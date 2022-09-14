Read full article on original website
Beach Beacon
Obituary: Mary Emelyn Ellis Buehrig
Mary Emelyn Ellis Buehrig, age 95, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her Clearwater, FL home on September 9, 2022. She is predeceased by her parents: Walter Britton Ellis and Bertha Johnson Ellis, six of her siblings: Earl, Beryl, Walter, Robert, Richard, and Jim Ellis, 1 grandchild and 3 great-grandchildren. She is survived by one brother: Gerald Ellis (Jean,) her children: Robert Buehrig (Becky,) Brit-ton Buehrig (Lavonna,) Cindy (Bruce Walker,) Gerald Buehrig (Lynn,) Bonnie-Sue (John Brandvik,) and David Buehrig (Maria.) She is further survived by 19 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, and many other beloved relatives.
