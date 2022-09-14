Read full article on original website
Washington Page Lynn Loula
On today’s program, I’m speaking with Lynn Loula, the Director of the Washington Community Theater’s newest play, “All About Agatha.”
Extreme Drought Impacting Parts of Washington County
According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, over three-quarters of Iowa’s 99 counties are experiencing some drought-like conditions. The southwest portion of Washington County is listed as experiencing a severe and extreme drought. The majority of Johnson and Keokuk counties are experiencing extreme drought-like conditions, too, with Washington, Henry, Louisa, Johnson, and Iowa counties all experiencing severe drought conditions.
Wanted Felon in Texas Arrested in Washington
The Washington Police Department arrested fifty-nine-year-old Scott Anthony Wagg of Washington for a felony warrant out of Texas for Possession of a Controlled Substance Second-Degree Felony. According to Texas law, a second-degree felony conviction can result in imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of up to $10,000.
Washington Hospice Memorial 5K Tomorrow
The 23rd Annual 5K Memorial Walk/Run Fundraiser put on by Hospice of Washington County is Saturday, with registration set to begin at 8:00 am at Sunset Park. This event is an opportunity for family members and loved ones to honor past and present loved ones. Family members are encouraged to submit two favorite family photos of their loved ones, their names, special dates, and a personal message to be displayed.
Main Street Washington Looking for New Executive Director to Advance to Next Level
Sarah Grunewaldt, the long-time Executive Director for Main Street Washington, stepped down in August after ten years at the helm. The original application deadline for the open Executive Director position was August 31st, but it has now been extended to the end of September. Maddie Widmer, the board president of Main Street Washington, said that the deadline extension was to ensure that all candidates got a fair shot at applying.
Washington Couple Arrested Following Investigation
A Washington couple has been charged with alcohol and sex-related crimes as a result of an investigation by the Washington Police Department. On August 23rd, 2022, the police department was made aware of incidents that occurred at the home of Devin Gregory and Karolla Gregory on August 9th and 10th. The investigation has resulted in the following charges related to these incidents:
School Board Meeting Summary
The Washington Community School Board met in regular session this week. A pair of former employees’ retirements were recognized at the beginning of the meeting, along with the approval of the Iowa Drug and Alcohol Testing Program for the school district. The board nominated a delegate for the upcoming Iowa Association of School Boards meeting and reviewed the board’s and the superintendent’s goals for this school year. Action was taken to explore possible funding options, to try and ensure that the home baseball field will remain useable during the upcoming construction over the next two years.
Bloodhounds Too Much for Demons
It was a nightmare start and it never got better last night for the Washington Demon football team when they closed out non-district play with a 37-7 loss to Fort Madison on the road. As heard on KCII, the Demons opened the game with a quick three and out only...
WWII-era bomber paying visit to eastern Iowa, public seats available
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A piece of history will be making an appearance in the skies above eastern Iowa over the next few days. The Experimental Aircraft Association, an international group of enthusiasts based in Oshkosh, Wisc., is taking the North American B-25 Mitchell on a tour to select locations in the Midwest. It is in Cedar Rapids now, with public flights taking place between Friday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 18.
Retail Spaces Available for Rent in Washington
Washington has opportunities for retailers and home-based businesses to move onto the square, with two locations available for rent. The Village, located at 101 S Marion Ave, is a collection of individually owned boutiques located on the square in Washington. They are dedicated to assuring each shop is unique, and merchandise isn’t duplicated from the other shops at The Village. The shop “Village Gifts” currently has one space available to rent. They would like to keep the current “home décor” theme but are open to other options. They have the option to carry on an already established business. The Village has a second space available for a retailer to move in.
Riverside City Council Meeting Preview
On Monday, the Riverside City Council will meet. There will be a public forum, followed by an update on the Axiom Project, which includes the 3rd Street, Water Plant, and Railroad Park projects. The council will then vote on a resolution to pursue a grant for the English River Water Trails, as well as the Chad Freeman Plat of Survey. The council will also consider a resolution to remove stop signs on Rose, 2nd Street, and a transfer of funds to City Fire Protection.
Superintendent Willie Stone says that Powderpuff Game will Require Yearly Review
At the September 14th Washington Community School Board meeting, the board unanimously approved the reinstallation of a powderpuff football game for the upcoming homecoming celebrations after hearing an appeal from a group of students. To read more about the appeal given by the students, you can find the article online at KCIIradio.com.
Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department
An eastern Iowa police officer who was fired in March for dishonesty is now working for another Iowa police department. State records indicate Nicholas A. Blocker first went to work for the City of Marion as a police officer in 2016. According to the recent findings of an administrative law judge, Blocker was placed on […] The post Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
An “Influx” of Bats are Entering Homes in Part of Eastern Iowa
Just about three weeks ago, we shared an article regarding an 'alarming' amount of bats entering homes in western Iowa -- the Sioux City area specifically. According to SiouxlandProud.com, "Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night," regarding bat home entries. Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said this to the site:
Everyone made the same joke about Iowa’s offense Saturday night
The Iowa Hawkeyes football team came into Saturday’s game against the Nevada Wolfpack with one touchdown to their credit on the season so far. They also added a second and third touchdown early on in that game before weather delays kept pushing it back. And pushing it back. And pushing it back.
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
Motorcycle crash injures one in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids in a single-vehicle crash, according to law enforcement officials. At around 8:40 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Sixth Street SW and Thompson Way. Officers discovered a crashed motorcycle at the scene.
Washington Maintenance & Construction Dept. to Begin Fire Hydrant Flushing
The City of Washington Maintenance & Construction Department will begin fire hydrant flushing on September 19th. The flushing process is anticipated to last two weeks. During the flushing process, residents may experience loss of water pressure, discoloration, and rust. Any questions may be directed to the Maintenance & Construction Department. Contact information will be provided at the bottom of the article.
Cedar Rapids superintendent to take medical leave
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District announced that superintendent Noreen Bush will take medical leave on September 19th. She will continue operating as superintendent during this time. Bush has battled cancer for the last two and a half years while serving as the District’s superintendent....
Washington Powder Puff Football Game Approved by the School Board
During the September 14th Washington Community School Board meeting, the board heard an appeal from a group of students to approve a powder puff football game for Wednesday, September 21st. Senior Body president Drew Horak led the congregation of students, who talked about their efforts to try and get the powder puff game reinstated.
