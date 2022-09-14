Read full article on original website
Related
A passenger only found out his lost luggage was in Amsterdam when a stranger messaged him on Facebook
More than two weeks after a stranger told him that his bag was at Schiphol Airport, Sunil Saith is still waiting to get his luggage back.
Security operation surrounding Queen’s funeral ‘biggest the UK has ever seen’
The day of the Queen’s funeral marks the climax of what is being regarded as the biggest security operation the UK has ever seen.Huge crowds, royalty and a long list of world leaders as well as other dignitaries will all need to be kept safe as part of the mammoth job facing thousands of police officers.Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said “nothing can compare” to the “hugely complex” task, describing it as the “largest policing operation” in the Met’s history. Monday signals the “final and most complex phase” of the operation after the death of the monarch, he said.The...
U.K.・
Biden: 'The pandemic is over' but COVID-19 still poses a problem to U.S.
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has declared the COVID-19 pandemic over though he admitted the virus still poses a problem for the United States. Biden made the declaration in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" that was taped last week at the Detroit Auto Show but aired Sunday.
Biden: U.S. will defend Taiwan from 'unprecedented attack' by China
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden repeated his assertion that American forces would defend Taiwan militarily against an attempted invasion by China, a claim that he has made several times during his administration. Biden made the remarks Sunday on CBS' "60 Minutes" when asked by interviewer Scott Pelley...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple Supplier TSMC Says Production Not 'Majorly' Impacted By Taiwan Earthquakes
Apple Inc's AAPL long-time chip partner, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM, said the recent earthquakes in Taiwan did not significantly impact its business. The 5.6 magnitude earthquake on Monday came as the third quake in the past three days that has struck Taiwan, leading to the death of one and injuring 146, as per Taiwan's fire department. The quake was 2 km (1.24 miles) below the earth's surface, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
Comments / 0