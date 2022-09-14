Read full article on original website
Extreme Drought Impacting Parts of Washington County
According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, over three-quarters of Iowa’s 99 counties are experiencing some drought-like conditions. The southwest portion of Washington County is listed as experiencing a severe and extreme drought. The majority of Johnson and Keokuk counties are experiencing extreme drought-like conditions, too, with Washington, Henry, Louisa, Johnson, and Iowa counties all experiencing severe drought conditions.
Experimental plane crashes in Iowa, no injuries pilot says
The engine was getting weaker, and pilot Jerry Coussens knew he'd have to think fast.
WWII-era bomber paying visit to eastern Iowa, public seats available
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A piece of history will be making an appearance in the skies above eastern Iowa over the next few days. The Experimental Aircraft Association, an international group of enthusiasts based in Oshkosh, Wisc., is taking the North American B-25 Mitchell on a tour to select locations in the Midwest. It is in Cedar Rapids now, with public flights taking place between Friday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 18.
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
Everyone made the same joke about Iowa’s offense Saturday night
The Iowa Hawkeyes football team came into Saturday’s game against the Nevada Wolfpack with one touchdown to their credit on the season so far. They also added a second and third touchdown early on in that game before weather delays kept pushing it back. And pushing it back. And pushing it back.
Washington Page Lynn Loula
On today’s program, I’m speaking with Lynn Loula, the Director of the Washington Community Theater’s newest play, “All About Agatha.”
You Can Fly In A World War 2 Bomber Plane Visiting Eastern Iowa
A little (big) piece of history will be seen in Iowa over the weekend as a B-25 bomber plane will be flying around eastern Iowa. When I say little I mean a piece of history that weighs over 20,000 lbs. I'm not the biggest fan of heights and the thought...
Main Street Washington Looking for New Executive Director to Advance to Next Level
Sarah Grunewaldt, the long-time Executive Director for Main Street Washington, stepped down in August after ten years at the helm. The original application deadline for the open Executive Director position was August 31st, but it has now been extended to the end of September. Maddie Widmer, the board president of Main Street Washington, said that the deadline extension was to ensure that all candidates got a fair shot at applying.
Riverside City Council Meeting Preview
On Monday, the Riverside City Council will meet. There will be a public forum, followed by an update on the Axiom Project, which includes the 3rd Street, Water Plant, and Railroad Park projects. The council will then vote on a resolution to pursue a grant for the English River Water Trails, as well as the Chad Freeman Plat of Survey. The council will also consider a resolution to remove stop signs on Rose, 2nd Street, and a transfer of funds to City Fire Protection.
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
Alliant Energy proposes solar power project in southeast Iowa
An Iowa utility company wants to install solar panels near Wever to supply power for customers across the state. Alliant Energy Renewable Energy Director Justin Voss met with the Lee County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 12 to discuss the proposal. Voss said half of the 24 affected property owners...
Bridge inspections to impact traffic in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Next week, bi-annual bridge inspections over the Cedar River are set to take place. The scheduled inspections are expected to take one day and may impact traffic. They are:. Monday, September 19. Edgewood Rd NW Bridge: Lane Reductions. Tuesday, September 20. 12th Avenue Bridge: Lane...
Cedar Rapids man navigates homelessness resource to find his new home
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Cevyn Morse was excited to talk about his new apartment in Dubuque Friday; especially after last year when he lived when he spent 6-months living in a tent in Cedar Rapids. “A lot of people take that for granted that they’ve got a nice bed to...
Motorcycle crash injures one in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids in a single-vehicle crash, according to law enforcement officials. At around 8:40 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Sixth Street SW and Thompson Way. Officers discovered a crashed motorcycle at the scene.
An “Influx” of Bats are Entering Homes in Part of Eastern Iowa
Just about three weeks ago, we shared an article regarding an 'alarming' amount of bats entering homes in western Iowa -- the Sioux City area specifically. According to SiouxlandProud.com, "Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night," regarding bat home entries. Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said this to the site:
Cedar Rapids superintendent to take medical leave
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District announced that superintendent Noreen Bush will take medical leave on September 19th. She will continue operating as superintendent during this time. Bush has battled cancer for the last two and a half years while serving as the District’s superintendent....
House considered a total loss following fire in Coggon
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Deputies, Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire, and Center Point Ambulance responded to a structure fire at 5857 Quality Ridge Road on Saturday. Firefighters and Deputies learned that the property owners had a burn permit for the brush and were burning north of a vacant house on the acreage. The owners advised that the wind had come up and the fire spread to the house. Therefore, they called emergency personnel. When responders arrived at the scene, the structure was completely engulfed in the fire and the house is considered a total loss.
National Retailer Will Close Two Iowa Stores Amid Restructuring
Earlier this month, it was announced that in an attempt to "increase customer engagement, drive traffic, and recapture market share", Bed, Bath And Beyond would close 150 stores and approximately 20 percent of its workforce. It wasn't known at that time what, if any, Iowa locations would be shuttered but a recent report has given us that information.
Gas Prices Rise In Iowa
(UNDATED) – After months of falling, gas prices are rising again in Iowa. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded today (Wednesday) is three dollars, 46 cents a gallon, that’s four cents higher than it was a week ago. Iowa’s average price is still lower than the national average of three-70 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price in Iowa can be found in Henry County at three-15 a gallon. The most expensive is in Bremer County in northeastern Iowa at three-69 a gallon.
Company in Iowa is working to keep wind turbines out of the landfill
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Wind turbine blades ranging from the size of a human to blades weighing 25 tons are heading to Marengo. Vestas is behind the operation, the company is recycling turbine blades from all over the country, KCRG reports. "Before these programs existed, they were landfilled,"...
