, and has just released a list of the first 56 stores to shutter, after a report in Bloomberg News.
iheart.com
Solar Farms: Approved in Highland County, Public Hearing in Jackson County
(Columbus) -- The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) approved an application Thursday filed by Dodson Creek Solar, LLC to construct a solar-powered electric generating facility in Highland County. The 117 megawatt "Dodson Creek Solar" facility will occupy 1,103 acres within a 1,429-acre project area in Dodson and Hamer townships in...
Shelbyville mother pleads guilty to abandoning 5-year-old child in Ohio
The Indiana woman accused of abandoning her 5-year-old son with autism on a dark road in Colerain Township has pleaded guilty to child endangerment.
sciotopost.com
Greenfield Woman Arrested for Leaving Two Young Children in Car
Hillsboro – A 22-year-old woman was arrested after police were called to a local grocery store with her children in the car. According to the Hillsboro police department around 5 pm, they were called to Kroger 575 Harry Sauner Road. When they arrived they found a running vehilce in a parking lot with two children and no parents around. A bystander told police that when he came out to put away his groceries he noticed the two children in the car and contacted them.
WLWT 5
Blood, bullets, shoe prints were focus of Friday's testimony in Pike County
WAVERLY, Ohio — Blood spatter, bullet holes and DNA evidence. It was a full day of testimony in George Wagner IV's murder trial. Shane Hanshaw, a crime scene investigator with the Ohio Cureau of Criminal Investigation was on the stand all day Friday. He took jurors back to April 22, 2016, when he arrived at one of the four crime scenes in Pike County.
Fox 19
Cincinnati man ‘empty inside’ after only brother killed in Kroger crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man continues to remember his late brother who died after a woman hit him with her van in the parking lot of a Kroger store last month. The unthinkable details of Christopher Griffith’s death, including what allegedly motivated the driver, have surfaced in the weeks since it happened.
wnewsj.com
Local man guilty of having 18 dogs in filthy home
WILMINGTON — A local man who violated the city’s pet ordinance pled guilty to a charge in Clinton County Municipal Court on Monday. Gary Mason was charged with one count of disorderly conduct on September 7 after Annen Vance, the City of Wilmington’s code enforcement official, recommended Mason be charged after discovering 18 dogs (including 12 puppies) at his residence at 148 N. Lincoln St., Wilmington.
Fake jewelry worth more than $10M seized in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI, Ohio — U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Port of Cincinnati recently seized three separate shipments containing jewelry that would have been worth nearly $11 million, had the items been authentic. According to a news release, one lone shipment would have been worth nearly $9 million had...
Fox 19
Lab confirms powder form of colorful rainbow fentanyl now in southwest Ohio
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Colorful powdered fentanyl has reached the Hamilton County Crime Laboratory, and while “rainbow” colored fentanyl pills haven’t been seen here yet, it’s possible pills will be made by those who get the powdered form, our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The...
wnewsj.com
Man with local ties indicted in Highland Co.
HILLSBORO — A Hillsboro man with Clinton County ties was charged with domestic violence among other charges as indictments were handed down Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Ian Cluxton, 43, was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, both first-degree misdemeanors.
Fox 19
Family mourns man shot to death near Findlay Market
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man shot and killed near Findlay Market last week leaves behind a large family whose members are mourning him even as they remain in shock over his death. Cincinnati police officers found 52-year-old William Reliford dead in the 1800 block of Elm Street last Thursday around...
Fox 19
UC Air Care transports motorcyclist from Clermont County crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a crash in Clermont County Friday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. on Clermontville Laurel Road just north of New Richmond, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene. The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, went off the...
WLWT 5
Police: Teenager dead after shooting in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a homicide in Over-the-Rhine Friday night. According to police, just after 10 p.m., officers on patrol heard gunshots from the area of Orchard Street and Main Street and rushed to the location. Officials said the officers located a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot...
eaglecountryonline.com
Cincinnati Man Identified as Vehicle Break-In Suspect in NKY
The suspect was recently arrested in Hamilton County, Ohio on unrelated charges. Ryan Boykins. Photo provided. (Boone County, Ky.) – A Cincinnati man has been identified as a person of interest in a vehicle break-in case in northern Kentucky. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigated three vehicle break-in reports...
'It’s a nightmare': Bystander recalls I-75 shootout, crash
Sallam, 19, was on his way home from class at Cincinnati State University Wednesday evening when he witnessed a shootout on northbound I-75.
foxlexington.com
Lexington police working with Crime Stoppers to find wanted woman
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A burglary suspect is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington Police recently identified the woman in this photo as 45-year-old Deborah McCollum. Now that she has an active warrant on a burglary charge, the police have reached out to Crime Stoppers for help finding her.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati mother facing charges after second child dies as result of co-sleeping
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati mother has been indicted on involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges after her infant son died. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters office said the child died in June as a result of co-sleeping. Deter's office said Hunter had another child who died from the same...
