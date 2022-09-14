Doc Antle back in court for hearing about bond conditions in money-laundering, wildlife-trafficking case

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Safari owner Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, facing federal money-laundering and wildlife trafficking charges , was back in court Wednesday in Florence for a hearing about the conditions of his bond.

After the hearing, Antle’s attorney, Ryan Beasley, said the judge reiterated to Antle not to violate any of the conditions of his bond and not to transfer any property or assets connected to the case. He was granted a $250,000 bond in June and later released from jail.

Prosecutors filed a motion in late August to modify the condition of Antle’s bond after he allegedly tried to sell Myrtle Beach Safari after he was arrested for money laundering, according to federal documents.

News13 first reported in June that one of Antle’s reported wives had registered two businesses since Antle’s arrest earlier that month — both with addresses listed as Myrtle Beach Safari, which he owns. China York filed articles of organization with the South Carolina Secretary of State’s office for Vali Co LLC and Sugriva Co LLC on June 8 and June 10, respectively.

Beasley said it is legal for Antle to transfer his USDA license to one of his business partners and that the government overstepped its bounds. He said having to be in court on the matter has been a waste of time.

Beasley said Antle’s age was partly behind his transferring his USDA license, adding that he is in his 60s and wants a succession plan for his family and business partners.

It also gives someone else the ability to care for the animals if something happens to Antle, Beasley said, because no one else is licensed to take care of them.

Beasley added that the USDA has not found any issues with Antle’s license or Myrtle Beach Safari.

