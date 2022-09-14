ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Doc Antle back in court for hearing about bond conditions in money-laundering, wildlife-trafficking case

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4GbD_0hvLR88u00

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Safari owner Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, facing federal money-laundering and wildlife trafficking charges , was back in court Wednesday in Florence for a hearing about the conditions of his bond.

After the hearing, Antle’s attorney, Ryan Beasley, said the judge reiterated to Antle not to violate any of the conditions of his bond and not to transfer any property or assets connected to the case. He was granted a $250,000 bond in June and later released from jail.

A timeline of all details in the ongoing ‘Doc’ Antle case

Prosecutors filed a motion in late August to modify the condition of Antle’s bond after he allegedly tried to sell Myrtle Beach Safari after he was arrested for money laundering, according to federal documents.

News13 first reported in June that one of Antle’s reported wives had registered two businesses since Antle’s arrest earlier that month — both with addresses listed as Myrtle Beach Safari, which he owns. China York filed articles of organization with the South Carolina Secretary of State’s office for Vali Co LLC and Sugriva Co LLC on June 8 and June 10, respectively.

Beasley said it is legal for Antle to transfer his USDA license to one of his business partners and that the government overstepped its bounds. He said having to be in court on the matter has been a waste of time.

Beasley said Antle’s age was partly behind his transferring his USDA license, adding that he is in his 60s and wants a succession plan for his family and business partners.

It also gives someone else the ability to care for the animals if something happens to Antle, Beasley said, because no one else is licensed to take care of them.

Beasley added that the USDA has not found any issues with Antle’s license or Myrtle Beach Safari.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Florence, SC
Crime & Safety
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Florence, SC
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

Another man sentenced for role in gang-related 2020 shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Another man has been sentenced for his role in a gang-related shooting on Ocean Boulevard in 2020, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Antonio Trayvon Brown, Jr., of Cheraw, pleaded guilty Wednesday to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to the solicitor’s office. Circuit Court […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Warrants: Child Taken to Drug Deal

Two people were charged with child abuse after allegedly taking a juvenile along during a drug deal Tuesday. Richard Manning Thomas III, 55, was held under $10,000 secured bond on charges of felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for drug activities and misdemeanor child abuse. He gave his address of court documents as 122 Kayla St., Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

‘You gonna die’: New report details fatal officer-involved shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation report from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division provides new details about what led up to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Georgetown. In the report, SLED says James Frazier, Jr., 50, was identified as the suspect in an armed robbery at a gas station...
GEORGETOWN, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Antle
live5news.com

Police working to remove man from home in Georgetown standoff

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police say that an armed man has barricaded himself inside a home in Georgetown early Saturday morning. Officers responded to 308 Shade Street for a shots fired call, according to Deputy Chief Nelson Brown of the Georgetown Police Department. Officers contained the scene and were...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WYFF4.com

Police sergeant in SC fired after video of him making arrest is posted on YouTube, chief says

FLORENCE, S.C. — A police sergeant in South Carolina is no longer on the job after a video of him making an arrest was posted on YouTube, according to his boss. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said on Monday the sheriff's office received a written complaint from the person who was arrested and learned the person had posted his video of the arrest on the internet.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WJBF

SC man convicted in the 2021 Palm Sunday death of Mary Ann Elvington

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – A South Carolina has been convicted in the court of law in regards to the 2021 death of Mary Ann Elvington. According to the District of South Carolina United States Attorney’s Office, Dominique Devonah Brand, 30, of Marion entered the house of Mary Ann Elvington in Nichols on Sunday, March 28th, […]
NICHOLS, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife#Money Laundering#State#Vali Co Llc#Sugriva Co Llc
live5news.com

Suspect arrested after fatal shooting at Georgetown nightclub

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Georgetown. The nightclub is on Bouie Way off of Old Pee Dee Road. One person is dead from gunshot wounds, according to Georgetown Sheriff’s...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina father plans to use lottery winnings to surprise daughter

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A father in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina already has plans for his recent jackpot lottery win - and one of those involves his daughter. The South Carolina Education Lottery said that the father hasn't told his daughter what she'll be getting from his winnings, but she was the first person he called when he won.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Investigation underway on Edison Circle near Conway, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police are investigating a situation on Edison Circle near Conway Thursday night, according to officials. Horry County coroner Patty Bellamy said she responded, but the death is not suspicious. There is no risk to the community. ABC15 will update this article when...
CONWAY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
USDA
Country
China
WBTW News13

Overdoses increasing due to fentanyl, Shoreline Health official tells Horry County leaders

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) -– Overdoses in the Grand Strand have increased during the past year, according to Shoreline Behavioral Health Services, which shared new data Tuesday with the Horry County Public Safety Committee. John Coffin, executive director of Shoreline Behavioral Health Services, said there were 200 recorded overdoses in 2021. So far in 2022, […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 women accused of stabbing man in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two women are accused of stabbing a man Monday in Myrtle Beach, according to warrants obtained by News13. Police were called Monday to a home on Blynn Drive for reports of a stabbing, according to the warrants. Amber Nicole Mullins, 22, of Myrtle Beach, and Ashley Lynn Cline are accused […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

74K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy