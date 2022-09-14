COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Deputies, Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire, and Center Point Ambulance responded to a structure fire at 5857 Quality Ridge Road on Saturday. Firefighters and Deputies learned that the property owners had a burn permit for the brush and were burning north of a vacant house on the acreage. The owners advised that the wind had come up and the fire spread to the house. Therefore, they called emergency personnel. When responders arrived at the scene, the structure was completely engulfed in the fire and the house is considered a total loss.

COGGON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO