Mary Emelyn Ellis Buehrig, age 95, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her Clearwater, FL home on September 9, 2022. She is predeceased by her parents: Walter Britton Ellis and Bertha Johnson Ellis, six of her siblings: Earl, Beryl, Walter, Robert, Richard, and Jim Ellis, 1 grandchild and 3 great-grandchildren. She is survived by one brother: Gerald Ellis (Jean,) her children: Robert Buehrig (Becky,) Brit-ton Buehrig (Lavonna,) Cindy (Bruce Walker,) Gerald Buehrig (Lynn,) Bonnie-Sue (John Brandvik,) and David Buehrig (Maria.) She is further survived by 19 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, and many other beloved relatives.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO