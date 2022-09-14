Hillsboro – A 22-year-old woman was arrested after police were called to a local grocery store with her children in the car. According to the Hillsboro police department around 5 pm, they were called to Kroger 575 Harry Sauner Road. When they arrived they found a running vehilce in a parking lot with two children and no parents around. A bystander told police that when he came out to put away his groceries he noticed the two children in the car and contacted them.

