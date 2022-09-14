ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Security operation surrounding Queen’s funeral ‘biggest the UK has ever seen’

The day of the Queen’s funeral marks the climax of what is being regarded as the biggest security operation the UK has ever seen.Huge crowds, royalty and a long list of world leaders as well as other dignitaries will all need to be kept safe as part of the mammoth job facing thousands of police officers.Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said “nothing can compare” to the “hugely complex” task, describing it as the “largest policing operation” in the Met’s history. Monday signals the “final and most complex phase” of the operation after the death of the monarch, he said.The...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elearning#English Language Learner#Global Workforce#Formal Learning
Benzinga

Apple Supplier TSMC Says Production Not 'Majorly' Impacted By Taiwan Earthquakes

Apple Inc's AAPL long-time chip partner, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM, said the recent earthquakes in Taiwan did not significantly impact its business. The 5.6 magnitude earthquake on Monday came as the third quake in the past three days that has struck Taiwan, leading to the death of one and injuring 146, as per Taiwan's fire department. The quake was 2 km (1.24 miles) below the earth's surface, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy